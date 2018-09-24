Dino Ewing: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Dino Ewing was a freshman at Yale at the same time as Brett Kavanaugh and has described himself as a good friend of Kavanaugh’s. Ewing is one of several people who signed a statement defending Kavanaugh against recent accusations that Kavanaugh used sexually inappropriate behavior towards a young woman at Yale.

On Sunday night, the New Yorker published an article telling the story of Debbie Ramirez. Ramirez was also an undergraduate at Yale at the same time as Kavanaugh. She says that during freshman year, she was at a party with Kavanaugh and a few others, playing a drinking game. She alleges that when she was drunk and lying on the floor, Kavanaugh opened up his pants and exposed himself to her, laughing. You can read the full New Yorker article here, and you can read more about Ramirez here.

Dino Ewing, and a small group of other Yale students who knew Kavanaugh, sent a statement to the New Yorker in which they said they were “confident” that the allegations against Kavanaugh were not true. Here’s what you need to know about Dino Ewing:

1. Ewing Signed a Statement Vouching for Kavanaugh’s Good Character

Ewing was one of six Yale students who signed a statement saying they did not believe Debbie Ramirez’s accusations about him. The statement read, in part,

“We were the people closest to Brett Kavanaugh during his first year at Yale. He was a roommate to some of us, and we spent a great deal of time with him, including in the dorm where this incident allegedly took place. Some of us were also friends with Debbie Ramirez during and after her time at Yale. We can say with confidence that if the incident Debbie alleges ever occurred, we would have seen or heard about it—and we did not. The behavior she describes would be completely out of character for Brett.”

The statement adds that even though they were friends with Ramirez, she never said anything to them about Kavanaugh’s behavior. The statement reads,

“In addition, some of us knew Debbie long after Yale, and she never described this incident until Brett’s Supreme Court nomination was pending. Editors from the New Yorker contacted some of us because we are the people who would know the truth, and we told them that we never saw or heard about this.”

2. He Was Kavanaugh’s Teammate on Yale’s JV Basketball Team

While at Yale, Kavanaugh tried out unsuccessfully for the varsity basketball team. He wound up playing for the junior varsity team — and so did Dino Ewing. Ewing told the Associated Press that Kavanaugh was a popular player with lots of “smarts and work ethic” and described him as someone who other players wanted on their side in played pickup games.

Ewing said Kavanaugh was a loyal teammate who always stood up for his friends. He said once, for example, Kavanaugh stepped right up up to take on a taller player on defense after Ewing got knocked down one game.

Ewing said that years later, the two men decided to run a half marathon together — and, he said, Kavanaugh beat him handily.

3. Ewing Is CFO at LogicWorks, a Web Hosting Company in NYC

In 2017, Ewing started working as CFO of LogicWorks. The company specializes in cloud automation and managed services and is based in New York City.

Before coming to LogicWorks, Ewing spent 17 years as CFO of Reval, a smaller company where Ewing had to wear a number of hats and fill a number of different roles. Bloomberg notes that, while at Reval, Ewing was CFO, Treasurer and Secretary. He was responsible for financial, human resource, and administrative management; he also handled corporate marketing for Reval.

Prior to Reval, Ewing worked as CFO for HealthFirst.

4. He Once Worked for New York’s Department of Transportation

Back in the 1990s, Ewing went to work for New York City’s Department of Transportation. He spent two years — from 1990 to 1992 — as the director of budget and analysis for the department.

It’s not clear why Ewing only spent two years in the job. He went to work for the Department of Transportation after a 3-year stint as a consultant for Booz Allen Hamilton.

5. Ewing Holds a BA from Yale and an MBA from Stanford

Ewing was a student at Yale at the same time as Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. The two men were in the same freshman class; they also played on the same basketball team.

After graduating from Yale, and working for a few years, Ewing went to Stanford and got an MBA. He went on to a career in financial management.

