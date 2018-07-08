Brett Kavanaugh’s Family & Parents: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Brett Kavanaugh is widely considered to be one of the top contenders for President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nomination. Kavanaugh’s wife has a long history working for President George W. Bush, and his mother once served as a judge herself. Here is what you need to know about Kavanaugh’s family, including his parents, his wife, and his children.

1. His Parents Are Everett Edward Kavanaugh Jr. & Martha Gamble Kavanaugh

Brett Kavanaugh was born on February 12, 1965 in Washington, D.C., but he was raised in Bethesda, Maryland. His parents are Everett Edward Kavanaugh, Jr. and Martha Gamble (Murphy). Both of his parents attended his confirmation hearing for Circuit Judge in 2004. They also attended his swearing-in ceremony in 2006.

2. Brett Kavanaugh’s Mother Was a Maryland Judge & His Dad Was an Attorney

Our family has known Brett Kavanaugh and his family for years. Wonderful parents, mother is a former outstanding judge. Brett is a very solid judge with strong public service experience. America and #SCOTUS would be well served by his appointment. — Ray LaHood (@RayLaHood) July 5, 2018

From 1995 to 2001, Martha Gamble Kavanaugh was a Maryland Circuit Court Judge. She retired on June 2, 2001. Martha was also the Assistant State’s Attorney in Montgomery County from 1978 to 1984. She was a member of the Spouse Abuse Commission in Montgomery County in 1982, and a member of the Character Committee on the Court of Appeals from 1990 to 1993.

Martha got her bachelor’s from Trinity College and her law degree from Washington College of Law, The American University, in 1978.

Public records indicate that his dad, Everett Kavanaugh Jr., is a retired attorney.

3. His Wife, Ashley Kavanaugh, Was President George W. Bush’s Personal Secretary

Ashley Estes Kavanaugh worked for George W. Bush for a long time, even before she and Brett were married. They worked in the White House at the same time, from 2001 to 2005 while she was Bush’s personal secretary. But her time with Bush goes back even longer than that. From 1996 to 1999, while Bush was Governor of Texas, she was his personal assistant. She was also the personal assistant for the Bush-Cheney Presidential Campaign from 1996 to 2000. The Bushes even attended the Kavanaughs’ wedding in 2004.

4. Brett & Ashley Kavanaugh Have Two Children

Supreme Court Finalist Brett Kavanaugh Called “More Conservative” Than Justice Scalia https://t.co/Fy1AN1Z50i pic.twitter.com/RTiyAOppcB — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) July 7, 2018

Ashley and Brett have been married since 2004. They have two daughters, Margaret and Liza. Their first daughter was born just 13 months after they were married.

5. According to Property Records, They Own a Home & Property Worth More Than $900,000

Supporters of President Trump's top two choices for the Supreme Court — Judge Brett Kavanaugh and Judge Amy Coney Barrett — are duking it out behind-the-scenes in the days leading up to Trump's announcement. https://t.co/s5c42Z3ZTP pic.twitter.com/c1zleuTTH1 — NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) July 6, 2018

According to property records, the Kavanaughs own a home whose land value is worth more than $600,000, with an improvement value of nearly $300,000. In total, their property is worth more than $900,000. The home is a two-story house built originally in 1922.