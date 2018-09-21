WATCH: American Family Values’ Gary Bauer on ‘Ford Farce’

Gary Bauer just blatantly smearing Dr. Ford, calling her claims "unprovable." #VVS18 pic.twitter.com/py5AEgayB3 — Zack Ford (@ZackFord) September 21, 2018

At the American Values ‘Values Voter Summit’ held in Washington DC, and recorded by C-Span Radio, American Values founder and president, “family values, pro-life and pro-family” former Reagan Administration under secretary of education and 2000 candidate for president Gary Bauer said he has “sympathy and I’m praying for the accuser out in California for whatever happened in her life,” but mocked Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s account of what she says was an attempted rape at the hands of now Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh when the two were in high school; she was 15 and he was 17. She says Kavanaugh pinned her down on a bed, clamped his hand over her mouth to prevent her from screaming and the began to try and rip off her clothes. Another teen in the room, she says is Mark Judge, leaped on to the bed and the three spilled onto the floor and she escaped.

“If you walked into a police station …and said I want to report a sexual assault, ‘Yes ma’am, when did this happen?’ ‘Thirty-six years ago.’ ‘Uh, excuse me, do you have any witnesses?’ ‘Yes, there are two witnesses but they both denied it happened …'” and Bauer continues mocking what a report of a decades old sexual assault accusation might sound like. The crowd at the American Values summit laughs.

“I don’t know her. I don’t know her values, but what she’s saying is unproven and I would argue un-provable,” Bauer says to loud applause. “We can’t prove what happened but we can prove judge Kavanaugh’s character.” More applause. Bauer says character witnesses including women he is said to have dated, according to Bauer, described Kavanaugh as a “perfect gentleman.”

Reactions to his comments, which included saying Kavanuagh’s being “politically waterboarded,” ran the gamut.

Gary Bauer of American Values at Values Voter summit says scrutiny of Kavanaugh is "almost like political waterboarding" and he's right about that. — Patriot Cane (@PatriotCane) September 21, 2018

Gary Bauer is always the red meat guy at this conference, but he's upped his game this year: Protesters interrupting Kavanaugh hearings were "acting like little Nazis." #VVS18 — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) September 21, 2018

On its website, American Values features a video of Bauer and reported on the “Ford Farce.”

“Frustrated with the delay tactics of Dr. Ford and her attorneys, Senator Charles Grassley, chairman of the Judiciary Committee, is giving Ford until tomorrow morning to respond regarding whether she will testify on Monday. (Update: Her lawyers now say Ford is willing to testify next week, but not on Monday. I hope Sen. Grassley holds firm. Ford doesn’t get to set the rules of the Senate.) Grassley has been very generous — too generous in my opinion — in his efforts to accommodate Dr. Ford. He has offered to let her testify in a private session. He has even offered to fly staff out to California to interview her. Yet she continues to make unreasonable demands by insisting on an FBI investigation, which would go on for months. We learned late yesterday that Sen. Dianne Feinstein has yet to share Dr. Ford’s complete letter — “a significant piece of evidence” — with the Republican majority on the Judiciary Committee. How is that acceptable? A classmate and supporter of Dr. Ford, who initially supported her claims against Judge Kavanaugh, has now recanted. Cristina King Miranda told NPR, “That it happened or not, I have no idea. I can’t say.” Nevertheless, left-wing politicians are now threatening to impeach Justice Kavanaugh if he is confirmed.”

