Andrea Zetts Ryan, Tim Ryan’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Andrea Zetts is the wife of Representative Tim Ryan, a Democrat from Ohio. He has been serving in Congress since 2003, representing the Buckeye state’s 13th district. He is running for an 8th term.

Rep. Ryan became more well-known nationwide in 2016, when he challenged Nancy Pelosi for the title of Minority Leader in the House. He lost, but garnered support from about one-third of the Democratic caucus. In July 2018, he expressed interest in the top Democratic spot again. He said that Alexandria Ocasio Cortez’s primary win over Rep. Joe Crowley in New York motivated him to possibly take another stab at Rep. Pelosi’s position. She has led the Democrats in the House for more than a decade.

If Democrats regain control of the House after the midterm elections, Rep. Ryan could challenge Rep. Pelosi to be Speaker of the House. But he is reportedly mulling another option: a presidential campaign in 2020.

Rep. Ryan’s wife, Andrea, appears to be a big supporter of her husband’s political ambitions. Though she does not often give interviews, she is often seen by his side with their children at public events.

1. Tim Ryan First Met Andrea Zetts in 2008, But it’s Unclear Exactly When They Began Dating; He Referred to Andrea as His ‘Friend’ in 2012

Andrea Zetts and Tim Ryan both hail from eastern Ohio. He grew up in Niles and she is from Struthers, a town about 16 miles away.

The couple was featured in a January 2014 article in the Business Journal, a local newspaper devoted to covering Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties in eastern Ohio. The interview was conducted about 9 months after their wedding. Andrea and Tim revealed that they met in 2008, the same year that Tim attended his first mindfulness retreat and started doing yoga.

In 2012, he published his book, “A Mindful Nation.” Tim credited his “friend” Andrea Zetts and her two children for helping him on his personal journey. He wrote in part, “I want to thank Andrea for giving me the space, support, and encouragement needed to write this. And to Mason and Bella for all the joy and laughs they gave me and the lessons they taught me. They are lovely young people and a major inspiration for this book.”

Andrea further explained to the newspaper, “Having the kids incorporated in his life changed his perspective on mindfulness. Tim grew and learned about the social emotional learning perspective from a parental perspective as opposed to a political perspective.”

2. Andrea Zetts Married Tim Ryan in a Private Ceremony in New York City in April 2013

Andrea Zetts and Tim Ryan decided to forgo a big wedding. Instead, they chose a more relaxed course of action. They tied the knot on April 20, 2013 in a private ceremony in New York City.

A spokesperson for the congressman told media at the time that the couple took a horse-drawn carriage ride in Central Park following the ceremony. They then enjoyed a quiet dinner.

Rep. Ryan was 39 years old at the time and Andrea had just turned 37. (Her birthday is April 10, 1976). It was the second marriage for both of them. Ryan made a second announcement on Facebook three days later.

3. Andrea Zetts Ryan Had Two Children From Her Previous Marriage; She & Tim Welcomed a Baby Boy in 2014

Andrea Zetts Ryan has two children from her first marriage, Mason and Bella. Tim Ryan appears to have developed a strong relationship with his two stepchildren. He told the Business Journal in 2013, “I love my stepkids like they’re my own.”

The couple added to their family on June 12, 2014, when their baby boy was born. Roll Call reported at the time that Brady Zetts Ryan was 19.5 inches long, 6 pounds 12 ounces.

The children are getting an early education in politics. They are all featured on Rep. Ryan’s campaign website. He has also shared photos on Facebook of the whole family by his side at events. The congressman shared the above photo in 2016, when he introduced Brady to Hillary Clinton.

Bella and Mason were also in attendance at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia in 2016.

Andrea and Tim Ryan are also raising the kids to be Ohio State fans. They dressed up in scarlet and gray for the family holiday card in 2017. The adults and the two older kids did the O-H-I-O while Brady is featured in the middle holding a football.

4. Andrea Zetts Ryan is an Elementary School Teacher

Andrea Zetts Ryan is an educator. She is employed by the Weathersfield Local School district. According to the school website, she teaches first grade at Seaborn Elementary School in Mineral Ridge, Ohio. The town is part of the Youngstown metropolitan area in eastern Ohio, about 65 miles away from Cleveland.

5. Andrea Zetts Ryan Was Originally From Struthers, Ohio & is Raising Her Family About 20 Miles Away From Her Hometown

When they got married in 2013, Tim Ryan’s spokesperson said that Andrea Zetts grew up in Struthers, Ohio. It’s a city of about 10,000 people in Mahoning County, near the border with Pennsylvania. It’s unclear what her political affiliation was before marrying Ryan, a Democrat.

Interestingly, Mahoning County was the only county in that part of the state that President Trump did not win in 2016. Hillary Clinton earned 49.5 percent of the vote compared to his 46.2 percent. You can see the full Ohio electoral map from the 2016 election here. You’ll see that outside of the Cleveland-Akron metropolitan area, it is a sea of red.

She and Tim Ryan are raising their kids in Howland Township, about 20 miles north of Struthers in Trumbull County.

