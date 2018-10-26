Cesar Sayoc Social Media: Praised GOP, Slammed Democrats

Cesar Sayoc, the suspect accused of sending suspicious packages to a series of top Democrats who are critics of President Donald Trump, actively criticized Democrats and praised Republicans on social media.

In addition, Sayoc, 56, of Florida, drove a van that was covered with pro Trump and Republican decals and stickers. He was also a registered Republican, according to Florida voter records. In one post, he wrote, “Keith Ellison busted lies about fake day care Somalias 100 million dollar rip off of all Americans. The Somalia refugees laundering US money finance terrorist in Somalia . It time America we step up get rid all democrat scams rip off Media hid s (sic).”

Cesar Sayoc, 56, in custody as a suspect in the mailed bombs. Pictured, his van that has been towed away by the FBI. #news965 #wdbo pic.twitter.com/02HHD3Mp47 — News 96.5 (WDBO) (@news965wdbo) October 26, 2018

In posts on Twitter, Cesar Sayoc expressed support for numerous conservative positions. He weighed in on multiple news events. He trashed Stormy Daniels, the porn star who says she had an affair with President Donald Trump and criticized David Hogg, the Parkland, Florida high school student gun control activist. He wrote with a meme urging an NFL boycott, “Who cares barred , Banned ,Boycotted 4 life. Your sport weak more padding than armor fighter go cry about everything.” He showed a fixation with George Soros. A post contained the photo of Donald Trump:

Sayoc expressed anger toward members of the news media.

His Twitter page is in his first and middle name only: Cesar Altieri. His profile reads, “Current Booking Agent/Sales/Marketing/Promotions/Project Mgr Live Events Seminole Hard Rock Live.Former Professional Soccer Player, Wrestler, Cage Fighter.”

Cesar Sayoc also expressed anger at the media in rambling tweets. In one, he wrote, “You biggest piece crap media TMZ , that were complete silent Obama separating kids . Shut your hole TMZ before u end like media slime Saudi Arabia. No one deserves it better than fake fraud Washington Amazin owned post . We Unconquered Seminole Tribe agree.”

Cesar Sayoc’s social media also included opposition to illegal immigration. He also wrote, “Go Republicans.Low taxes , low crimeWe Unconquered Seminole Tribe,Hard Rock,millions Our customers,Vets,Current Seminole American Top Team MMA.NoTo Progressive Social George Soros,Tom Steyer,Andrew Gillum Tall.Fl Leon county highest ever4 yrs in row#1 Fl Crime Rate 70.60%murder22.”

He also posted about Barack Obama and Obama’s mother. One of the packages was sent to Obama. Others were sent to Bill and Hillary Clinton, Robert DeNiro, Joe Biden, and other Trump critics. Cesar Sayoc also had a Facebook page, but it’s now been deleted.

A package made it to the CNN mailroom. He had a criminal history, including an 2002 arrest for an offense labeled “threat to bomb,” CNN reported. There were eight arrest offenses in his record, including fraud to drug possession, CNN reported.

