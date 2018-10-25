WATCH: Robert DeNiro’s Criticisms of Trump [Videos]

As the NYPD investigates a package similar to the ones sent to Democrats including Pres. Barack Obama and former vice President Joe Biden this one addressed to actor and businessman Robert DeNiro, it’s thought that DeNiro may have been targeted because of his vocal and sometimes expletive-laden criticisms of Pres. Donald Trump.

Breaking: new package this morning identical to prior explosive devices, addressed to offices of Robert deNiro – police sources. — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) October 25, 2018

One of his most infamous expressions of disapproval came in June at the Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. DeNiro came on stage to introduce Bruce Springsteen who sang ‘My Hometown,’ but first announced he was going to say one thing: “Fuck Trump.” Adding it’s no loner “down with Trump, it’s fuck Trump.” He received a standing ovation.

This was not only not the first time DeNiro has blasted the president.

DeNiro has long been a Democratic activist. He fought against the impeachment of Pres Bill Clinton, said in 2006 Barack Obama (then a senator from Chicago) and Hillary Clinton would make good presidents, and has been part of numerous ad and public service campaigns created by artists from the entertainment industry spotlighting hot-button issues including anti-fracking.

BREAKING: Law Enforcement Sources tell News 4’s @MarcSantia4NY a suspicious package & device, similar to the ones sent to top Democrats, was received at the location of TriBeCa grill owned by actor Robert DeNiro. We’re Live with more info on this @NBCNewYork #nbc4ny pic.twitter.com/jKa5rm9kGS — Tracie Strahan (@tstrahan4NY) October 25, 2018

But his criticisms of the past couple of years have been aimed squarely at Trump who DeNiro once said is “blatantly stupid.”

“This idiot is the president. The guy is a fucking fool, come on.” He called Trump the “baby in chief,” when he spoke about Trump’s attacks on the press when presenting Meryl Streep with the best actress award at the National Board of Review ceremony in January of 2018. Streep played Washington Post editor Katharine Graham in the film ‘The Post,’ which chronicles Graham’s decision to publish the Pentagon Papers.

In a 2016 Get Out the Vote ad right before the election, DeNiro called Trump a “punk,” a “dog” and “so blatantly stupid.” But he didn’t stop there: a “pig,” a “con,” and a “bully.”

“He’s a bullshit artist, a mutt who doesn’t know what he’s talking about. Doesn’t do his homework doesn’t care and thinks he’s gaming society. Doesn’t pay his taxes, is an idiot, Colin Powell said it best, ‘he’s a national disaster,’ he’s an embarrassment to this country. It makes me so angry that this country has gotten to this point that this fool, this bozo, has wound up where he has. He talks how he wants to punch people int he face. Well, I’d like to punch him in the face.”

In a 2017 interview, DeNiro said Trump has “debased” the office of the president and called him a “narcissist.”

Trump called DeNiro a “very low IQ person” in a tweet.

Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received too many shots to the head by real boxers in movies. I watched him last night and truly believe he may be “punch-drunk.” I guess he doesn’t… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2018

DeNiro, 75, has appeared in countless films and has won scores of awards. The parent of six, he’s a director, producer and successful New York businessman who founded film studio TriBeCa Productions and the Tribeca Film Festival. He’s owner of tony restaurants Tribeca Grill and Nobu and owns the Greenwich Hotel.

We are responding to reports of a suspicious package in the vicinity of Greenwich and Franklin streets in Tribeca, Manhattan. Please avoid the area and expect a police presence and heavy traffic. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/foiMSJ0VNG — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 25, 2018

The NYPD tweeted several times Thursday about the incident.