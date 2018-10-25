WATCH: Robert DeNiro’s Criticisms of Trump [Videos]

As the NYPD investigates a package similar to the ones sent to Democrats including Pres. Barack Obama and former vice President Joe Biden this one addressed to actor and businessman Robert DeNiro, it’s thought that DeNiro may have been targeted because of his vocal and sometimes expletive-laden criticisms of Pres. Donald Trump.
One of his most infamous expressions of disapproval came in June at the Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. DeNiro came on stage to introduce Bruce Springsteen who sang ‘My Hometown,’ but first announced he was going to say one thing: “Fuck Trump.” Adding it’s no loner “down with Trump, it’s fuck Trump.” He received a standing ovation.
This was not only not the first time DeNiro has blasted the president.
DeNiro has long been a Democratic activist. He fought against the impeachment of Pres Bill Clinton, said in 2006 Barack Obama (then a senator from Chicago) and Hillary Clinton would make good presidents, and has been part of numerous ad and public service campaigns created by artists from the entertainment industry spotlighting hot-button issues including anti-fracking.
But his criticisms of the past couple of years have been aimed squarely at Trump who DeNiro once said is “blatantly stupid.”
“This idiot is the president. The guy is a fucking fool, come on.” He called Trump the “baby in chief,” when he spoke about Trump’s attacks on the press when presenting Meryl Streep with the best actress award at the National Board of Review ceremony in January of 2018. Streep played Washington Post editor Katharine Graham in the film ‘The Post,’ which chronicles Graham’s decision to publish the Pentagon Papers.
In a 2016 Get Out the Vote ad right before the election, DeNiro called Trump a “punk,” a “dog” and “so blatantly stupid.” But he didn’t stop there: a “pig,” a “con,” and a “bully.”
“He’s a bullshit artist, a mutt who doesn’t know what he’s talking about. Doesn’t do his homework doesn’t care and thinks he’s gaming society. Doesn’t pay his taxes, is an idiot, Colin Powell said it best, ‘he’s a national disaster,’ he’s an embarrassment to this country. It makes me so angry that this country has gotten to this point that this fool, this bozo, has wound up where he has. He talks how he wants to punch people int he face. Well, I’d like to punch him in the face.”
In a 2017 interview, DeNiro said Trump has “debased” the office of the president and called him a “narcissist.”
Trump called DeNiro a “very low IQ person” in a tweet.
DeNiro, 75, has appeared in countless films and has won scores of awards. The parent of six, he’s a director, producer and successful New York businessman who founded film studio TriBeCa Productions and the Tribeca Film Festival. He’s owner of tony restaurants Tribeca Grill and Nobu and owns the Greenwich Hotel.
The NYPD tweeted several times Thursday about the incident.
1 Comment
1 Comment
Discuss on Facebook
I did no sins ,in my life ,, but that is humbug,,I know a doctor who met Jesus on the way to prostitution,,he will never be able to do sin ,,ever ,,he is fit ,,I am like a drama artist or a lier ,,no salvation experience,,
HORRIBLE TECHNOLOGY,,,
AMAZING POWER ,,
IT IS ONLY NEXT TO GOD ,,
I am not afraid to write here ,
Because ,,
I Know how cruel or powerful are those ,,things , possible with those technologies,,
But ,
I know they are children of Jesus,,
They are controlled by the HOLY SPIRIT,,
(But they are not aliens,,as we understand,,.)
But they are not exercising their power as they have it ,,
Almost they stand inactive ,,or silent ,,
Or
Unnoticed the happenings ,,
But their technologies are for sure ,,
No flaws in it ,,
____________
PRAYER,,__________
God bless these technologies,,
I PRAY HOLY SPIRIT of GOD PROTECT THESE TECHNOLOGIES ,,
WE ALL MUST PRAY FOR IT ,,
GOD , FATHER , WE BEG YOUR PROTECTION to THIS TECHNOLOGIES to OUR hand ,,or GOD’S PEOPLE ,,HAND ✋
It must always be YOUR weapon,,,
It must be a HAND of JESUS,,,
It must be CONTROLLED by THE SPIRIT OF GOD,,
God bless ,,
They want us depent on God ,,
Not them ,(, technologies,,)
This is what I learnt from them,,
I am facing death because of my fight with Indians and government people over here ,,I will introduce you an evangelist cum Bible teacher ,children song writer ,,who met Jesus on the way to his PROSTITION,,,,,sin ,,he is your friend,, October 25th, 2018
Dear Americans please read the below news,,I want to introduce you a holy man of Jesus ,,
Why ,when and how I got my love increased to write Americans ,,?but ignore this technology ,,I am your father or mother or guardian ,God bless you
I don’t support any particular party,,,
God bless both parties of USA,,
Technology may fail ,,,,,
Medicine may not work,,
It may be too late…
,,,,
But God the Lord whom we believe ,,
is not like that ,,,,
You all know ,,
His power ,,
His Grace,,His mercies,,
Etc,,
He( JESUS ) is enough for us in situation and circumstances,,,,
,,,
Thank God for all His mercies..
,,,,
Thank God for all His comfort,,
,,,
Thank God for all His holy Spirit,,
,,,,
Spirit of God is our helper all the time until JESUS comes,,,
,,,,,,
Dear Americans.,,
,,,,
I know a big greatest technology Brain phone ,,,,,
.(A technology that can make a man act ,speak like a machine robot from million miles away ,,
It can make you speak like radio using brain cells or nurons ,,. )✓
Speech is produced,,,,,
I have personal experience ,,,,
They contacted me too.,,,,
It is a incredible technology for sure.,,,✓
God bless this technology.
May be an aliens technology.
God only knows this.
But ,,,,,
sometimes that technology may alsi fail,,,,
But Jesus ,,,
Holy Spirit of God will never fail,,
So Americans ,,
Be strong,,
Be courageous,,,
God will lead us until the end of the world.
Jesus is enough for us.
He had known us even before the creation of this world.
He is able to lead us until end .
Jesus is the best teacher.
Holy Spirit of God is the best comforter.
Even a mother may forsake us ,,
Technology may not work,,,,
May be we have nobody to comfort us ,,,
But ,,
Jesus is enough for us.
God bless you.
God be with you.
We should forgive others .
This Jesus taught us.
God bless Billy Graham Uncle.
May his soul rest in peace with Jesus.
Amen .
Hallauah.
Jesus is coming soon.
,,,
God bless democratic party of USA
and
God bless Republican party,,
Jesus is supporting both of you ,,,
Amen
Hallauah.✓✓✓✓
( ),,___________________________________
Please ignore my writings ,,about the technologies ,,
But ,
I am your guardian,,
God kept many after me ,,
He will send us someone ,
Or Jesus himself will come to recieve us ,,.
Hallelujah
Do not fear my writing a threatening to anyone,,
God bless you,
Jesus loves everyone,,
Dear Americans,,
An evangelist in Asia who met Jesus while on the way to prostitution,,
So he stopped sinning became holy ,,
Now he is holy ,,
Doing ministry,,
I introduce you him as as a spiritual leader ,,
I am a sinner ,,
I hope one day I will find the same Jesus of that doctor and my father ,my own father was a holy man,,
Those technologies people had contacted me,,it only gave me enormous courage in my life to do sin ,,,even worse ,,
Now ,,
________________________________________
I am a SKY DRIVER ,,or BEATING in the SKIES ,,
I am not worthy to be be a friend to you ,,
THAT ASIAN is a MEDICAL DOCTOR ,is your friend
God bless you ,,
________________________________________
Pray for his love to you ,
I am psychologically assaulted ,,my brain is damaged ,I live in fear so my organs are getting affected,,
There is no use of the aliens 👽 aliens 👽
Or their technologies,,,
I am posting my father’s notes Bible notes ,that with save you ,,
My father was a Holy man of God ,,like the doctor I am introducing you ,,
We need a job ,,
Or we have do the ministry as a job ,
Otherwise we don’t get reverence or fear ,,
I am almost completely ruined ,,
My fight was with Hindus ,,,
God bless you,,,
I don’t have or got support from Churches ,,,,
All have forsaken me ,,
Not only that they joined with our enimies and persecuted me,,
But now they act to be repented,,
Please ignore INDIA ,,always ,,
Those who are in church are spies of government people who are against Christ ,,
The people over here took my flesh like dogs ,,eating a meat,,,
Soon I will die ,,
I finished my run,(, almost,,,)
God bless you,,
Refuge to rock Jesus,,
Weap for you and your children,,,
Holy ,, Holy,, Holy is our Almighty God,,,
Until today Jesus as protected me sinless ,,,
But that’s not enough,,
We need a Kind of hatred towards sin ,,
THAT I don’t have,,
But my father had it ,,
This doctor whom I am introducing got that ,,
He is filled with the anointing of Holy ghost,,
God bless you,,
God bless him,,
I pray that he should visit you ,,
You must get his help,,,
You must invite him,, to ,,your place,,
Jesus loves you,,
______________________________________
Who is a Christian,,?
?????,,
?????,,
?????
??????????
!
!
A Christian who will never do sin ,,even if he get a chance ,,
He must have a complete hatred towards sin like the doctor , I introduced you,,
Or like my own dad who got hatred towards sin because his bad experience ,(his father was a woremonger ,,not only that,,he didn’t care his family and children,,)
This his father’s bad life led my father develop hatred towards sins ,,
We must need some experience to hate sins ,
Others ,, otherwise ,we all are humbugs until ,,we completely repent ,,through a bad or good experience ,,like a miracle,, escape to death from an accident ,,etc,,
God bless you
,,👲👮👲👲👷💂👲👳 ,,
,
That doctor is your spiritual leader ,,
Or my father’s notes ,,
It Bible,, itself,,
,
_______________________________________
,,, How many of you will pray for it ( that technologies and those,,)
God bless you,,
This is what all we can do for it ,,and them,,
God protect it ,
God protect them ,
Under your ,,
Your mighty wings ,,
Lord , Jesus,
We pray,
AMEN