Trump & Cruz Rally in Houston: See Time & Schedule Details

Tonight, President Donald Trump is hosting a rally with Sen. Ted Cruz, as Cruz nears the end of his campaign for Senator. He’s been in a tight race with opponent Beto O’Rourke, and early voting has just started. The general election is on November 6. Read on to learn more details about today’s rally.

Here is the schedule for tonight’s rally:

Tonight’s rally is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Central (7:30 p.m. Eastern.)

Doors for the rally open at 3:30 p.m. Central (4:30 p.m. Eastern.)

Gov. Greg Abbot and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick are scheduled to speak during the rally, and of course Cruz will also speak.

Trump is scheduled to speak at 7:30 p.m. Central.

Today’s rally was originally supposed to be held in the NRG Arena. However, so many people RSVP’d for the event that Trump’s campaign manager, Brad Parscale, said in a tweet that the event was being moved to the Toyota Center at 1510 Polk Street in Houston. The Toyota Center holds a little over 18,000 people.

Parscale later said that more than 100,000 people RSVP’d wanting tickets to attend the rally. Because of the response, they are also hosting a tailgater outside the venue before the rally.

The tailgater began at 9 a.m. Eastern with food trucks, and then live music showed up at 10 a.m. Eastern. Music included the Marcus Eldridge band and the Will Carter band.

Hey news media: the Trump Campaign tailgater starts tomorrow morning at 9:00 am – Food trucks, 10:00 am – Live music… and more! Please update your stories!#MAGARally#BigTexasTailgater — Brad Parscale (@parscale) October 22, 2018

If you’re looking for parking today for the rally, NRG Park opened its lots for public parking for anyone taking the METRO rail to the Trump rally, KHOU reported. Parking was $12 cash only for METRO rail raiders going to the MAGA rally. Entrances would be at Gate 3 and Gate 10, and both opened at 12 p.m. Central.

The hype for the rally today is very real. Supporters actually began lining up for the rally on Sunday, Washington Examiner reported. They were lined up for blocks in downtown Houston.

Trump supporters are already lined up for blocks in Downtown Houston. Excuse the grainy phone photos taken mid-uber, but it’s already pretty active and multiple streets are blocked off by police ahead of tomorrow’s rally pic.twitter.com/IT2e7RDZqq — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) October 22, 2018

Some had been in line since 10 a.m. on Sunday, and the rally wasn’t starting until 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

Trump’s next rally after this will be in Mosinee, Wisconsin on Wednesday, October 24 at 6:30 p.m. Central. He then has two more rallies scheduled, one in Charlotte, North Carolina on Friday, October 26 at 7 p.m. Eastern and one in Murphysboro, Illinois on Saturday, October 27 at 4:30 p.m. Central.

Michael Avenatti had originally said he was planning to hold a resistance rally in Texas near Trump’s Cruz rally. However, he said a scheduling conflict would not allow him to do this after all.

NEW – What became of this resistance rally? @MichaelAvenatti tells me the Oct. 22 date announced by the Trump campaign, with only a week's notice, conflicted with his schedule and prevented him from holding the counter-rally. He adds, "It's Beto's show because it's his race." https://t.co/cQJynxv99T — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) October 21, 2018

Avenatti also said about the cancellation, “It’s Beto’s show because it’s his race.”

