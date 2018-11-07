2020 Election Polls: First Poll Released After Midterms Shows Tight Race Among Democrats

A new poll shows former Vice President Joe Biden leading the potential 2020 Democratic field but more voters say they prefer “none of the above.”

A new Harris X/Hill.tv poll found that Biden has a slight lead over 2016 Democratic contender Bernie Sanders while none of the other potential candidates reached double-digits, save for Hillary Clinton, who is not expected to run for a third time.

The poll also featured California Senator Kamala Harris, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

The poll was conducted November 5-6 among 680 registered Democratic and Democratic-leaning voters.

CANDIDATE VOTE% Joe Biden 25 Bernie Sanders 18 Hillary Clinton 12 Kamala Harris 4 Elizabeth Warren 4 Michael Bloomberg 4 Cory Booker 3 None of the Above 30

The poll comes after a CNN poll also found Biden leading with 33 percent of the vote while Sanders came in second with 13 percent. That poll also included Rep. Beto O’Rourke, who came within 2 percentage points of unseating Republican Senator Ted Cruz in deep-red Texas, along with former Secretary of State John Kerry, former Attorney General Eric Holder, New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, and attorney Michael Avenatti.

The poll was conducted October 4-7 among 464 Democratic and Democratic-leaning registered voters.

CANDIDATE VOTE% Joe Biden 33 Bernie Sanders 13 Kamala Harris 9 Elizabeth Warren 8 Cory Booker 5 John Kerry 5 Mike Bloomberg 4 Beto O’Rourke 4 Eric Holder 3 Eric Garcetti 2 Michael Avenatti 1 Kirsten Gillibrand 1 Amy Klobuchar 1 Deval Patrick 1 Someone Else 2

Online betting market PredictIt shows that bettors have a different take on the race, giving Harris a better shot than the septuagenarians. A number of bettors also see way forward for talk show host Oprah Winfrey, and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Here is where PredictIt puts the Democratic nomination odds one day after the midterms:

CANDIDATE VOTE% Kamala Harris 19 Bernie Sanders 14 Joe Biden 14 Elizabeth Warren 11 Amy Klobuchar 8 Cory Booker 7 Kirsten Gillibrand 5 Oprah Winfrey 5 Andrew Cuomo 3

By comparison, Hillary Clinton was favored to win the Democratic nomination by 50 percent at this point in the 2016 Democratic race. As the primaries moved along, Sanders cut her lead to the low single-digits. That race had a much smaller field, with peripheral candidates like former Maryland Governor Martin O’Malley, former Rhode Island Governor Lincoln Chafee, and former Virginia Senator Jim Webb barely making a dent. The 2020 race is expected to feature many more well-known candidates, as well as contenders who are not as well recognized.

