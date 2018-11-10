California Fires Relief Effort: Here’s How You Can Help

Wildfires are spreading in both Northern and Southern California, and the devastation is wide-spread. As of Friday afternoon, the Camp Fire in Butte County, California, had decimated the Paradise community; Mayor Jody Jones told CNN that in the town, with a population of 26,000, there’s an estimated 10-20% of homes left. CNN also reported that there have been 5 casualties as a result of the fire.

On Thursday night, the Hill Fire posed an immediate threat to Ventura County residents, including those in Thousand Oaks, where the mass shooting in Borderline Bar & Grill that killed 12 occurred just the night before. The Woolsey Fire, while at first only 100 acres in size, jumped to 8,000 by Friday morning and is now at an estimated 14,000 acres. Many cities in the greater Los Angeles area have been evacuated, including Calabasas, Topanga Canyon, and Malibu. These fires have also caused wide-spread destruction to homes and establishments, including Caitlyn Jenner’s home in Malibu and the Paramount Ranch, and are currently not contained.

Friday 11/9 interactive map for #WoolseyFire and #HillFire. For fire weather forecast, note zone number, click map, follow link. Search the popup for your zone number. Need map help? Click “Map tips” upper left corner. Open #GISsurfer map: https://t.co/62LAq4YoLi #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/8Zci2ougkH — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) November 9, 2018

Tens of thousands of people are displaced from their homes as these fires continue to rage. Here are some of the ways in which you can help support them now and in the wake of this mass destruction:

Donate to Salvation Army

On their website, Salvation Army says that they responded to Paradise with a small team of volunteers on November 8, but now have “multiple Emergency Disaster Service teams to provide meals at additional sites in Butte County for individuals affected by the Camp Fire.”

Salvation Army will utilize monetary donations “to provide ongoing and future assistance in the Butte County area.” Click here to give online, or call 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769). You can donate by mail by sending to:

The Salvation Army

PO Box 348000

Sacramento, CA 95834

You can also donate to Salvation Army’s Wildlife Relief Fund here.

Donate Food, Clothing, and Essentials to PEP Housing

The area affected has a number of retired residents, and PEP, which helps provide affordable housing for low-income seniors and has a community in the area, is asking for donations to be dropped off at 951 Petaluma Blvd. S in Petaluma; they have noted that they will be closed on Monday in observance of Veterans’ Day. A full list of the items they need can be found on their Facebook page.

Offer Your Home as Shelter Through Airbnb

Airbnb is offering a resource for hosts to volunteer their homes as shelter for those displaced by the fires. If you are a home owner registered with the service, you can join their Open Homes Program to get listed as a free-of-charge home for evacuees from November 8 to November 29 (you can choose which dates you are willing to open your home, and to whom).