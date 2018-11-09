Paradise Damage from Camp Fire: Photos & List of Destroyed Buildings & Devastation

The Camp Fire just started in the early morning of Thursday, November 8. But it quickly grew in size and officials couldn’t keep up with it. Today, the fire is 70,000 acres and just 5 percent contained. As more towns are evacuated in the fire’s wake, it has left Paradise, California completely devastated. At least five people were found burned in their cars, trying to escape. They have not been identified. Many other lives are left devastated, as businesses and homes were destroyed by the fire.

In a news conference, Cal Fire Capt. Scott McLean said, “Pretty much the community of Paradise is destroyed. It’s kind of devastation.”

There are far too many homes and businesses destroyed to list them all, but here is a look at the devastation that was left behind. Paradise is a town of 27,000. It’s a popular retirement destination, The Washington Post noted, and is near the communities of Magalia, Pulga, Concow, Butte Valley, and Butte Creek Canyon. Many of these, including Stirling City and Inskip, are now facing evacuations from the same fire.

This before and after photo shows a McDonald’s in Paradise:

Many vehicles were abandoned along the roadway, and homes are destroyed.

I just came from Paradise. The city was almost completely destroyed by the Camp Fire. Buildings are leveled. Many vehicles are abandoned along the road. I can’t imagine the state of panic people must have been in as they fled. It’s devastating. pic.twitter.com/jmixxF2t0T — kungfukitty (@kungfukitty3) November 9, 2018

These abandoned and burned out cars shows you what a panic it must have been for residents trying to escape the Camp Fire. Unreal scenes in Paradise, CA, this morning. #CampFire pic.twitter.com/AhBuWzS0Tx — Nick Valencia (@CNNValencia) November 9, 2018

In this video, you can see the terrifying drive one family endured as they left Paradise:

Video shows one family's terrifying drive to escape the fire that destroyed Paradise, California https://t.co/jtgXrjGBTf pic.twitter.com/L8w5qeNaZR — Gizmodo (@Gizmodo) November 9, 2018

Here, you can see an unnamed business burning in Paradise:

Many homes burned from the fire, leaving only statues behind:

Here is a look at some of the businesses that were destroyed:

First, an unidentified store burns in Paradise, California. If you can identify this business, let us know in the comments below.

A Jack in the Box burns in Paradise, California.

The Paradise Inn was destroyed. A Safeway store nearby was also destroyed.

Here you can see the Paradise Skilled Nursing Center on fire.

A KFC restaurant is no longer recognizable:

An unnamed car dealership with a flag that reads “Hot Buys” was destroyed.

The Blackbear Diner was destroyed. Only the Welcome to Paradise sign remained.

The Feather River Hospital was destroyed:

Paradise Elementary School was consumed by flames:

An unidentified home is consumed by fire as the American flag waves next to it:

Media sources are still compiling lists of businesses destroyed in the fire, but it looks like the destruction was extensive, covering a majority of the town. If you know of areas that were destroyed, let us know in the comments below. This is a developing story.