Katherine Leigh Mehta aka Max McIntyre: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Katherine Leigh Mehta, a wedding photographer and swimsuit model, was arrested at an event she was covering for allegedly urinating in public after becoming intoxicated. Mehta, 26, who goes by the moniker Max McIntyre in her modeling career, was taken into custody on November 24 at a wedding at the Springs Event Venue in Weatherford, Texas, north of Fort Worth. Authorities were called to the venue at around 8 p.m.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that an off-duty sheriff’s deputy was working security at the event and was alerted to Mehta’s alleged antics. He found the photographer to be having sex with a guest, when he tried to remove her, as her behavior was deemed inappropriate. Mehta allegedly began to yell and stormed away from the officer. It was then that police say she urinated publicly. The Star-Telegram report says that cops allege that when Mehta was put in the back of a cruiser, she threatened the lives of the arresting officers. Mehta is accused of saying, “Y’all families will be dead by Christmas, y’all daughters are dead. My dad is going to find out about this and y’all are [Expletive] dead. D-E-A-D.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Mehta’s Sister Says the Model’s Drink Was Spiked at the Wedding

The Star-Telegram reports that officers found a bottle of Alprazolam on Mehta’s person following her arrest. The prescription drug is used to treat panic attacks and anxiety. Authorities believe that her alleged behavior was as a result of mixing the drug with alcohol. A woman, who says she is Mehta’s sister, told WFAA that she believes her sister’s drink was spiked. The woman said, “She said she went outside and she said these two men tried to approach her and do inappropriate things. And she said she was yelling and trying to get help, and things got turned around in a negative way.”

WFAA, reporting from a criminal complaint, said that the quoted an officer saying there was a “strong odor of alcohol” coming from Mehta.

2. Mehta Says Her Secret Talent Is ‘Making People Feel Good About Themselves’

According to Mehta’s Instagram page, where she boasts over 13,000 followers, she finished as a second-place finalist in Maxim’s CoverGirls 2018 competition. On Maxim’s website, it says that Mehta finished second in Southwest Group Nine.

Mehta gave the website a short interview where she spoke about her secret talent saying, “Making people feel good about themselves and also making them laugh and joke! Its an all day Talent that I love!” When asked about what she would do with the $25,000 prize money for winning the competition, Mehta said, “If I was voted for the next Maxim cover girl I would spend my $25,000 towards my daughter’s education for her to become a successful and educated Woman in our futures Society.” The competition was eventually won by model Olivia Burns.

On November 3, Mehta posted a thank you note she received from Maxim to her Instagram page. The note congratulated Mehta on reaching the top one percent of the 30,000 models who participated in the competition. Mehta wrote in the caption, “I must say… I AM FUCKING PROUD of Myself! And i Couldn’t have done it without All of You! THANK YOU.”

3. Mehta Says That She Would Model in ‘Erotic, Fetish & Lingerie’ Shoots

Mehta’s maintains a profile on Model Mayhem. Among the type of shoots that Mehta said she would be comfortable with would be, “Erotic, Fetish and Lingerie” as well as “Bodypaint and Cosplay.”

On her Facebook page, Mehta describes her job as working at “Proud Mommy.” Mehta’s last post on the page is a video of her daughter. Mehta also says that she works as a model and manager for The International Bikini Model Search. Mehta says she has been a self-employed photographer since 2015 and has worked as a photography assistant for Baby Boo Pictures. Mehta is a resident of Arlington, Texas.

Mehta says on her Instagram page that she is half-Indian and half-Native American.

4. Mehta’s Social Media Is Being Trolled as News of Her Arrest Spreads

As news of Mehta’s arrest spread, her latest Instagram post have been trolled extensively. One user wrote under Mehta’s November 17 post, “Banging guests at wedding. Pissing on trees. Boss.” Another person wrote, “It could have been worse. She could have had sex with the tree and peed on a guest.” While another said, “Are you still taking wedding photo bookings? Asking for a friend.”

Neither the bride or groom from the event are friends with Mehta on Facebook.

5. Mehta Is Facing Charges of Public Intoxication & Obstruction/Retaliation

Online records show that Mehta was booked into Parker County Jail on November 22, the day of the wedding. She was bailed out on November 23. Her bail was set at just over $10,000. She is facing charges of Public Intoxication and Obstruction/Retaliation.

READ NEXT: Michigan School Teachers Admit to Being Porn Stars on the Side