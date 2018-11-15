Michael Avenatti Appears to Blame Jacob Wohl for Arrest

Michael Avenatti has suggested that Jacob Wohl was behind a conspiracy that resulted in Avenatti’s November 15 arrest for domestic violence. Less than 24 hours after TMZ broke the story that Avenatti was LAPD custody over the incident, Avenatti tweeted, “First Mueller and now me. When we are fully exonerated I am coming for you Jacob Wohl aka Surefire.” The “Surefire” is a reference to Surefire Intelligence, an opposition research firm. In October 2018, Wohl denied having any connection to the agency in an interview with NBC News.

In October and November 2018, Jacob Wohl attracted national attention after he said that a woman had contacted him, claiming she had been raped by Robert Mueller in 2010. Despite promising to produce an accuser, Wohl never followed through, telling the media that the accuser had become scared for her life and would not go public.

Jacob Wohl Said in a Tweet that Avenatti ‘Was Arrested for Brutally Beating a Woman’

Wohl was quick to respond on Twitter, writing, “Michael “She Hit Me First” Avenatti is now blaming ME for the fact that he was arrested for brutally beating a woman — This guy is a SICKO!.” Also chiming in was Wohl’s father, lawyer David Wohl, who retweeted Avenatti’s claim while commenting, “I’m sure you will have no objection to the release of the police reports in your case Mike. Also, the photos of your victim’s face. I’m sure we’ll be hearing from her soon, and I’m sure she WON’T say it’s Jacob’s fault.” He later added, “Michael Avenatti seems to believe that I am responsible for him raising his hand to a woman. I am not. Will he release the pictures of his battered victim?” While conservative activist, Laura Loomer, also retweeted Avenatti’s original message and added, “Did you know that @JacobAWohl and @MichaelAvenatti attend the same gym? 😉”

Jacob Wohl’s Lawyer Father Has Been Defending His Son Against Avenatti’s Allegations

In a subsequent tweet, David Wohl, simply wrote “422 P.C.” According to California law, 422 of the penal code in the state, relating to threats made by electronic means, reads, “Any person who willfully threatens to commit a crime which will result in death or great bodily injury to another person, with the specific intent that the statement, made verbally, in writing, or by means of an electronic communication device, is to be taken as a threat, even if there is no intent of actually carrying it out, which, on its face and under the circumstances in which it is made, is so unequivocal, unconditional, immediate, and specific as to convey to the person threatened, a gravity of purpose and an immediate prospect of execution of the threat, and thereby causes that person reasonably to be in sustained fear for his or her own safety or for his or her immediate family’s safety, shall be punished by imprisonment in the county jail not to exceed one year, or by imprisonment in the state prison.” Jacob Wohl has said, “I take Michael Avenatti’s threat very seriously. He has been reported to law enforcement.”

Avenatti Has Said the Charges Against Him Are ‘Completely Bogus’

In TMZ’s initial story regarding Avenatti’s arrest, the gossip site said that the alleged victim had been Avenatti’s estranged wife, Lisa Storie. His arrest was confirmed by the LAPD who said that Avenatti was held on a $50,000. Upon his release, Avenatti credited the LAPD for their professionalism during the incident. Avenatti called the charges “completely bogus” and said they were “fabricated and meant to do harm to do my reputation.” Avenatti is best known for representing porn star Stormy Daniels, who alleges that she had an affair with President Donald Trump in 2006. Fox News host and Trump supporter, Tucker Carlson, has referred to Avenatti as a “creepy porn lawyer.”

