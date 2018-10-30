Jacob Wohl: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jacob Wohl, a former hedge fund manager and pro-Trump conspiracy theorist, has been associated with the alleged sexual assault claims against special counsel Robert Mueller.

According to NBC News, Wohl was involved with the “alleged plot” of Jack Burkman, a conservative radio host who has been at the root of the allegations against Mueller, promoting them via his Facebook page.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, Wohl wrote, “Very credible allegations are set to be made against Robert Mueller — The MSM is scrambling! They’re accusing me of offering to pay accusers with ZERO PROOF and ZERO EVIDENCE!”

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Wohl Was First Implicated in the Mueller Scandal Via a Firm Called ‘Surefire Intelligence’

According to The Hill’s Ed Krassenstein, who spoke to NBC News, Wohl was connected to Burkman’s “plot” via a firm called “Surefire Intelligence.” The Hill reported that a representative named Mike Wilcox called The Hill and “threatened” them, demanding that The Hill “stop communicating with” the woman who had originally contacted them regarding the bribery.

Then, Burkman told The Hill that Wohl runs Surefire Intelligence. He said, “Surefire is a real company, an intel operation in Los Angeles,” Burkman told Hill Reporter. ” We have known them for a long time. The guy’s name is Jacob Wohl. They do a lot of intel work. They do a lot of good research.”

With some record analysis, The Hill confirmed that Wohl’s eail is associated with the Surefire Intelligence domain name.

To make matters more complicated, The New Yorker’s Jane Mayer posted a side-by-side photo of Jacob Wohl with the photo of “Matthew Cohen,” the identity named as the head of Surefire Intelligence, the firm tied to the Mueller allegations. The photos are almost indisputably the same.

Wohl has denied being involved with Surefire, but NBC News reported that Surefire’s office phone number redirects to Wohl’s mother’s voicemail.

To The Daily Beast, Wohl claimed, again, that he has nothing to do with Surefire Intelligence. In a direct message on Twitter, he said, “Dude, I work for an influence marketing company in L.A.”

According to Surefire Intelligence’s official site, the company is “a private intel agency that designs and executes bespoke solutions for businesses and individuals who face complex business and litigation challenges.” The company’s name was copyrighted in 2018.

2. Jacob Wohl Has Been Described as a ‘Far-Right Twitter Troll’

In its reporting on this scandal, The Hill described Wohl as a “far-right Twitter troll”; a few days ago, The New York Times described Wohl similarly, in reference to a tweet he wrote about the mail bomb campaign last week: “These “Suspicious Package” stories are false flags, carefully planned for the midterms.”

Wohl’s Twitter account bio reads, “20 Year Old Financier and Political Commentator | Conservative, Trump Supporter, Zionist.” He is also a writer for The Gateway Pundit, a far-right site known for propagating conspiracy theories.

Indeed, Wohl’s most recent tweet on Tuesday afternoon was one advertising an article from the Gateway Pundit about the Mueller scandal. Wohl wrote, “EXCLUSIVE DOCUMENTS: Special Counsel and Former FBI Director Robert Mueller Accused of Rape By ‘Very Credible Witness ‘.”

3. Wohl Is a Former Hedge Fund Manager Who Was Banned By the National Futures Association in 2017

Wohl, a former ‘Wohl of Wall Street’ wunderkind hedge fund manager, was ordered to cease and desist his work in March of 2017, after being accused of violating Arizona’s securities laws.

Wohl was accused of 14 counts of fraudulent activity. In a statement, Wohl said, “All of the allegations made by the Arizona Corporation Commission are based on false statements made by the disgruntled former investor to the commission, and are not supported by any of the documentary evidence in the case. The investor was a well heeled, accredited investor, and was provided with and signed all of the necessary risk disclosures.”

In March, Wohl was banned for life by the National Futures Association for failure to cooperate with the organization in its investigation.

4. Wohl’s Father, David Wohl, Is a Trial Attorney and Pro-Trump ‘Campaign Surrogate’

Wohl’s father, David Wohl, is a notable Pro-Trump legal and political analyst who immediately jumped into the fray to defend his son on Tuesday. However, he was soon inundated with replies pointing out his son’s multiple connections to Surefire Insurance, despite his insistence that this scandal is the biggest “FAKE NEWS” of the year.

Wohl appears frequently as a guest on Fox News. He also served as one of the first people to amplify the news and hype around Burkman’s alleged client and his plans to announce the news on Thursday, tweeting of Burkman’s announcement, “Uh oh. The Witch Hunt is in jeopardy!”

If Jacob Wohl’s form of Twitter activity is considered to be trolling, then his father is one, too. Wohl has seemingly jokingly claimed that Stormy Daniels and mail bomb campaigner Cesar Sayoc are the same person, that the allegations against Roy Moore were “highly suspect” and “didn’t hold water,” and that “the American far-left are more anti-semitic than the Nazi party.”

5. Wohl Has a YouTube Channel Where He Has Smeared Christine Blasey Ford & the Women’s March

Following through from his Twitter account, Wohl has a YouTube account where he propagates his beliefs upon, as well. Wohl has discussed Christine Blasey Ford (where he described her as “slurring her words” and “falling apart at the seams”) as well as an episode on how the media “does Mueller’s bidding.”