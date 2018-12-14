Noel Casler: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Noel Casler is a comedian who has made headlines with his alleged recollections of time spent working with President Donald Trump. He accused the president of snorting Adderall and that he used to invite teenage beauty pageant contestants up to his penthouse suite.

Casler made these allegations during a stand-up show on December 1, 2018. He posted a short video of the performance to Youtube on December 12. The video is embedded below.

Casler told the audience that he worked on the set of “Celebrity Apprentice” for six seasons. He also worked on live TV productions of pageants such as Miss Teen Universe.

It’s worth pointing out that since this was a comedy show, Casler could have been exaggerating his claims. President Trump has not responded to Casler’s allegations.

1. Casler Accused Trump of ‘Inspecting’ Teen Beauty Pageant Contestants Like ‘Pieces of Meat’ & Invited the Girls to His Hotel Room

I did this set on December 1st-thanks for watching! ;) — NoelCaslerComedy (@CaslerNoel) December 13, 2018

Noel Casler explained during the stand-up routine that had been working in live television production for two decades. He described handling performers to “herding cats. If cats had publicists and massive egos.”

At 4:20 in the video above, Casler talked about what he allegedly witnessed on the set of teen beauty pageants during the 1990s. He claimed Donald Trump would “line up the girls on the side of the stage and he would inspect them. Literally. He would stick his little freakin’ doll fingers in their mouth and look at their teeth. Not kidding. This is true. He’d line them up like they were pieces of meat. He’d be like, ‘you, you and you. If you want to win, I’m in the penthouse suite. Come and see me.’ If Trump had a cooking show, they’d call it the douche bag diet. McDonalds, chocolate ice cream and girls that look like Ivanka are all he ever eats.”

2. Casler Alleged That Donald Trump Snorted Adderall While Filming ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ & Accused the President of Continuing to Use the Drug in the White House

The part of Noel Casler’s performance that has received the most attention was about alleged drug use. He referred to Donald Trump as a “speed freak.”

Casler alleged that on the set of ‘Celebrity Apprentice,’ Trump would appear nervous when it came time to read from cue cards. He accused the president of crushing Adderall pills and sniffing them in order to calm down.

“So he gets nervous and he crushes up these pills. That’s why he’s sniffing when you see him in debates, and when you see him reading. That’s why he’s tweeting. He’s out of his mind. It makes sense if you think about it. Methamphetamine was invented by the Nazis to keep the fighter pilots up all night on bombing runs. So it makes sense that Trump would use it to hate-tweet in his self-centered rage at 4am on the toilet.” (For the record, it is accurate that methamphetamine has been linked to Nazi soldiers. You can read about that here).

3. Casler Talked About the Dossier & Mocked Donald Trump For Allegedly Telling James Comey, ‘Do I Look Like a Guy Who Needs Hookers?’

Noel Casler brought up a conversation President Trump had with former FBI Director James Comey in January of 2017. Comey wrote in his book, “A Higher Loyalty,” that the president had asked him to investigate the now-infamous dossier that was put together by former British spy Christopher Steele. The document included allegations that Donald Trump had spent time with Russian prostitutes in Moscow in 2013 and that the encounter was on video.

Comey wrote that the president wanted him to look into the contents of the dossier out of concern that Melania Trump would believe the allegations. Comey alleged that Trump asked him, “Do I look like a guy who needs hookers.” Comey did not answer that question, writing that he assumed it was a rhetorical question.

Casler took aim at that alleged conversation. “My favorite thing so far in the Trump era is when James Comey had to go to the White House and tell him about this dossier and the existence of a videotape of Trump taking a couple of showers with some Russian working girls. And it’s Trump so of course, they had to be golden. Trump says to Comey, ‘Do I look like the kind of guy who needs to pay for prostitutes?’ Yeah. You look exactly like that kind of guy. You actually look more like that kind of guy than anyone’s who’s ever lived.Tthey’re actually changing the nickname of guys like that from johns to dons.”

4. Casler Shared That He Had Signed a Non-Disclosure Agreement While Working With Donald Trump

Because First Amendment Mark Burnett MGM & Donald Trump cannot hold a stand up comic performing onstage in public to their BS 10 year $5 million NDA. Finally figured out a way to tell these true stories. Tapes too. Noel Casler, American Hero. Funnyman with impeccable credentials https://t.co/V1lkk02wSi — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) December 13, 2018

Casler told the audience that he had signed a 24-page non-disclosure agreement at the time he was working on “Celebrity Apprentice.” He did not mention whether he may have still been bound by it.

Casler said, “I didn’t know then he was becoming president. Now, it’s ‘no way dumbass.’ I’m telling you everything I know.”

Director Tom Arnold, who produced a documentary series called “The Hunt For the Trump Tapes,” tweeted about Casler’s performance. Arnold defended Casler’s ability to speak out even though he signed an NDA, claiming the comedian was protected by the first amendment. He wrote, “Because First Amendment Mark Burnett MGM & Donald Trump cannot hold a stand up comic performing onstage in public to their BS 10 year $5 million NDA. Finally figured out a way to tell these true stories. Tapes too. Noel Casler, American Hero. Funnyman with impeccable credentials.”

5. Casler Says He Has Been Working in TV Production Since 1993; As For Politics, He Once Donated to the Campaign of a Democratic Congressman

Yep! 6 Seasons of Celeb App, and about 300 other shows since 1993. My role in Talent Logistics doesn’t have a ‘production’ cred as I am in Talent Management for live https://t.co/2FgbSOtqtj’s funny when peeps don’t want to hear the truth- LOL! Don’t make me post pics 😜 — NoelCaslerComedy (@CaslerNoel) December 13, 2018

Noel Casler shared on Twitter that he has been working on television shows since 1993. When questioned whether he was lying about working on “Celebrity Apprentice,” Casler wrote back, “Yep! 6 Seasons of Celeb App, and about 300 other shows since 1993. My role in Talent Logistics doesn’t have a ‘production’ cred as I am in Talent Management for live http://shows.it ’s funny when peeps don’t want to hear the truth- LOL! Don’t make me post pics 😜”

According to his profile on IMDB, Casler had a small role in a horror film called “Candid” in 2014. He is also credited as a production or talent assistant on projects including the 2010 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and the 2013 “New York Stand-Up Show” hosted by John Oliver.

As for his political leanings, there is one tangible piece of evidence from 2006. According to the Center for Responsive Politics, which tracks campaign donations, Casler gave $225 to the campaign of John Hall, who represented New York’s 19th district in Congress from 2007 through 2011. Hall is a Democrat.

