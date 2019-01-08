WATCH: Live Fact-Checking of Trump’s Border Wall Speech Tuesday Night

Major broadcast and cable TV networks will air Pres. Donald Trump’s speech on his U.S.-Mexico border wall, its lack of funding and now the weeks-long partial government shutdown Tuesday night at 9 p.m., Eastern time.

It’s reported his remarks will take less than 10 minutes and will be broadcast on CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, NBC, ABC, PBS, and CBS.

I am pleased to inform you that I will Address the Nation on the Humanitarian and National Security crisis on our Southern Border. Tuesday night at 9:00 P.M. Eastern. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2019

Trump and administration officials claim there is a national security crisis on the southern border. White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said this weekend 4,000 terrorists have been on the southern border.

“We know that 4,000 known or suspected terrorists come into our country illegally and we know that our most vulnerable point of entry is at our southern border,” Sanders said Sunday on Fox News Sunday. She was challenged by journalist Chris Wallace.

And Vice President Mike Pence reiterated this assertion Tuesday morning.

Mike Pence continues to falsely suggest thousands of terrorists come across southern border https://t.co/2zakifcggK pic.twitter.com/VbzZga0O6f — Newsweek (@Newsweek) January 8, 2019

A report from Trump’s own administration says the number is actually six, not 4,000

Exclusive Finally got the answer to the question we've been asking since Sarah Sanders said 4K terrorists were stopped at the southern border. https://t.co/iFMMwdRQZW — Julia E. Ainsley (@JuliaEAinsley) January 7, 2019

After some lobbying, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer will issue a rebuttal, also to be broadcast although which stations will be airing their follow-up remarks is not clear, perhaps all.

Now that the television networks have decided to air @realDonaldTrump’s address, which if his past statements are any indication will be full of malice and misinformation, Democrats must immediately be given equal airtime. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 8, 2019

Meanwhile, The Washington Post and myriad other media and watchdog groups have called for Trump’s remarks to be fact-checked live.

"This president lies daily": Critics demand networks fact-check Trump’s live immigration speech https://t.co/okAuGQl7px — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 8, 2019

“…outlets are under mounting pressure not to propagate the president’s false statements, which have proliferated amid his standoff with congressional Democrats over wall funding and the partial government shutdown,” The Post wrote.

The Post’s ‘Fact Checker,’ which tallies Trump’s “false or misleading claims,” reports that as of Tuesday, Jan. 8, in his 710 days in office, Trump has made those “false or misleading claims” some 7,645 times.

The WSJ reports that the White House is really trying to internally fact check numbers and stats before Trump's Oval Office address. "It’s really important we get this right,” one senior WH official told the WSJ. (Trump took office nearly two years ago.) https://t.co/PtwcOwrcRk pic.twitter.com/KNaVbEUobc — Mark Berman (@markberman) January 8, 2019

Fact-checking the POTUS’ speech has been called vital. So PolitiFact is doing just that

We will be live fact-checking the address tonight. Follow along on Twitter or https://t.co/ibrUnJYdiV. — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) January 8, 2019

“We will be live fact-checking the address tonight.” PolitiFact will fact-check Trump live on both Twitter and its website here.

Pulitzer Prize-winning PolitiFact was created at the then-St. Petersburg Times (now the Tampa Bay Times) in 2007 to examine “statements made by politicians and rating them for accuracy.” It’s now owned by the nonprofit Poynter Institute for Media Studies.