WATCH: Live Fact-Checking of Trump’s Border Wall Speech Tuesday Night

Major broadcast and cable TV networks will air Pres. Donald Trump’s speech on his U.S.-Mexico border wall, its lack of funding and now the weeks-long partial government shutdown Tuesday night at 9 p.m., Eastern time.
It’s reported his remarks will take less than 10 minutes and will be broadcast on CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, NBC, ABC, PBS, and CBS.
Trump and administration officials claim there is a national security crisis on the southern border. White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said this weekend 4,000 terrorists have been on the southern border.
“We know that 4,000 known or suspected terrorists come into our country illegally and we know that our most vulnerable point of entry is at our southern border,” Sanders said Sunday on Fox News Sunday. She was challenged by journalist Chris Wallace.
And Vice President Mike Pence reiterated this assertion Tuesday morning.
A report from Trump’s own administration says the number is actually six, not 4,000
After some lobbying, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer will issue a rebuttal, also to be broadcast although which stations will be airing their follow-up remarks is not clear, perhaps all.
Meanwhile, The Washington Post and myriad other media and watchdog groups have called for Trump’s remarks to be fact-checked live.
“…outlets are under mounting pressure not to propagate the president’s false statements, which have proliferated amid his standoff with congressional Democrats over wall funding and the partial government shutdown,” The Post wrote.
The Post’s ‘Fact Checker,’ which tallies Trump’s “false or misleading claims,” reports that as of Tuesday, Jan. 8, in his 710 days in office, Trump has made those “false or misleading claims” some 7,645 times.
Fact-checking the POTUS’ speech has been called vital. So PolitiFact is doing just that
“We will be live fact-checking the address tonight.” PolitiFact will fact-check Trump live on both Twitter and its website here.
Pulitzer Prize-winning PolitiFact was created at the then-St. Petersburg Times (now the Tampa Bay Times) in 2007 to examine “statements made by politicians and rating them for accuracy.” It’s now owned by the nonprofit Poynter Institute for Media Studies.
This nominal president has made claims and statements that he cannot backup or prove. His preposterous boast that he would make Mexico pay for a fantastic concrete wall is the motivation for his performance this evening. He, lacking credibility, will be most convincing in his role as a fraud. Enjoy!