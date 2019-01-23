Nathan Sutherland: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Nathan Sutherland has been arrested and accused of the rape of a woman who was said to have been in a vegetative state at the Hacienda Healthcare facility in Arizona. Sutherland, 36, is a licensed practical nurse who had been assigned to care for the woman who gave birth. Officials made the announcement of the arrest on January 23. It had earlier been reported that investigators had looked for DNA samples from all of the male employees of the facility. On January 22, they got a hit after matching the baby’s DNA to Sutherland’s.

The victim’s family said that reports that the woman is in a vegetative state are inaccurate, she has severe intellectual problems but has the ability to move. CBS News, quoting from a report prior to the victim giving birth, referred to her as “an incapacitated adult.”

Here’s what we know so far:

1. Sutherland Is Accused of Sexual Assault & Abusing a Person in a Vulnerable State

Sutherland is facing one count of sexual assault and one count of vulnerable adult abuse. Sutherland has worked at the facility since 2011 and the same year he received his nursing license.

As a result of the scandal, the Hacienda Healthcare facility CEO, Bill Timmons, resigned on January 7. A week later, the victim’s primary care doctor, Dr. Thanh Nguyen, was suspended by the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System.

2. The Investigation Remains the Phoenix PD’s ‘Highest Priority’

Phoenix Police Department Chief Jeri Williams told the media, via KTAR, after Sutherland’s arrest, “The investigation was, and still is, the highest priority of our police department.” Sutherland’s arrest was announced by Chief Williams, along with Phoenix Mayor Thelda Williams. Police have not said if Sutherland is suspected of other sexual assaults.

3. Contrary to Previous Media Reports, the Victim Was Not in a Coma

The story, which broke earlier in January 2019, made headlines across the world as the woman, who was in a said to be in a vegetative state, gave birth on December 29, 2018. The Arizona Republic reported in the days before Sutherland’s arrest, that the victim was not in a coma as previously reported. She does have “significant intellectual disabilities.” The woman cannot speak but does move from time to time. The woman is a tribal member of the San Carlos Apache Tribe. She has needed round-the-clock care since the age of 3.

Employees had maintained during the investigation that the had no idea the victim was pregnant. Her last physical was in April 2018. The leaked 911 call saw the dispatcher ask, “Does she know how far along she was or anything?” The caller replies, “We have no idea. This was a complete surprise. We were not expecting this.” The caller can then be heard rejoicing as she hears that the baby was born and is breathing.

4. The Victim Suffers from a Brain Disorder, Paralyzation & Seizures

A lawyer for the family told the media earlier in January, “The family obviously is outraged, traumatized and in shock by the abuse and neglect of their daughter at Hacienda HealthCare. The family would like me to convey that the baby boy has been born into a loving family and will be well cared for.” According to CBS News, the woman has a brain disorder, recurrent pneumonia, paralysis of the limbs as well as suffering from seizures.

5. Hacienda Healthcare Has Been Accused of Financial Fraud in the Past

CBS News reported on January 15 that Hacienda Healthcare had been investigated previously over alleged financial fraud. Timothy Jeffries, the former head of Arizona’s main social services agency, said that he asked Governor Doug Ducey to shut the facility down in 2015. Jeffries said that the facility was charging patients’ families $386,000 per year in 2012 at a time when the national average was $134,000 per year. The investigation into the facility ended in 2017 due to a lack of evidence.

