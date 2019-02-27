Michael Cohen: I Let My Father, Maurice Cohen, Down

Michael Cohen is testifying before the House Oversight Committee today and was expected to go into detail about alleged criminal misconduct by President Trump, that included actions taken after he had been sworn into office.

But he also included apologies to his family members, especially to his parents. His father, Maurice Cohen, allegedly pushed him to speak out against the president.

Maurice Cohen was in the courtroom when his son was sentenced to three years in prison. He will likely be present for the hearing before Congress.

Cohen: Mom & Dad, I Am Sorry That I Let You Down

Maurice Cohen pushed his son to stop trying to protect Donald Trump and to think of his family first, according to a Wall Street Journal report in August of 2018. The newspaper cited a person who claimed to have knowledge about a conversation the elder Cohen had with his son. Maurice reportedly “urged him not to protect the president, saying he didn’t survive the Holocaust to have his name sullied by Mr. Trump.”

Michael Cohen’s explains in his opening remarks that his parents, Maurice and Sondra Cohen, taught him to “live a life of loyalty, friendship, generosity, and compassion.” He acknowledged that he had not lived up to those standards.

Cohen said, “My father survived the Holocaust thanks to the compassion and selfless acts of others. He was helped by many who put themselves in harm’s way to do what they knew was right.

That is why my first instinct has always been to help those in need. Mom and Dad, I am sorry that I let you down.”

He added that Maurice Cohen used to tell him as a child, “you my wife, and you my children, are the air that I breathe.”

Cohen said he felt the same way about his own wife and children. “To my Laura, my Sami, and my Jake, there is nothing I wouldn’t do to protect you.”

Michael Cohen Accuses President Trump of Criminal Behavior

Cohen alleges in his prepared opening statement that Donald Trump paid him back for an illegal “hush money” payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, in order to cover up an alleged affair. Cohen said the reimbursement was paid after Trump had become president.

Cohen also states that Donald Trump knew about WikiLeaks’ plans to release emails from the Democratic National Committee. Cohen said he was in the room when Roger Stone told Trump over the phone that emails were coming that would damage Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

In addition, Cohen claims that Donald Trump knew ahead of time about a meeting that his son had with Russians at Trump Tower in June of 2016. Cohen states that Trump has little regard for Trump Jr.’s judgment and that the son would never have set up any important meetings without checking with his father first.

His opening statement includes, “I also knew that nothing went on in Trump world, especially the campaign, without Mr. Trump’s knowledge and approval.” You can read the full opening statement in the link below.