Attorney General Barr Won’t Recuse Himself from Trump Investigation

Attorney General William Barr said he won’t recuse himself from being in charge of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, reports Bloomberg. The decision was expected, as the Attorney General said as much in his confirmation hearing.

Following General Barr’s confirmation, senior career ethics officials advised that General Barr should not recuse himself from the special counsel’s investigation. “Consistent with that advice, General Barr has decided not to recuse,” Department of Justice spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said.

He told Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) “I am not going to surrender my responsibilities,” Daily Beast reported in January.

Today, @HouseJudiciary unveiled the first steps of an investigation into the alleged corruption, obstruction, and other abuses of power by President Trump, his associates, and members of his Administration. https://t.co/zBc8s0IhLX — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) March 4, 2019

President Trump nominated Barr in December. He was confirmed in January. Department of Justice regulations entitles Barr to determine to what extent Mueller’s final report is provided to Congress and made public.

Staying in Place

The issue of disclosure and the findings of the report as they do or do not implicate President Trump in wrongdoings and possible impeachment are fuel for a monumental political battle.

“Democrats will demand to see Mueller’s full report if Barr declines to turn it over. Beyond that, they’ve vowed to seek access as well to the bulk of the special counsel’s work-including documents, interview notes and other evidence,” reports Bloomberg.

On “This Week” Sunday House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler “The Justice Department has made clear in the last few weeks that it may hide from the American people the conclusions of the Mueller investigation,” and vowed to fight to make them public.

A fiery statement from Sarah Sanders blasting Nadler and Dems for what she calls a “fishing expedition” against President Trump pic.twitter.com/zkpU59N733 — Jordyn Phelps (@JordynPhelps) March 5, 2019

“Nearly three dozen sealed criminal indictments have been added to the federal court docket in Washington, D.C. since the start of 2018,” reports ABC News.

Barr wrote a 9-page memo Barr in June 2018 detailing why he believed President Donald Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey should not constitute obstruction of justice.

Barr to Reduce Sentences for Low-Level Drug Offenders

Barr said he would implement the First Step Act to reduce federal prison sentences. He has turned his position on criminal justice since he was assistant attorney general to President H.W. Bush. Politico reported his longstanding friendship with Robert Mueller.

His net worth is at least $20 million, and he is married to Christine Moynihan Barr. His daughter, Mary Daly, works at the U.S. Department of Justice. “During his confirmation hearing, Barr called it ‘vitally important’ for Mueller to be allowed to complete his investigation. But he rankled Democrats when he did not fully commit to releasing any final report in its entirety,” The Hill reported in February.

