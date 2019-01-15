How Long Is William Barr’s Confirmation Hearing & When Does It End?

William Barr’s confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee began at 9:30 a.m. Eastern on Tuesday, January. Here’s a quick look at the hearing’s schedule and how long Barr’s hearing is expected to last.

Although it’s not known exactly what time the hearing will end today, expect the hearing to be a long process. We can look back at Jeff Sessions’ Attorney General hearing for an idea. On the first day of Sessions’ hearing, questions lasted until around 8 p.m. Eastern. It was a long day, and Barr’s first day will likely last into the evening also. However, it might end a little earlier than Sessions’ first day because Senators have a slightly shorter amount of time to question Barr than they were given for Sessions.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey O. Graham decided that each Senator will get 10 minutes to question Barr during the first set of inquiries today, and then will get five minutes to question him in a second round, The Washington Post reported. This is actually shorter than what was allowed for Sessions’ hearing. In his confirmation hearing in 2017, each Senator got 10 minutes in round one and then they were given eight minutes in subsequent rounds. Senators were allowed to question Sessions until they were out of questions, The New York Times reported.

Barr has spent a lot of time preparing for the hearing, CBS News reported. He’s been studying ever since he was nominated and even had a mock hearing to help him prepare.

Barr’s confirmation hearing will not be over when it ends today. The hearing will start up again tomorrow, Wednesday, January 16 at the same time as today — 9:30 a.m. Eastern. Tomorrow should be the last day of the confirmation hearing, since Sessions’ confirmation hearing also lasted two days. Tomorrow, additional witnesses will be questioned about Barr, The Washington Post reported.

In total, Sessions’ hearing was 15 hours long, so expect Barr’s to be about the same length over the course of two days.

After the confirmation hearing is over, there’s still more to come before Barr is confirmed, as demonstrated just two years ago when Sessions was confirmed. Barr’s nomination will be voted on by the Senate Judiciary Committee and then will be voted on by the full Senate. Expect debates and speeches during the voting process.

When Jeff Sessions was in the confirmation process, he testified and answered questions for two days in a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing that began on January 10, 2017. Then on Wednesday, February 1, 2017, the Judiciary Committee voted to approve him in an 11-9 vote across strict party lines. Democrats had delayed the vote by one day after delivering speeches about his Senate record and using a “two-hour” rule that banned committees from meeting for more than two hours after the Senate comes into session, Politico reported at the time. The full Senate vote was delayed until after Betsy DeVos’s vote. On February 7, Mitch McConnell stopped Elizabeth Warren from reading statements that opposed Sessions’ nomination. Then on February 8, 2017, Sessions was confirmed in a 52-47 vote.