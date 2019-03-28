Kelsey Turner: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kelsey Turner, 25, is accused of the murder of children’s psychiatrist was found dead in his car just outside Las Vegas. Dr. Thomas Burchard of Salinas, California was 71 years old. His body was found in the desert in the outskirts of Vegas on March 7. Turner’s arrest was announced in a statement from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on March 28. Turner will be charged with first degree murder with a deadly weapon enhancement. KSBW in Sacramento reports that Turner was arrested by FBI agents and Las Vegas cops in Stockton, California. The suspect will be extradited to Clark County, Nevada.

Burchard’s body was found in the trunk of a car on State Route 147. A man driving by called police about the car after he noticed it had a broken window. Online records show that Turner was arrested on March 21.

1. Turner Is a Model Who Has Posed for Playboy; In an Interview With the Magazine, Turner Described Herself as ‘Impulsive’

Turner is a model who posed for Playboy in May 2017. In an interview with the magazine, Turner described herself as “impulsive” adding, “I love emotions and fun, I live my life fully aware that it is the only one you have.” Turner goes on to say that the likes having people to talk to and that most of the guys she has met while modeling are “losers.”

When asked about sex, Turner said, “Take the time to heat the oven. No one would put a lasagna in an oven at 200 degrees. The same advice applies to women with men. Take some time to really get your “O”. If you are in a hurry it is likely that only one takes pleasure, it is not a race. lol.”

2. Burchard’s Girlfriend Referred to His Killer as ‘Soulless’

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported earlier in March that Burchard’s cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head. Speaking to the newspaper, Burchard’s girlfriend of 17 years, Judy Earp, said that the couple had been in Las Vegas in February for a conference and did not say why Burchard had returned to the city. Earp added, “Whoever did this is just soulless. The whole community has just a huge hole in it right now.” In a separate interview with CBS Las Vegas, Earp said that Burchard traveled to Vegas on March 1 and was supposed to return on March 4.

The father of one of Burchard’s patients, Andrew Williams, told the Review-Journal, “He was the nicest man you could ever have met.” Judy Earp said that Burchard’s death was especially hard on his grandson, Tom, as Burchard would play Santa Claus every Christmas.

3. Turner & Burchard ‘Have Known Each Other for Years’

Turner’s mother, Samantha, told KSBW that Burchard and Turner had “known each other for years.” Samantha said that Burchard paid the rent on the home in Salinas, California, where Turner lived with her mother and children. According to Turner’s mother’s Facebook page, she is a native of Jonesboro, Arkansas, and now lives in Monterey. In her bio, Samantha says that being a grandmother is her one true love.

4. Turner Has Described Herself as Being a ‘Very Talented Blues Singer’

In an interview with Maxim magazine, Turner talked about her hidden talent saying, “I’m actually a very talented r&b and blues singer. I would consider this a secret talent because I decided pretty early on that I wanted to preserve my music as a personal and private hobby. I have a keyboard in my room and record in studios often.”

5. Another Killing, Close to Where Burchard Was Found Dead, Has Been Mentioned as Being Connected

Shortly after Burchard’s death, KTNV reported that Vegas detectives were looking into the killing of another man, Marcos Madrid, 33. Madrid was found shot to death on March 15. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that’s that is the same date that an arrest warrant for Turner was granted.

