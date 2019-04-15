Vatican Responds to Notre Dame Cathedral Fire

Catholics around the world and witnesses in Paris watched in horror as the iconic and historical Notre Dame Cathedral burned during the evening of April 15, 2019. Officials said the towers were safe, but the spire collapsed and the roof caved in.

It remained to be seen how much of the original structure could be salvaged, or whether sacred relics inside had been destroyed.

Pope Francis has not yet personally commented on the devastation.

But the Vatican early issued a statement that read in part, “The Holy See has seen with shock and sadness the news of the terrible fire that has devastated the Cathedral of Notre Dame, symbol of Christianity in France and in the world.” Alessandro Gisotti, the director of the Holy See Press Office, added that the Vatican was praying for the firefighters and expressed “closeness with the French Catholics and with the Parisian population.”

It Was Not Immediately Clear What Sparked the Flames, But Officials Speculated That Recent Renovation Work Could Have Been a Factor

Un dispositif exceptionnel est mis en place pour éteindre l'incendie #NotreDame #Paris : 400 pompiers sont mobilisés. Évitez le secteur et suivez les consignes de @prefpolice. #HérosduQuotidien pic.twitter.com/hfKG8yFSvW — Ministère de l'Intérieur (@Place_Beauvau) April 15, 2019

The fire at Notre Dame began April 15, 2019, around 6:30 p.m. local time, which is around the time the cathedral closes to the public for the day. It quickly engulfed the building and sent huge billows of smoke shooting into the sky. An estimated 400 firefighters struggled to contain the flames, which raged for more than three hours.

The fire caused the nearly 300-foot tall spire at the top of the cathedral to topple over. The spire reportedly weighed about 750 tons and was added in the 19th century. Paris resident Thibaud Binétruy told CNN, “When the spire fell, the crowd reacted with ohhh and ahh, but I guess most of them were just shocked silently. It’s awful to see such a symbol disappearing in front of you. It’s been there for so many years and in a few minutes half of it disappeared.”

The Cathedral had been undergoing a nearly $7 million renovation project. Officials speculated the fire was linked to the renovation work or whether there was some other sort of accident. The Paris bureau chief for Reuters, Luke Baker, cited police in a Twitter post: “Fire at Paris’ Notre Dame cathedral was started by accident and is related to ongoing work, according to France 2, citing police. Either way, it is terrible and a hideous blow to the symbolic heart of the city.”

One firefighter sustained serious injuries.

Notre Dame Has Stood For More Than 800 Years & Attracts 13 Million Visitors Each Year

Notre Dame is one of the busiest tourist destinations on earth and the most popular monument in Paris. An estimated 30,000 people walked through those doors every single day. More than 13 million people visited each year. You can see photos before and after the fire here.

The cathedral has stood for more than 8 centuries. It was first commissioned in the early 1160s by the Bishop of France, Maurice de Sully. The first stone was placed in 1163. It would take nearly two centuries to complete. Notre Dame was consecrated in 1345.

André Finot, the cathedral’s spokesman, told the New York Times in 2017 that Notre Dame was badly in need of repair. “Everywhere the stone is eroded, and the more the wind blows, the more all of these little pieces keep falling. It’s spinning out of control everywhere.” The chief architect of the reconstruction project, Philippe Villeneuve, explained to the Times that any changes had to be handled delicately because every part of the structure is vital. “If you remove one of those elements, there is a disequilibrium somewhere. The whole building isn’t going to crumble just because you lose three pinnacles, but it will unbalance it.”

The Future of Priceless Religious Relics Inside Notre Dame Remained Unclear as Firefighters Worked to Douse the Flames

Notre Dame contained priceless relics sacred to followers of the Christian faith. The cathedral houses a fragment believed to be from the cross on which Jesus Christ was crucified, along with one of the nails.

The crown of thorns that Jesus’excutioners placed on his head, to mock him as the King of the Jews, was kept at Notre Dame. The braided crown was transported from Constantinople, which is located in modern-day Istanbul, during the 1200s. King Louis IX of France purchased the relic from the Byzantine emperor, Baldwin II. The crown arrived in Paris in 1239, where it has remained ever since.

The Deputy Mayor of Paris Emmanuel Gregoire, told the Associated Press that emergency services were working to save as much artwork from Notre Dame as possible.

The fate of the iconic organ was also in question. The instrument, which has 8,000 pipes, dates back to the 1730s and was modified extensively in the 1860s. You can read more about the organ and hear its music by clicking on the link below.

