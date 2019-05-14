WATCH: Video Shows Baytown Police Officer Shooting ‘Pregnant’ Woman [GRAPHIC]

A graphic video has been posted on social media showing a police officer in Baytown, Texas, shooting a woman multiple times, killing her, during an incident at an apartment complex in the Houston area city. The woman has not been identified. The officer has also not been named and authorities have said an investigation is underway. In the video, the woman can be heard saying that she is pregnant moments before she was shot.

Police have not released many details about the incident and have not confirmed whether the woman who was shot is actually pregnant. The fatal shooting occurred late Monday, May 13. According to KHOU-TV’s Brett Buffington, the woman was shot and killed by the officer. Buffington reported that homicide investigators were at the scene at the apartment complex on Garth Road where the shooting occurred early Tuesday morning, May 14.

In the video, posted to Facebook and Twitter by multiple users, the woman can be heard telling the officer she is walking to her house. The officer who shot the woman appears to be the only officer at the scene during the incident. The woman can be seen walking as she tells the officer he is “harassing” her. The pop of a stun gun can be heard as the officer appears to fire his Taser at the woman. It is not clear if the stun gun hit the woman.

The woman can then be seen on the ground with the officer on top of her, trying to grab her hands. The woman yells, “I’m pregnant,” and the officer steps away from her as she appears to be moving her hands near his legs. As the woman sits up, the officer fires his gun five times and the woman falls back to the ground. It is not clear how many times she was shot.

You can watch the video below. Warning — the video is graphic:

Witnesses have said on social media that the woman was unarmed, but police have not confirmed if the woman was armed or not, or if a weapon was recovered at the scene. Baytown Police have not issued any statement on the shooting and it is not clear if they are leading the investigation. It is also not known what led police to the apartment complex Monday night or what occurred before or after the 37-second video.

Here is the shooting scene in Baytown. Our crew there is waiting on an update from @BaytownPolice1. I've seen the video that apparently shows the shooting. We are working to track down the orginal poster to get permission to share parts of it. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/ortI9zkZBA — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) May 14, 2019

Baytown, Texas, is a city of about 76,000 people in Harris County in the Houston area. The Baytown Police Department says on its Facebook page, “Our police department is currently comprised of 175 sworn officers and 56 support personnel. The department is divided into three Bureaus, each of which is under the command of an Assistant Chief. Although each Bureau is independent of the other, it is paramount that we all work together.”

Baytown PD Chief C. Keith Dougherty has led the department since 2008, according to the department’s website. Dougherty has not commented about the shooting. Baytown Mayor Brandon Capetillo has also not commented.

The shooting occurred at The Brixton Apartments, at 1601 Garth Road, in Baytown.

This post will be updated as more information is made available.

