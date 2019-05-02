Offset Wanted for Felony Charges Following Target Incident

Migos rapper and Cardi B.’s husband and baby daddy Offset is wanted by police for criminal damage made to property during an incident that took place at a Target shopping center last week. The news of the felony charge was first reported by Channel 2 News journalist, Mike Petchenik.

BREAKING: Police have issued an arrest warrant for @OffsetYRN for criminal damage to property for this incident last Thursday. pic.twitter.com/PPQ28T3aG5 — Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) May 2, 2019

In the video, it appears that the 27-year-old rapper, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, knocked the phone out of a fan’s hand after checking out of a Target in Sandy Springs, a suburb on Atlanta. The owner of the phone is an 18-year-old man named Junior Gibbons.

Just spoke to Junior Gibbons about the alleged attack on his cell phone by @OffsetYRN. His reaction to what happened starting at 4. pic.twitter.com/wpWO8MYDph — Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) May 2, 2019

The police report values the iPhone at $800. Sandy Springs police is charging Offset with criminal damage to property, a felony, said police Sargent Sam Worsham. As of press time, Offset has not commented on the pending charges or arrest warrant.

This is not the Grammy Award winner’s first run in with the law. In July 2018, he was arrested in Clayton County, Georgia for drug and weapon charges. After being pulled over for an improper lane change, officers found three handguns, less than 1 ounce of marijuana and more than $107,000 in cash. Offset was released from the jail the next day after posting bond.

Back in 2014, Offset spent almost eight months in Bulloch County Jail. While he and his group Migos played a concert at Georgia Southern University, police searched the band’s two vehicles and found less than an ounce of marijuana, a bottle of “lean,” a street drink made with codeine, and several guns. Police arrested the three members of Migos and all 13 members of their entourage in tow that night. Offset served time after being charged with nine counts: violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, carrying weapons within certain school areas, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, two counts of violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act, riot in a penal institution and battery.

Offset is a father of four, and while things have been rocky between him and wife Cardi B., the couple appear to be stronger than ever. On July 10, 2018, Cardi gave birth to their daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, and the two were attached at the hip during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.

