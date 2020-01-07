Kent Mawhinney: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kent Mawhinney is a Connecticut attorney who has been charged in connection to the disappearance of 51-year-old New Canaan mother Jennifer Farber Dulos, the Hartford Courant reports. She was the estranged wife of Fotis Dulos, who was Mawhinney’s client in civil case. Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, have also been charged in Farber Dulos’ murder, according to the Courant.

Jennifer Farber Dulos has been missing since May 2019. Her body has not been found. Mawhinney, Fotis Dulos and Troconis were arrested on January 7, 2020. Dulos was charged with murder, while Mawhinney and Troconis are facing conspiracy to commit murder charges. Mawhinney has not yet been taken into custody. The Courant’s Dave Altimari reports that Connecticut State Police troopers descended on family court in Hartford on Tuesday to try to find Mawhinney. Dulos and Troconis had previously been arrested in June 2019 on tampering with evidence charges.

Mawhinney, a 54-year-old South Windsor resident, was arrested twice in 2019 in unrelated cases. He was accused in January 2019 with sexual assault of a spouse after his own estranged wife accused him of rape. He was also charged with unlawful restraint and disorderly conduct in that case. In July 2019, Mawhinney was charged with violation of a protective order. Both cases are still pending and he has been free on $5,000 bond in the sexual assault case and $100,000 bond in the protective order violation case.

Mawhinney and his attorney, Lee Gold, could not be reached for comment by Heavy. Details about why Mawhinney is being charged have not been revealed by police.

Jennifer Farber Dulos was last seen in New Canaan, Connecticut, on May 24, 2019. The writer and mother of five had been going through a contentious divorce with Fotis Dulos before she went missing. Mawhinney was supposed to meet with Fotis Dulos at his home in Farmington, Connecticut, on May 24, to discuss the civil case he was working on, according to the Courant. Sources told the newspaper that Mawhinney had not verified to police whether the meeting had occurred. Troconis told police she did see Mawhinney at the Farmington house the morning of May 24, but did not see Dulos with him, according to the Courant. Mawhinney’s vehicle was also seen on surveillance video coming and going from the house that day, the Courant reports.

1. Kent Mawhinney’s Estranged Wife Says He Raped Her Twice in January 2019 & Choked Her During One of the Sexual Assaults, Police Say

Kent Mawhinney and his 46-year-old estranged wife have been going through a divorce since January 2019, according to Connecticut family court records. He filed for divorce on January 14, 2019. On January 21, 2019, Mawhinney was arrested by South Windsor Police and charged with sexual assault of a spouse, a felony, and misdemeanor charges of second-degree unlawful restraint and disorderly conduct.

According to court documents obtained by the Manchester Journal Inquirer, Mawhinney and his estranged wife were in the process of divorcing, but were still living together in their South Windsor home when the sexual assault occurred on January 20. His estranged wife told police that on January 19, he had made sexual advances toward her and tried to have sex with her multiple times, but gave up and went to bed after she said no, according to the newspaper.

On January 20, she said Mawhinney grabbed her and pulled her into bed with him. According to court documents, she told police he began having sexual intercourse with her and she told him to stop because it was hurting her, but he did not. She said she eventually pushed him away and he left, but he later came back and had sexual intercourse with her a second time, according to the court documents. She told police that she let it happen in hopes of ending the interaction more quickly.

His estranged wife told police that he came back a third time that night and had sexual intercourse with her again, causing significant pain, and this time put his hands around her neck and squeezed her, hurting her, but not cutting off her oxygen. Police said in a report that there was dark discoloration on the woman’s neck consistent with a bruise the next day, but Mawhinney was not charged with strangulation because that charge requires the offender impede the victim’s ability to breathe or restricts the victim’s blood circulation, the Journal Inquirer reports.

Mawhinney told police his estranged wife had initiated and consented to the sexual activity after entering his bedroom naked, the Journal Inquirer reports. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. He was arrested and later released on $5,000 bond.

Mawhinney and his estranged wife had a hearing in their divorce case on December 16, according to court records. Another hearing, a pretrial conference, is scheduled for January 15. Mawhinney is also scheduled to appear in court in the criminal cases on January 17.

Mawhinney was previously married to another woman, whom he divorced in 2011, according to online records. He and his first wife had children together and he has been paying her child support, court records show. He and his first wife had been married since 2001. Mawhinney and his second wife did not have any children together, according to court records.

2. Mawhinney Was Also Accused of Using Fotis Dulos to Get Around a Protective Order by Having Him Meet With His Estranged Wife & She Told Police She Thought Dulos Was Trying to ‘Get Rid of Her’

Kent Mawhinney was arrested a second time, in June 2019, this time in a case that involved his client, Fotis Dulos, according to the Hartford Courant. A judge had issued a protective order barring Mawhinney from contacting his estranged wife after he was charged with sexually assaulting her in January 2019. According to the Courant, Mawhinney’s estranged wife went to police in June and said that her husband had tried to use Dulos to get around that order by meeting with her to try to patch up their relationship.

“The woman later told state police she believed that her husband, Kent Mawhinney, wanted her dead and that Dulos — with whom the husband had a professional relationship — was working on behalf of her husband ‘to get rid of her,'” the Courant wrote in July 2019, citing an arrest warrant.

According to the Courant, Mawhinney’s estranged wife told police that Dulos invited her to come to his house in Farmington to meet with Mawhinney. She said she met with Dulos on May 19 at Max’s Oyster Bar in West Hartford, but told him she wouldn’t meet with her husband unless their lawyers were present. She told police Dulos abruptly paid the bill and left. Mawhinney’s wife told police Dulos called her the next day and said that Mawhinney would meet with their lawyers present. On May 21, he called again to set up a meeting, but she told him she had talked to her lawyer and did not want to meet with Mawhinney even if the attorneys were there, the Courant reports.

In June 2019, she filed a report with South Windsor Police alleging that Mawhinney had violated the terms of the protective order. She expressed fear for her safety.

“She believed it was suspicious that Dulos has such a sudden vested interest in her relationship with Mawhinney. She stated she felt she was being ‘baited’ and was uncomfortable with the fact that Dulos kept inviting her back to his residence. She stated that she believed Dulos was ‘indebted’ to Mawhinney and that she believed Dulos was working on behalf of Mawhinney to get rid of her. She stated that she believed that Mawhinney wanted her dead,” the warrant obtained by the Courant states.

According to an affidavit obtained by the Stamford Advocate, Mawhinney’s estranged wife told police Dulos told her, “I am going through a divorce myself and I know what it’s like and he wishes that someday that I would call Jennifer to do the same thing what he did for us and also told me that he would like to be friends with Jennifer someday.” She also told police that Dulos talked about a possible meeting at his Farmington home, and “He suggested that Kent and I can be in one of the rooms and can be intimate

Mawhinney was arrested by the South Windsor Police on July 5 and charged with violation of a protective order, a felony. He was released after posting $100,000 bond. He has a January 17, 2020, hearing in Hartford court in that case and has pleaded not guilty. His attorney has not commented about the charges.

Norm Pattis, the attorney representing Dulos in his criminal case, told the Courant about the Mawhinney accusations, “Really? It sound like she read the stories about the Jennifer Dulos disappearance and wanted her 15 minutes of fame. That’s just ridiculous.”

3. Kent Mawhinney Was Representing Fotis Dulos in a Lawsuit Brought by His Mother-in-Law, Who Said the Contractor Owed Her Millions of Dollars

Kent Mawhinney was Fotis Dulos’ attorney in a civil case brought against him by his mother-in-law, Gloria Farber, that was filed after Farber’s husband’s death. Dulos owns a real estate and construction business and had borrowed money from Jennifer Farber Dulos’ parents for projects over several years. Gloria Farber accused him of not paying them back and said he owed millions of dollars.

Mawhinney removed himself from the case in June 2019 after Fotis Dulos was arrested on evidence tampering charges in connection to Jennifer’s disappearance.

4. Mawhinney Graduated From Babson College & Western New England College School of Law

Kent Mawhinney, a South Windsor, Connecticut, native, graduated from Babson College in 1987. Mawhinney’s degree was in entrepreneurial studies, according to his Linkedin profile.

He then attended Western New England College School of Law, graduating in 1990.

5. Kent Mawhinney Was the Owner of the Bloomfield-Based Markowitz & Mawhinney Law Firm, Which Was Dissolved in October 2019

Kent Mawhinney had been the owner of the Bloomfield-based law firm Markowitz & Mawhinney since at least 2008, according to his Linkedin profile. In October 2019, the law firm was dissolved. According to the Stamford Advocate, Mawhinney and his partner, David Markowitz, cited the 71-year-old Markowitz’s age as a reason the law firm would be shut down. Mawhinney also said he was interested in pursuing immigration law.

Mawhinney was previously a partner at Clayman, Markowitz, Tapper & Baram, LLC, in Bloomfield, according to a 2001 wedding announcement in the Courant from his first marriage.

