Anna Curry, Fotis Dulos’ Friend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Anna Curry is a North Carolina financial advisor and the “best friend” of Fotis Dulos who helped him make his $6 million bond after he was charged with the murder of his estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos, in Connecticut. The 52-year-old Dulos was declared dead on Thursday, January 30, 2020, two days after he attempted suicide at his home in Farmington, his attorney told the Hartford Courant.

Jennifer Farber Dulos’ body has not been found. She disappeared from her home in New Canaan on May 24, 2019. Connecticut State Police and prosecutors have accused Fotis Dulos of waiting for her to return from dropping their five children off at school and then of killing her and disposing of her body. They had been going through a contentious divorce and custody battle. Prosecutors also charged Dulos’ girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, and his civil lawyer, Kent Mawhinney, with conspiracy to commit murder.

Fotis Dulos was on house arrest after posting bond. According to the Courant, Curry paid $147,000 in cash to 24/7 Bail Bonds LLC to help free her friend from prison. She also promised to pay an additional $272,000 divided over monthly payments until April 2021.

According to the Courant, Curry was staying at Dulos’ Farmington home and was at the scene when he tried to kill himself on January 28. Dulos was supposed to be in court for a bond revocation hearing and was found unresponsive by police conducting a welfare check after he failed to show up. Dulos was initially pronounced dead, but was then revived and eventually taken to a hospital in New York City. He was taken off life support on January 30 after family members came to the hospital from Greece, his attorney said.

Curry, 42, lived and worked in New York City for several years and was associated with the Manhattan socialite scene, photos of her at events reveal. She is pictured at a Hamptons Magazine event with designer Ralph Lauren’s daughter, Dylan Lauren, and Lauren’s son, Andrew Lauren, in 2005. The event was in honor of Dylan Lauren, who was on the cover of that month’s magazine. She was also pictured at the Frick Collection Garden Party in 2010.

1. Fotis Dulos’ Attorney Said His Client & Anna Curry Met at Work & Said ‘We Should All Be Lucky Enough to Have Such a Loyal Friend’

Fotis Dulos’ attorney, Norm Pattis, told the Hartford Courant that his client and Anna Curry have been friends for several years after meeting at work. “It is my understanding and belief these were old friends who developed a friendship years ago at work and out of loyalty to that friendship she has assisted Mr. Dulos. We should all be lucky enough to have such a loyal friend,” Pattis told the newspaper.

Dulos listed Curry as his “best friend” in court filings related to his bail. According to the Courant, Curry was at the Jefferson Crossing home in Farmington where Dulos attempted suicide. She had left the house to run errands about 10:30 a.m. and returned about noon to find Farmington Police officers trying to revive the unresponsive Dulos in his driveway.

According to Hearst Connecticut, Curry was among those at Dulos’ side at the New York hospital where he died.

“She is an old and loyal friend, the sort of person content to help when the world turns cold and hostile,” Pattis told Hearst Connecticut. Pattis did not comment on speculation that Curry was Dulos’ new girlfriend.

Fotis Dulos and Jennifer Farber Dulos were married in 2004. She filed for divorce in 2017. At that time, Fotis Dulos was dating Michelle Troconis, according to court records.

Troconis and Dulos’ relationship appeared to have ended after they were both arrested on tampering with evidence charges a month after Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance

Sources told The Daily Mail that Curry had been staying at Fotis’ Farmington home, sparking speculation they were involved in a romantic relationship and she was his new girlfriend. The British tabloid wrote, “Sources confirmed that Curry, who bears a striking resemblance to Dulos’ missing wife Jennifer and his ex-girlfriend Michelle Troconis, who has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, was in a romantic relationship with him.”

A neighbor told The Daily Mail, “a young woman has been at Fotis’ house several times over the past few months. They’ve been out jogging together. She’s been driving one of his cars.”

2. Curry Is a North Carolina Native & Graduated From Duke University in 1999

Anna Curry is a North Carolina native, according to public records. She graduated from Duke University in 1999.

Curry studied at Duke from 1995 to 1999 and has a degree in history, according to her Linkedin profile. She was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and was selected to be on the university’s judicial board during her senior year at Duke.

3. Anna Curry & Fotis Dulos Worked Together in New York City at Capgemini From 1999 to 2003

Anna Curry and Fotis Dulos met at a New York City finance firm shortly after she graduated from Duke, according to her Linkedin profile. She worked at Capgemini from 1999 to 2003 as a senior consultant in wealth management strategy. According to Dulos’ Linkedin profile, he worked at Capgemini from 1997 to 2004 as a manger.

After leaving Capgemini, Curry worked as a certified financial planner at Merrill Lynch in New York City from 2003 to 2006. She was then a vice president and private client advisor at the Wilmington Trust Company, also in Manhattan, from 2006 to 2010.

Curry said on Linkedin she was the managing director of Traust Sollus Wealth Management in 2011 and was the senior managing director for Foundation Source from 2012 to 2013.

4. Curry Now Works at a Charlotte-Based Financial Services Company

According to her Linkedin profile, Curry moved to her home state of North Carolina in 2013 and works at LPL Financial.

She wrote on Linkedin that she is a, “Financial services executive with 18 years of experience in leadership and strategic impact positions. Professional expertise includes business transformation for small, medium and large corporations and wealth management for U/HNW clientele. Key accomplishments include the design and implementation of leading-edge technology platforms that drive net new revenue for companies by significantly enhancing distribution of products and services”

Curry’s Facebook page shows she has an interest in horses and donated to an equestrian charity in 2018. Curry could not be reached for comment by Heavy.

Norm Pattis told reporters that he is representing Curry, but it is not clear why she hired an attorney.

5. Anna Curry Was One of the Signers of a $3 Million Promissory Note That Helped Free Fotis Dulos From Jail After the Murder Charge Was Filed

According to the Hartford Courant, along with providing cash for Fotis Dulos’ bail package, Anna Curry also signed a $3 million promissory note to the Palmetto Surety Corporation, the company that initially insured his bond.

The Courant reports about the cash she provided to the bail company, “It is unclear if Curry will ever get her money back.”

