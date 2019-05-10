Pauline Randol: Mother Shot Dead by 9-Year-Old Son

A nine-year-old Michigan boy is charged with the murder of his adoptive mother Pauline Randol. On May 6, police responded to the Randol’s home in Fawn River Township, where she was discovered dead in the living room. Court documents revealed Randol had been shot with a rifle.

Pauline Randol, Mom Killed by 9-Year-Old Adoptive Son, Worried She Was Raising ‘Next Serial Killer’: Daughter https://t.co/G1APkdjMkT pic.twitter.com/jQZWUYR9mb — Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) May 9, 2019

The name of Randol’s son is not being released due to his age and the status of the investigation. He is currently being held in juvenile detention.

Randol Told Her Doctor She was “Scared She was Raising the Next Serial Killer”

Pauline Randol and husband Doyle adopted the boy from Indiana in 2016 and even posted the happy event on Facebook. Family and friends described Randol as a doting mother. Randol’s Facebook page shows her career as “stay at home mom” and is filled with posts about helping children in need. One post reads, ““The kids who need the most love ask for it in unloving ways.”

Randol’s adult daughter, Harley Martin, disclosed that her mother was worried about the boy’s deteriorating mental health and had said to a doctor that she was “scared she was raising the next serial killer.” Family members believe the boy’s mental health problems stemmed from his birth mother’s use of methamphetamine during her pregnancy. Over the last few weeks, Martin revealed that his behavior had escalated to the point where he was “snapping.”

Despite her adopted brother’s problems, Martin described him as a typical boy who enjoyed hunting and fishing. “She would (adopt him) all over again if she could, and that’s the messed up part.”

Family Members Say Pauline Randol Tried to Get the Boy Help

Harley Martin told local media that her brother struggled psychologically and was not receiving the treatment he needed.“He had a lot of mental issues that were not getting helped. He started new medication last week. Who knows how that reacted?”

Family member Karrie Randol wrote in a Facebook post, “please just know that his parents were doing everything they could for their son. They tried so hard but our mental health system is broken in this country. Phone calls went unreturned from facilities and took up to a month to get appointments, doctors refused help at some places. There’s another side to this story that the media doesn’t have.”



On May 7, St. Joseph County Sheriff Bradley Balk said the boy was undergoing psychiatric evaluations at a state-run juvenile detention center. The Daily Caller is reporting that Martin said he is asking for his mom and does not understand what happened. “He doesn’t know what he did. He doesn’t understand what’s going on right now at all. He doesn’t understand why he can’t come home or anything.”

One Mother Says Randol’s Son Threatened to Stab Her Daughter

Detroit mom who was shot dead by her adoptive 9-year-old son charged with her death, was ‘scared she was raising the next serial killer’ – Pauline Randol was scheduled to take her son to a mental health professional the day after… https://t.co/jLtfiOPkD1 pic.twitter.com/MlFv5rLeO8 — konniemoments1 (@KonnieMoments1) May 9, 2019

Neighbor Joe Lancaster told WDIV that the boy was frequently left unsupervised and would shoot arrows and BB guns at family. “He shot at my grandkids with the BB guns a few times,” he said, acknowledging that he had witnessed the boy’s violent behavior. “I told him I’ll spank your butt I catch you doing that again.”

Alecia Pieronski, whose daughter attended elementary school with the Randol’s son told television station WWMT of a much darker incident. Pieronski claimed that in February 2018, the boy threatened to kill her 8-year-old daughter. “He told her (daughter) that he wanted to get a knife and stab her and watch her die and watch her mother cry,” Pieronski recalled, adding that she immediately alerted school administrators. “My want was to remove him from the school and protect the children. I do feel in my whole heart the teachers and principals did everything they could do,” she said, adding, “Maybe this a wake up call to other schools when you have that troubled child screaming for help to do something.”

The Child is Facing Open Murder and Felony Weapons Charges

A preliminary hearing was held on May 7. According to NBC affiliate WoodTV8, the boy has been arraigned on open murder and felony weapon charges. In Michigan, “open murder” is a term used to combine premeditated murder and second-degree murder charges to allow a jury to determine the appropriate degree of murder based on proof.

The boy’s attorney, TJ Reed has said very little about the case or his client “Based on the severity of the charges and the age of the accused it is important to keep focused of the future and long term impact these proceedings and charges may have on a child of this age,” the statement read in part. A hearing will be scheduled to determine if the boy should be tried as a juvenile or adult.