UNCC Shooter Opened Fire in Adam Johnson’s Class

Adam Johnson, a lecturer at UNC-Charlotte, has confirmed that the campus mass shooting occurred in his class, leaving him devastated.

Taking to Twitter in the hours after the shooting claimed two lives, Johnson wrote, “I’m not sure if I want to share anything but to clarify any rumors. Yes, there was a shooting in my class today. It was during team presentations in LBST2213 which is framed as #Anthropology and #Philosophy of #Science. My students are so special to me and I am devastated.”

He followed that up with a tweet that read, “I will not talk to the media concerning this nor share any details.” People responded with condolences, with one writing, “I am devastated on your behalf, and on behalf of your students and their families. All of the UNCC community, including alumni, stands with you.”

One woman shared an email on Twitter in which Johnson wrote a class, “I am unhurt but some of my students did not make it. You all are the world to me. I do what I do for you. In light of the events from today, please do not complete any further assignments for me for the rest of the semester. I will take care of it.”

The shooting – allegedly by a disgruntled former History student named Trystan Terrell – sent students running from campus and hiding behind barricaded classroom doors. Two people, both males who were not yet identified, were killed at the scene, and another four people were injured, with three of them suffering life-threatening wounds, according to police. The motive remains unclear.

Terrell was captured at the scene by police officers while still in the classroom.

NOW: we’re on campus police telling students to freeze and out hands up. Police then ran towards the woods with guns drawn. pic.twitter.com/tVrbIXyvdO — Drew Bollea (@Drew_WCCB) April 30, 2019

Here’s what you need to know:

The UNCC Chancellor Called the Shooting ‘the Saddest Day in UNC Charlotte’s History’

Who is Trystan Terrell? The UNCC shooting suspecthttps://t.co/b2kC8CBQuc pic.twitter.com/O83qPOboco — NBC Charlotte (@wcnc) April 30, 2019

After the shooting unfolded, the chancellor released a statement that declared “this is the saddest day in UNC Charlotte’s history. Earlier this evening, the unthinkable happened on our campus.”

The chancellor wrote that “an individual opened fire in a UNC Charlotte classroom, cutting short the lives of two members of our community and seriously injuring four others.”

Families of the deceased were being notified and university staff were with those who are injured, the chancellor wrote.

“The entire UNC Charlotte community shares the shock and grief of this senseless, devastating act. This was an attack on all of Niner Nation,” he wrote.

He added, “The days ahead will be some of the most challenging we have ever encountered. All I can say for certain is that we will get through them together.”

Police wrote that detectives were conducting a homicide investigation at the campus after the call for help came in at 5:42 p.m. and police responded “to an assault with a deadly weapon call for service involving an active shooter on South Library Lane in the Kennedy Building.”

Officers “located multiple victims with gunshot wounds.” Three victims were taken to Atrium Health Carolina’s Medical Center. One victim was transported by a UNCC police sergeant to Atrium Health University City and then by a medic to Atrium. Two additional victims were pronounced deceased on the scene by a media, the statement read.

Photos and videos also circulated of the accused shooter, Trystan Terrell. A very disturbing video showed the suspect grinning.

2. Adam Johnson Is a Biocultural Anthropologist

More video of students and staff evacuating #UNCC. Police running in toward the threat. Sent to me by a student who is confirmed safe. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/OatdcGgzpY — Savannah Levins (@LevinsReports) April 30, 2019

According to his website, Adam Johnson is “a biocultural anthropologist, interested in anthropology and philosophy of science, the dialectical relationship between primates and their social and environmental contexts, the history of science (particularly human sciences), human evolution, the biocultural construction of race, and the social construction of disability (how disability is ascribed meaning and value in a cultural context).”

The website adds, “I’m a lecturer at UNC-Charlotte. I’ve done research in primate behavioral ecology (juvenile time budgeting, play behavior, and allocare in chimpanzees; female social relationships in rhesus macaques), the history and biocultural construction of race in science, and social integration within a Drag community.”

It’s not clear why the gunman targeted his classroom.

On April 26, 2019, before the shooting, Johnson wrote on Twitter, “It’s the time of the year where student course evaluations come in. What will I get this year? My favorite of the past was: ‘Professor is an ideologue and a race traitor’. 😂😂 Refuting race as biology and discussing racism as a problem makes me a race-traitor? 🤷‍♂️.”

In a news conference, the UNCC police chief, Jeff Baker, praised the heroism of several police officers who rushed to the scene and were able to take the shooter into custody. “He never had time to get out of the room,” said the chief, adding that the gunman was “armed with a pistol.”

The 911 caller had stated that several students were shot, according to Baker, who added that the suspect was “not somebody on our radar.”

“⚠️Scene secure. One in custody. No reason to believe anyone else involved,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police tweeted after Trystan Andrew Terrell was arrested in the mass shooting. Terrell is a former history student at the university.

Students Also Confirmed That the Shooter Opened Fire During a Presentation in the Class

Still in the building. They’re moving us upstairs. pic.twitter.com/qbdgDlMUFJ — Fer (@FeerNav) May 1, 2019

Students wrote on Twitter that the gunman opened fire during a presentation.

Tristan Field wrote on Twitter, “The shooter at UNCC didn’t say anything. He just started shooting during our final presentations and we all ran out. I’m praying for everyone that got hit and UNC Charlotte as a whole. #CharlotteStrong.”

He confirmed he was “in the room, we were watching a presentation and on the other side someone just started shooting.”

Why here? Why today? Why UNC Charlotte? Why my classroom? What did we do? — Tristan Field (@TristanField1) April 30, 2019

He added, “Why would anyone do this. We were just doing presentations and someone started shooting up the room. We didn’t do anything but our work. Stay safe UNCC.”

Wrote another student on Twitter, “My school is a f*cking hashtag. I was in the building when the shooting happened. Hearing bodies fall above you and hearing people screaming is terrifying. Trying to exit the scene of ANOTHER senseless school shooting is ridiculous. Rest In Peace to those lost souls.”

The Victims Include a Communications Student

The first victim’s name to be released was Drew Pescaro, who survived the shooting. Alpha Tau Omega fraternity “says a brother was injured in the shooting,” reported Joe Bruno of WSOC9. He shared a statement from the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity.

It was later reported that Pescaro was released from the hospital.

Breaking: Just learned Drew Pescaro who was believed to be injured in today’s shooting @unccharlotte has been released from the hospital. More at 11. @WNCN pic.twitter.com/sAzeTjswtO — Amy Cutler (@AmyCutlerNews) May 1, 2019

The fraternity statement read, “Friends and Family, We are saddened to say that we can confirm that Brother Drew Pescaro of the Lambda Delta Chapter of Alpha Tau Omega has been injured in relation to the active shooter situation that unfolded earlier today at UNC Charlotte’s main campus. He is currently under medical supervision at CMC and we will advise further updates as they come.”

“We support the students and personnel at UNC-Charlotte affected by today’s tragic shooting. ATO brother Drew Pescaro was shot and is currently hospitalized in stable condition. We are keeping Drew, the chapter and the campus in our prayers,” the fraternity wrote on Facebook.

Pescaro’s Facebook page says he’s a communication student at UNC. His page also says, “Video Assistant at UNC-Charlotte 49ers football. Studies Organizational communication at UNC Charlotte. Went to Middle Creek. Lives in Apex, North Carolina. From Rutland, Massachusetts.”