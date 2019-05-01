Ellis Parlier: A Tribute to the UNCC Shooting Victim

Ellis Parlier was named as one of the two people who died during the tragic mass shooting at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte campus.

In addition to the two people who died, at least four people were injured – three critically – in the active shooting. “The entire UNC Charlotte community shares the shock and grief of this senseless, devastating act. This was an attack on all of Niner Nation,” the chancellor wrote in a statement.

UNCC Chancellor Philip Dubois said during an appearance on WBT Radio that the victims killed in the shooting have been identified as Parlier, 19, of Midland, North Carolina, and Riley Howell, 21, of Waynesville, North Carolina. Drew Pascaro, 19, of Apex, North Carolina; Sean Dehart, 20, of Apex, North Carolina; Rami Almratin, 20, of Saudi Arabia; and Emily Haupt, 23, of Charlotte, have been identified by Dubois as the injured victims.

“As a college instructor who had to live through the terror of a active gunman situation,locking down in pure fear, my heart aches for those at #UNCC: two souls were lost today and we will remember and honor you in our fight to not make this our new normal. #UNCCStrong,” wrote one woman on Twitter, echoing the thoughts of others.

The shooting was in the class of Adam Johnson, who wrote on Twitter, “I’m not sure if I want to share anything but to clarify any rumors. Yes, there was a shooting in my class today. It was during team presentations in LBST2213 which is framed as #Anthropology and #Philosophy of #Science. My students are so special to me and I am devastated.” He said he won’t share details or talk to the news media.

The Chancellor Declared the Deaths of Ellis Parlier & Riley Howell the ‘Saddest Day in UNC Charlotte’s History’ & Called the Shooting ‘the Unthinkable’

The chancellor released a statement that declared “this is the saddest day in UNC Charlotte’s history. Earlier this evening, the unthinkable happened on our campus.”

The chancellor wrote that “an individual opened fire in a UNC Charlotte classroom, cutting short the lives of two members of our community and seriously injuring four others.”

The suspect in the UNC Charlotte incident has been identified as Trystan Andrew Terrell, (DOB: 06/06/1996.) He is in custody at this time with charges pending against him. — CMPD News (@CMPD) May 1, 2019

Families of the deceased were being notified and university staff were with those who are injured, the chancellor wrote.

He added, “The days ahead will be some of the most challenging we have ever encountered. All I can say for certain is that we will get through them together. “

“⚠️Scene secure. One in custody. No reason to believe anyone else involved,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police tweeted after Trystan Andrew Terrell was arrested in the mass shooting. Terrell is a former history student at the university.

This video by @Drew_WCCB is like something out of Black Mirror. An eerie sight to see so many students standing quietly with their hands up.#UNCCharlotte #CharlotteNC pic.twitter.com/xj5UfU9N9M — Jed Whitley (@jedwhitley) April 30, 2019

“CMPD and UNCC going room by room on campus to identify any students, faculty or others who may be sheltering in place,” the police said.

“My school is a fu*king hashtag,” wrote one woman on Twitter. “I was in the building when the shooting happened. Hearing bodies fall above you and hearing people screaming is terrifying. Trying to exit the scene of ANOTHER senseless school shooting is ridiculous. Rest In Peace to those lost souls.”

Students Said the Shooter Opened Fire During a Presentation

Still in the building. They’re moving us upstairs. pic.twitter.com/qbdgDlMUFJ — Fer (@FeerNav) May 1, 2019

“The class the suspect attacked was Science, Technology and Society with Professor Adam Johnson,” the student newspaper, NinerTimes.com, reported.

to add to all this, i go to CPCC not UNCC, my professor teaches ONE class at UNCC. it so happened to be the class that got shot up. and now my class is canceled. pic.twitter.com/d5mOTfe3nP — tasnim (@tasnimzanzoul) May 1, 2019

Students took to social media to express their feelings.

Tristan Field wrote on Twitter, “The shooter at UNCC didn’t say anything. He just started shooting during our final presentations and we all ran out. I’m praying for everyone that got hit and UNC Charlotte as a whole. #CharlotteStrong.”

Why here? Why today? Why UNC Charlotte? Why my classroom? What did we do? — Tristan Field (@TristanField1) April 30, 2019

He added, “Why would anyone do this. We were just doing presentations and someone started shooting up the room. We didn’t do anything but our work. Stay safe UNCC.”

People started running into the hallways, screaming shooter, one student told CBS17. Students put a table in front of the door and turned the lights out, he said. Another student described being barricaded in a room until students heard a police officer ask if anyone else was in there.

A Communications Student & Fraternity Brother Was Also Wounded

The first victim’s name to be released was Drew Pescaro, who survived the shooting. Alpha Tau Omega fraternity “says a brother was injured in the shooting,” reported Joe Bruno of WSOC9. He shared a statement from the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity.

News reports say he has since been released from the hospital.

Breaking: Just learned Drew Pescaro who was believed to be injured in today’s shooting @unccharlotte has been released from the hospital. More at 11. @WNCN pic.twitter.com/sAzeTjswtO — Amy Cutler (@AmyCutlerNews) May 1, 2019

The fraternity statement read, “Friends and Family, We are saddened to say that we can confirm that Brother Drew Pescaro of the Lambda Delta Chapter of Alpha Tau Omega has been injured in relation to the active shooter situation that unfolded earlier today at UNC Charlotte’s main campus. He is currently under medical supervision at CMC and we will advise further updates as they come.”

“We support the students and personnel at UNC-Charlotte affected by today’s tragic shooting. ATO brother Drew Pescaro was shot and is currently hospitalized in stable condition. We are keeping Drew, the chapter and the campus in our prayers,” the fraternity wrote on Facebook.

A further update on the condition of Drew Pescaro was not yet released.

Pescaro’s Facebook page says he’s a communication student at UNC. His page also says, “Video Assistant at UNC-Charlotte 49ers football. Studies Organizational communication at UNC Charlotte. Went to Middle Creek. Lives in Apex, North Carolina. From Rutland, Massachusetts.”

“Manages Fans with Attitude,” his page reads.

A woman who knows him wrote on Facebook, “Prayers Please!!!!!!…Drew, was shot in the UNC Charlotte shooting this afternoon. He seems to be stable at this time but will be having surgery at the trauma center shortly!!! Please pray for all of us!”

Campus Police Likely Stopped Further Injuries

This is the shirt of the wounded student from Saudi Arabia #uncc pic.twitter.com/zgWruUzUdS — Nasim Fekrat (@NasimFekrat) April 30, 2019

In a news conference, the UNCC police chief, Jeff Baker, praised the heroism of several police officers who were able to take the shooter into custody. “He never had time to get out of the room,” said the chief, adding that the gunman was “armed with a pistol.”

The 911 caller had stated that several students were shot, according to Baker, who added that the suspect was “not somebody on our radar.”

“Very chaotic scene, everyone terrified, classrooms are locked, students are inside,” wrote a witness who live-tweeted the shooting.

He said that a wounded student was from Saudi Arabia but added: “I have to tell you it has nothing to do with Muslim or immigrants, it was a random shooting like many other school shootings.” The witness added that the shooter was stopped only after he ran out of bullets.

A photo circulated on Twitter purportedly showing that student’s bloody shirt.

This account has not been confirmed by authorities, nor has the Saudi Arabian student been named.

BREAKING: Two dead, four injured after shooting on UNC Charlotte campus, officials say. https://t.co/2ITX9hZmeK pic.twitter.com/iYNGPM44tW — ABC News (@ABC) April 30, 2019

Police revealed that the first 911 calls came in at 4:40 p.m. “reporting a suspect was armed with a pistol and had shot several students,” ABC News reported.

Sadness flooded Twitter. “I really am sitting here just slow crying over the shooting at my home for 5 years at unc Charlotte. I’m sick, hurt, and angry. And I’m so sorry to the students who were killed, injured, and for their family and friends. This is a horrible day,” wrote one woman, echoing others.