Alexis Mercedes Boberg: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Alexis Mercedes Boberg is a 25-year-old substitute teacher in Glen Burnie, Maryland, who is accused of plying a teen student at the Center of Applied Technologies North with alcohol and sexually assaulting him, authorities say. Boberg was arrested June 17, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said in a press release.

Boberg, of Severn, Maryland, was charged after an investigation by the Anne Arundel County Police Child Abuse Unit that began in early June.

“The victim stated in May 2019, Alexis Boberg exchanged phone numbers with him and then would meet the victim off of school property at various locations during the month of May. It was during those times when the suspect, Ms. Boberg, supplied the minor with alcohol and engaged in the sexual activities,” police said in a press release.

Here’s what you need to know about Alexis Mercedes Boberg:

1. The Victim’s Mother Says He Was ‘Manipulated Into a Sexual Relationship’ by Alexis Boberg

Police have released few details about the accusations against Alexis Boberg. They have not released the age of the student, for his protection, but say that he was a student at North County High School and the Center of Applied Technologies North. Boberg worked with the student at the Center of Applied Technologies North.

The Anne Arundel County Police began investigating the sex offense on June 4. The teenage victim told police, “a substitute teacher had engaged in sexual activities with him as well as supplied him alcohol.”

Police added, “On June 5th 2019, Detectives assigned to the Child Abuse Unit executed a search warrant at the suspect’s address. Numerous items were taken into police custody which were secured as evidence.” Police also interviewed witnesses.

Prior to Boberg’s arrest, the victim’s mother applied for and obtained a no-contact order against Boberg on her son’s behalf. According to the Capital Gazette, the mother wrote in court documents, “During the last 20 days, my son has been manipulated into a sexual relationship (with) his substitute teacher at school.”

According to court documents obtained by the Capital Gazette, Boberg first made contact with the student at his school. She then exchanged phone numbers and Snapchat usernames and began sharing photos and messages on the app, the newspaper reports. It soon escalated to a “sexual relationship” that began in May, police said. They also exchanged sexually explicit messages and Boberg sent nude photos to the student, according to police.

They met outside of school for the first time in Glen Burnie at snowball snack stand, where they talked in a car, drove to a liquor store and drank rum together, according to court documents. On May 24, the student visited Boberg at her grandparents’ home in Severn. Police said they “had sex” in a back bedroom at the home. They met again on May 27 at a local mall, and “engaged in sexual activity” in her car, the newspaper reports.

2. A School District Spokesman Said ‘People Who Prey on Children Simply Have No Place in Our School System’ & Said Boberg Has Worked as a Substitute Since 2017

A spokesperson for Anne Arundel County Schools, Bob Mosier, told WJZ-TV that Alexis Boberg had worked as a substitute teacher at several schools in the county starting in 2017. Mosier said they have not found any other accusations of wrongdoing by Boberg during her time working in the district. She was immediately removed from working at schools and having contact with students after the complaint was made against her, the district said.

“A teacher’s responsibility when it comes to the relationship between a teacher and student is a sacred one. This is clearly a line that was crossed and people who prey on children simply have no place in our school system or any school system,” Mosier told the news station. Mosier called the situation, “very disturbing.”

Police said the alleged offenses did not take place on school district property.

“It happened somewhere else, off school premises. The teacher had initially reached out to this student by sending a telephone number. Some text messaging had gone back and forth, they developed a relationship over time and the student elected to come forward to police,” police spokesman Marc Limanski told WJZ-TV.

3. Boberg Is a Maryland Native & Graduate of Old Mills High School

Alexis Boberg now lives in Severn, Maryland, and she grew up in Glen Burnie. She is a graduate of Old Mills High School in Glen Burnie. Little other information about her, including where she went to college and her previous employment history, is available.

Boberg could not be reached for comment by Heavy.

4. She Was Charged With 2 Misdemeanor Counts of 4th-Degree Sexual Offense & Faces Up to 2 Years in Prison if Convicted of the Charges

Boberg was charged with two fourth-degree sexual offenses by a person in authority and faces up to 1 year in prison on each charge if convicted, online records show. Boberg was also charged with one count of consuming an alcoholic beverage while on public property, which is a citation.

According to the Capital Gazette, the sex offense law was expanded five years ago to include substitute teachers and coaches among those who are barred from having sexual contact with students they work with. The “position of authority” law previously included only full-time employees and listed specifically the roles of principal, vice principal, teacher or school counselor, the newspaper reports.

The investigation remains open and ongoing, according to police.

“The Anne Arundel County School Board immediately removed the suspect from having any further contact with children when they were notified of the allegation,” the Anne Arundel County Police said in the press release. “As the investigation continues the Anne Arundel County Police is urging any other victims or anyone with information on this incident to contact the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit at 410-222-4733. One can also remain anonymous by calling the Anne Arundel County Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.”

5. Boberg Was Released on Her Own Recognizance & Her Next Court Appearance Date Hasn’t Been Set

Alexis Boberg was released on her own recognizance after she was arrested June 17 on a warrant that was signed on June 14, according to Maryland court records. She also made her first court appearance on June 17. Her next court appearance has not been scheduled.

“Through witness interviews and recovered evidence, detectives obtained an arrest warrant on Friday, June 14, 2019 charging Alexis Boberg with two counts of a Fourth Degree Sex Offense with a person in a position of authority along with one count of consuming an alcoholic beverage while on public property. On Monday, June 17, 2019 at approximately 11:30 a.m., Alexis Boberg responded to the Western District Police Station in Odenton Maryland where she was taken into custody without incident,” police said in a press release.

Boberg has hired a private attorney, but his or her name is not listed in court documents. Boberg did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Heavy.

