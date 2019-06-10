Florida Teacher Smiles in Her Mugshot After Stabbing Husband: Cops

Kristy Linton Williams is a Florida woman and elementary school teacher who is accused of stabbing her husband multiple times at their home in Panama Beach City, police say. Williams smiled in her mugshot after her arrest on aggravated domestic battery charges. She was wearing a T-Shirt that says, “Dear parents, tag … you’re it! Love, teachers,” at the time of her arrest.

Willams, a 43-year-old teacher, mother and wife, was arrested early Monday morning at the condo she shares with her husband, Shawn Williams. She remains in custody. Shawn Williams was hospitalized Monday with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Panama City Beach Police. He is expected to make a full recovery, police said.

Williams works as a teacher at Hutchinson Beach Elementary School in the Bay District Schools system. It was not clear if Williams has hired an attorney who could speak on her behalf. Shawn Williams, her husband, could not be reached for comment.

Here’s what you need to know about Kristy Linton Williams:

1. Kristy Linton Williams Stabbed Her Husband in the Back, Chest & Arms During an Argument, Police Say

Panama City Beach Police responded to a domestic disturbance Monday morning, June 10, at the Laketown Wharf Condominium. The victim was found suffering from multiple stab wounds. Police said Kristy Linton Williams, 43, stabbed her husband multiple times during an argument. He suffered wounds to his back, chest and arms during the attack, according to police.

Williams’ husband was not identified by police, but Williams’ Facebook page identifies him as Shawn Williams. According to police, her husband was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening. Police said her husband is expected to make a full recovery.

Police said Shawn Williams identified his wife as the person who stabbed him when officers responded to the scene Monday morning. The incident happened about 3:30 a.m., police said.

It was not immediately clear if Shawn Williams was released from the hospital on Monday. He was treated at the Bay Medical Center. Further details about the incident have not been released by police.

Kristy Williams’ “best friend,” Staci Nicole Allen, commented on a local news station’s Facebook page, writing, “s her best friend, YOU WERE NOT THERE AND PLEASE DON’T JUDGE WITHOUT THE FACTS OR TRUTH! She is a HUMAN…not just a teacher! She is a mother! She has a beautiful soul and loves Jesus! She is one of the best teachers I ever knew!”

Allen added, “There is way more to this story than anyone will ever know! She was dealing with a lot of hurt and pain! I will say this, SHE WAS PROTECTING HER DAUGHTER who is her world! Innocent until proven guilty!!! I’m not condoning this, but again, you weren’t there. She is HUMAN….(you don’t live in those 4 walls she does everyday) Her husband is fine and was home by 8 this morning. I’ve talked to him and her already today! Please just pray for them! She believed in the power of prayer and that’s what she would want! My heart hurts so bad for them all! Please be KIND…Please PRAY!”

Another friend, Kimberly Michelle wrote, “I believe there is much more of this incident that we don’t know about. She’s a wonderful mother, teacher, friend and loves the Lord!!!! Something triggered this incident. None of us know what really happened, but I believe there had to be some sort of struggle where she felt she needed to protect herself and her daughter. Love my dear friend and I’m praying 🙏🏼 that people not judge bc there’s a lot more to this story. Praying and loving you Kristy!!!! You have a lot of friends that love you and hope this all gets resolved.”

2. She & Her Husband Have Been Married Since November 2016 & They Have a 2-Year-Old Daughter

Kristy Linton Williams and her husband, Shawn Williams, have been married since November 12, 2016, according to her Facebook page. She and her husband have a 2-year-old daughter together, according to her Facebook page.

They were engaged in July 2016, according to an engagement announcement in the Dothan Eagle. She is originally from Marianna, Florida. Shawn Williams is a Florida State University graduate and a Panama City Beach native. He was working at a parasailing company at the time of their engagement.

The Facebook pages for Williams and her husband show several photos of them with their young daughter. Shawn Williams wrote on Facebook a few days before the stabbing that his daughter had been sick and was in the hospital.

There does not appear to be any history of documented domestic violence involving Willams and her husband.

According to their wedding announcement, the Williams both attend Lighthouse Church in Panama City Beach, where they were married. They have lived together in Panama City Beach since their wedding.

Kristy Linton was previously married and divorced in 2010, according to online court records.

3. Williams Has Been a 3rd Grade Teacher Since 2012 & Graduated From Troy University Dothan & the University of West Florida

Kristy Linton Williams has been a second-grade and third-grade teacher in the Bay County School District since 2012, according to her Linkedin profile.

It is not clear where she was working before her time in Bay County.

Williams has been suspended with pay pending the outcome of the case, Bay District Schools Superintendent Bill Husfelt said in a statement.

“We hold our educators to the highest of standards, professionally and personally, and so news of the arrest of an employee is very disheartening,” Husfelt said. “In this situation, as in all others, the employee is suspended with pay (per the union contract) while the investigation continues.”

Williams attended Troy University Dothan in Alabama, graduating in 1998 with a degree in primary education. She later attended the University of West Florida, completing her master’s degree in educational leadership and curriculum and design, according to her Linkedin profile.

She wrote on Facebook in 2018 about her love of teaching and her students, writing, “Totally loving my students already this school year! They are kind, and really hard workers. A little too social at times, but if I complained, then would be the pot calling the kettle black. Lol! Those social butterflies 🦋 will run the world one day! Lol They truly are a blast to teach!!!!”

4. She Was Convicted of Reckless Driving After She Was Arrested in 2012 on Charges of DUI & Leaving the Scene of a Crash, Court Records Show

Kristy Linton Williams does have a prior criminal record, according to Bay County court records. She was arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol in November 2012 on charges of driving under the influence and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to property.

Williams pleaded nolo contendere, a plea in which a defendant accepts a conviction, but does not admit guilt, to a reduced charge of reckless driving and one count of leaving the scene of an accident. She was sentenced to six months of supervised probation, $1,050 in fines and court fees, DUI school, a victim awareness program and community service, according to court documents. Her probation ended in August 2013.

She has also been arrested on other traffic-related offenses, according to online records, including in 2014 for knowingly driving with a suspended license. Prosecutors dropped that case, court records show.

Further details about her previous cases were not immediately available.

5. Williams Is Being Held at the Bay City Jail While Awaiting Her First Court Appearance

Kristy Williams was charged with aggravated domestic battery. According to Florida state law, aggravated battery is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison, along with up to 15 years of probation and up to $10,000 in fines.

It is not clear if Williams could face additional charges as the investigation is concluded.

Williams remained in custody on Monday at the Bay County Jail without bail awaiting her first court appearance. It was not immediately clear when that hearing would be held.

Williams could not be reached for comment by Heavy and it was not immediately clear if she has hired an attorney.

