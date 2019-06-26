Kristian Denny Todd, Chuck Todd’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

MSNBC’s Meet the Press host Chuck Todd, 47, is co-hosting the first Democratic National Debate of 2019, and it’s likely that he prepped for the big gig alongside his wife, Kristian Denny Todd, who works as a communications professional in Washington D.C. While Todd has been the political director of NBC News since March 2007, his wife making a name for herself in Washington, helping run a successful campaign for Senator Jim Webb in 2006.

As one of D.C.’s political power couples, Kristian and Chuck reside in Arlington, Virginia, and consider their most important job to be raising their two children, daughter Margaret, 13, and son Harrison, 10. While according to Wiki Net Worth, Chuck is worth an estimated $2 million, Kristian continues to be high-powered working mother. She’s the co-founder of Maverick Strategies & Mail, and works as an adjunct professor at Columbia University in New York City.

In her free time, Kristian loves cheering on her alma mater’s Florida State Seminoles, a team her father once played for, and enjoys watching her favorite TV shows, which based on her Twitter feed, includes HBO’s Game of Thrones, and Barry.

Here’s what you need to know about Kristian Denny Todd….

1. Kristian and Todd Share a Successful Interfaith Marriage

Despite their religious differences, Chuck is Jewish, Kristian is Christian, the Todds have raised their kids Jewish. Chuck’s father, Stephen Randolph Todd, passed away when he was 16-years-old, but his mother Lois Cheri was raised in the Jewish ancestry of her mother.

Todd continues to attend religious services at Temple Rodef Shalom in Falls Church, Virginia. Both of his kids, Margaret and Harrison, attend Hebrew school there twice a week.

2. She Was a Power Player in Politics Way Before Becoming Mrs. Todd

Kristian worked into politics way before she married Chuck Todd, and she has nearly 25 years of experience in crises and strategic communications. After earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Florida State University, she received her Masters in Public Policy from California State University.

She started her political career in 1992 as an aide to Bo Johnson, former Speaker of the Florida House of Representatives, which she followed up with a five year stint in California, working for U.S. Representative Gary Conduit. In 1999, she moved to Washington D.C. to work as Press Secretary for U.S. Senator Patty Murray.

In 2000, she became the first Public Relations Director for Atlantic Media Group, and in 2014, helped Muriel Bowser become Mayor of Washington, D.C.

3. She’s the Co-Founder of Maverick Strategies & Mail

Et tu? @nytimes?When I was growing up, the celebrity girls I admired went to college: Brooke shields to Princeton, Jodie foster to Yale.. I wanted to be like them.. Things have REALLY changed .. https://t.co/WFgjjpV07h — Kristian Denny (@kdennytodd) March 30, 2019

Maverick Strategies & Mail provides direct mail and consulting services to Democratic political candidates and progressive causes. She created the company in 2007, and has helped the Democratic party make unprecedented strides since. By working with the ONE Campaign, VoteVets, and the North Carolina Democratic Party in 2008, the Democrats swept the office of Governor and all the US Senate seats.

From 2010 to 2012, Kristian worked with FedEx Corps as an Issues and Crises Communications Consultant, in which she helped establish an education initiative for the corporation.

4. Kristian Did the Impossible for Senator Jim Webb’s Campaign

This is so reckless .. thing is Mother Nature doesn’t discern red from blue.. so red state America buckle your seat belts https://t.co/lbkHyXrgW5 — Kristian Denny (@kdennytodd) May 28, 2019

As spokesperson for Senator Jim Webb’s campaign, Kristian faced one of her toughest feats as a political strategist. In 2006, she took over Webb’s Senate media campaign in Virginia, which resulted in one of the biggest political upsets the red state had seen in decades. Kristian’s guidance helped Webb defeat George Allen, the Republican incumbent, who had spent 26 years in Virginia politics, including four years as Governor.

No only did Webb’s win in Virginia help shift the US Senate back under Democratic control, it helped flip North Carolina to a blue state, helping Barack Obama take over the presidency.

5. The Todds Keep Their Marriage Details Quiet

While both Kristian and Todd remain unapologetically open about their political opinions, she’s not one to mince words via her Twitter feed, but it’s only in reference to national and political issues. Kristian has an Instagram account, but it’s set to private. When it comes to the media strategist’s personal life, other than her sports teams allegiance, Kristian’s a die hard Florida State Seminoles fan, she keeps her life outside politics quiet. Neither Kristian nor Chuck have shared their wedding date or location, and it’s unknown how the couple first met, or when Chuck proposed.

READ NEXT: Beth & Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know