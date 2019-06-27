Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, June 27

Amazon’s Prime Day is slated for July 15 and 16, but the online giant has some competition from other retailers looking to cash in. See where else you can find deals.

Round one of the Democratic primary debate was last night and one of the most popular Google searches was about Rep. Tulsi Gabbard’s hair color! Read on to see what people were talking about.

And would you prefer a robot dog over a real-life pet?

Here’s what you need to know in the daily roundup:

TOP STORY: Amazon Has Competition on Prime Day

Target and eBay challenge Amazon's Prime Day with 'deal days' and 'crash sale' https://t.co/kb6lnNtgsT by @psawers — VentureBeat (@VentureBeat) June 26, 2019

Black Friday has long been the day that we all go shopping in order to snag inexpensive deals. But it appears that Amazon’s summer Prime Day is creating a second major buying extravaganza for the year because other retailers are getting involved.

Amazon’s event is actually a two-day affair this year: July 15 and 16. Target and eBay have both announced that they will offer special online sales on those two days as well. The leaders at Target are promoting their event in part by reminding shoppers that their sales are available to everyone, no membership needed.

eBay has promised to offer discounts that will get even better if Amazon’s websites goes down. Last year, Amazon crashed and had issues for several hours due to heavy traffic. An eBay spokesperson said in a news release, “If history repeats itself and Amazon crashes that day, eBay’s wave of can’t-miss deals on some of the season’s top items will excite customers around the world.”

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT EVERYONE IS TALKING ABOUT: Shark Attack in the Bahamas

People are talking about the tragic death of a young American woman named Jordan Lindsey. The 21-year-old Loyola Marymount college student from Torrance, California was on vacation with her family in the Bahamas.

Lindsey was attacked by three sharks while the group was snorkeling near Rose Island in the middle of the afternoon. The sharks took off her right arm and bit her legs. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The odds of being attacked by a shark and dying from it are exceedingly rare. Researchers say you have a much greater chance of dying from fireworks, a lightning strike or in a train crash than by a shark.

Read more about Jordan Lindsey here.

OFF-BEAT: Democratic Debate Watchers Were Entranced by the Silver Streak in Rep. Tulsi Gabbard’s Hair

Night one of the first Democratic primary debate was last night in Miami. On a crowded stage with 10 candidates, it’s challenging to stand out. But in terms of online search traffic, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii was one of the candidates with a standout night.

The increased Google traffic may have been due to Rep. Gabbard being one of the lesser-known candidates in the race and people were looking her up. But a major driver of the interest had to do with her hair color! Rep. Gabbard, 38 years old, has a prominent silver streak of hair on the left side of her head. And yes, it is natural.

The term “Tulsi Gabbard hair color” was one of the top terms people were typing into their search engines related to the Hawaii congresswoman. Social media commenters were largely supportive, comparing the silver streak to a superhero, while others evoked images of Disney villains. See more reactions here.

DAILY NEWS ROUNDUP

Who won the first Democratic primary debate? Weigh in here.

Here is the lineup for Night Two of the Democratic debate and what time it begins.

of the Democratic debate and what time it begins. Another software glitch has been detected in the Boeing 737 Max airplane, which could further delay its return to service.

Are you sweating yet? People on the east coast and across the Midwest are seeing high temperatures and a possible heat wave.

Amazon launches its first free in-store pickup service called Counter in a partnership with Rite Aid.

CHECK THIS OUT: Aibo the Robot Dog

Aibo is adorable, but Sony's robot pup is toying with our feelingshttps://t.co/SyLbeoG7vo — CNET (@CNET) June 27, 2019

Ok, be honest. Would you really prefer a robot over a real dog? Sony’s robotic pet, named Aibo, is equipped with facial recognition technology so it can recognize the person it is interacting with. It makes real dog-like sounds, responds to commands and plays with toys.

CNET spoke with collector Chris Werfel, who says he has 28 of the robot dogs. He said, “Seeing him interact and those big OLED eyes looking at you and being very expressive, it didn’t take long for me to suspend belief long enough to really fall in love with him and then just start treating him like a dog.”

Adorable or creepy? You be the judge.

