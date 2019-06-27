Jordan Lindsey: A Tribute to the Bahamas Shark Attack Victim

Jordan Lindsey was attacked and killed by sharks in the Bahamas while she was snorkeling with her family on June 26. (Some early media sources incorrectly spelled her name as Jordan Lindsay.) Now her family and friends are struggling to accept that she’s gone after such a horrific, unexpected tragedy. Here is what we know so far about Jordan Lindsey and what happened.

1. Jordan Lindsey Was Snorkeling with Family, Including Her Parents, When the Sharks Attacked by Three Sharks

Jordan Lindsey, seen in the center, took a photo with her family and girlfriend right before they went on a snorkeling trip in the Bahamas. The 21-year-old Torrance woman died after being attacked by three sharks during that trip https://t.co/58F6Ml77pD pic.twitter.com/0C8kFmEQAd — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) June 27, 2019

Lindsey was only 21 and from Torrance, California. Officials from the Bahamas officially identified her publicly on Wednesday night, ABC 7 reported. According to Paul Rolle, deputy commissioner for the Royal Bahamas Police Force, she was snorkeling with her family, including her parents, when the sharks attacked. Some family members tried to yell and warn her about the sharks, but she didn’t hear them.

Lindsey was a Loyola Marymount student, ABC reported.

2. Three Sharks Attacked & Severed Her Arm

Three sharks attacked Lindsey while she was snorkeling, Bahama officials said. They bit her legs, buttocks, arms, and severed her right arm. She was taken to Doctor’s Hospital in Nassau and was pronounced dead there, Fox 5 reported.

3. The Attack Happened Near Rose Island in the Bahamas, Almost a Year After a Ship Explosion in the Bahamas

The attack happened around 2 p.m. during a snorkeling expedition near Rose Island, ABC 7 reported. Rose Island is just three miles east of Paradise Island, off New Providence Island. It’s a popular tourist destination, averaging 4.8 out of 5 stars with 58 Google reviews, and 4.5 out of 5 stars with 250 Trip Advisor reviews. Rose Island is known for adventures like snorkeling and yacht cruises. And although it’s not the primary location for swimming with pigs, you can swim with pigs on this island too.

The terrible tragedy comes nearly a year after a boat explosion in the Bahamas at Great Exuma Island. One passenger on the boat died and others suffered severe injuries. Although the Exumas and Rose Island are part of the Bahamas, they are not the same island.

4. Her Family Has Set Up a GoFundMe To Help with Funeral Costs

Lindsey’s younger sister, Madison Lindsey, set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs and the costs of transporting her body back to California. The GoFundMe reads:

Jordan Lindsey was a beloved daughter, sister, girlfriend, and friend. On June 26, 2019 Jordan was tragically killed from a shark attack in the Bahamas. Jordan had the most beautiful, gentle soul and she will be missed deeply. Jordan’s body needs to be transported from the Bahamas back to her home of California, which is very expensive. This gofundme is being set up to help Jordan’s family pay for any travel and funeral expenses for Jordan’s body. Any amount helps. Thank you.”

You can donate to the GoFundMe here

5. Her Father Said She Loved Animals

From Jordan Lindsey’s father:

"…We already miss her so much. She was so caring she loved all animals it’s ironic she would die getting attacked by a shark."

More on the young Torrance woman who died after a shark attack in the Bahamas @NBCLA @11p pic.twitter.com/yy96HLdEPv — Hetty Chang (@HettyNBCLA) June 27, 2019

Her father told NBC News: “Her name was Jordan Lindsey…we already miss her so much… She was so caring. She loved all animals. It’s ironic she would die getting attacked by a shark.”

He told ABC 7: “Jordan was 21 and such a great daughter and person. We already miss her terribly.”

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation told ABC 7: “The Ministry of Tourism, on behalf of the Government and the people of The Bahamas expresses its condolences and deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of the victim of Wednesday’s shark attack off Rose Island, near New Providence.”

After the attack, the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources issued precautionary advisories, CNN reported.

BH-20190627-68499-BHS – Biological Hazard – The Bahamas – Atlantic Ocean – North https://t.co/I60aS1H0Ou – An American tourist was killed in a shark attack in The Bahamas on Wednesday. The Royal Bahamas Police Force announced that the woman, identified as Jordan Lindsay, 21, of… — Global Alert Monitor (@Alert_Monitor) June 27, 2019

They will be assessing if the water is safe.