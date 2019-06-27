Jordan Lindsey: A Tribute to the Bahamas Shark Attack Victim

Jordan Lindsey was attacked and killed by sharks in the Bahamas while she was snorkeling with her family on June 26. (Some early media sources incorrectly spelled her name as Jordan Lindsay.) Now her family and friends are struggling to accept that she’s gone after such a horrific, unexpected tragedy. Here is what we know so far about Jordan Lindsey and what happened.
1. Jordan Lindsey Was Snorkeling with Family, Including Her Parents, When the Sharks Attacked by Three Sharks
Lindsey was only 21 and from Torrance, California. Officials from the Bahamas officially identified her publicly on Wednesday night, ABC 7 reported. According to Paul Rolle, deputy commissioner for the Royal Bahamas Police Force, she was snorkeling with her family, including her parents, when the sharks attacked. Some family members tried to yell and warn her about the sharks, but she didn’t hear them.
Lindsey was a Loyola Marymount student, ABC reported.
2. Three Sharks Attacked & Severed Her Arm
Three sharks attacked Lindsey while she was snorkeling, Bahama officials said. They bit her legs, buttocks, arms, and severed her right arm. She was taken to Doctor’s Hospital in Nassau and was pronounced dead there, Fox 5 reported.
3. The Attack Happened Near Rose Island in the Bahamas, Almost a Year After a Ship Explosion in the Bahamas
The attack happened around 2 p.m. during a snorkeling expedition near Rose Island, ABC 7 reported. Rose Island is just three miles east of Paradise Island, off New Providence Island. It’s a popular tourist destination, averaging 4.8 out of 5 stars with 58 Google reviews, and 4.5 out of 5 stars with 250 Trip Advisor reviews. Rose Island is known for adventures like snorkeling and yacht cruises. And although it’s not the primary location for swimming with pigs, you can swim with pigs on this island too.
The terrible tragedy comes nearly a year after a boat explosion in the Bahamas at Great Exuma Island. One passenger on the boat died and others suffered severe injuries. Although the Exumas and Rose Island are part of the Bahamas, they are not the same island.
4. Her Family Has Set Up a GoFundMe To Help with Funeral Costs
Lindsey’s younger sister, Madison Lindsey, set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs and the costs of transporting her body back to California. The GoFundMe reads:
Jordan Lindsey was a beloved daughter, sister, girlfriend, and friend. On June 26, 2019 Jordan was tragically killed from a shark attack in the Bahamas. Jordan had the most beautiful, gentle soul and she will be missed deeply. Jordan’s body needs to be transported from the Bahamas back to her home of California, which is very expensive. This gofundme is being set up to help Jordan’s family pay for any travel and funeral expenses for Jordan’s body. Any amount helps. Thank you.”
5. Her Father Said She Loved Animals
Her father told NBC News: “Her name was Jordan Lindsey…we already miss her so much… She was so caring. She loved all animals. It’s ironic she would die getting attacked by a shark.”
He told ABC 7: “Jordan was 21 and such a great daughter and person. We already miss her terribly.”
The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation told ABC 7: “The Ministry of Tourism, on behalf of the Government and the people of The Bahamas expresses its condolences and deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of the victim of Wednesday’s shark attack off Rose Island, near New Providence.”
After the attack, the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources issued precautionary advisories, CNN reported.
They will be assessing if the water is safe.