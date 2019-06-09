Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, June 9

Communities on the west coast are preparing for a possible record-breaking heat wave over the next few days as firefighters battle wildfires in northern California. A hiker who had been missing for nearly a week was found alive in Arkansas. And a video of a creepy creature trolling around a driveway has social media both delighted and alarmed.

TOP STORY: The West Coast Braces For Record-Breaking Heat & Increased Risk of Wildfires

Sand Fire Rapidly Spreads Through Rural Yolo County, Burns 1,700 Acres https://t.co/1LAQ7iGC4E pic.twitter.com/Ido5aCqgM6 — CBS Sacramento CBS13 (@CBSSacramento) June 9, 2019

Forecasters are predicting record-high temperatures along the west coast this week. They’re also warning of increased wildfire risk due to the scorching heat and windy conditions. Accuweather reports that California, Oregon, and Washington could see temperatures 20 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Firefighters have already been battling several wildfires this weekend in northern California. The largest, called the Sand Fire in Yolo County in the Sacramento Valley, has burned at least 1,700 acres and forced residents to evacuate. To keep up with the wildfires and to see an interactive map of where they are happening, click here.

The utility company PG&E has been shutting off electricity for thousands of customers in northern California in an attempt to prevent additional wildfires. Community centers have been opened to help people impacted by the shutoffs, which you can learn more about here.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt Got Married

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's 'Romantic' and 'Beautiful' Wedding — All the Details https://t.co/L4XmFipBI3 — People (@people) June 9, 2019

The Terminator’s daughter is now officially married to the Star-Lord! “Guardians of the Galaxy” star Chris Pratt and author Katherine Schwarzenegger tied the knot in a private ceremony at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California on June 8, 2019. TMZ first reported that the pair held a wedding rehearsal at actor Rob Lowe’s home on Friday.

A small ceremony with close friends and family followed on Saturday. People shared photos from the big day and reported that Schwarzenegger’s parents, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, and her three siblings were all in attendance. Pratt’s son Jack, 6, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris, was also there to celebrate.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger began dating last summer after they were reportedly introduced by her mother. Pratt proposed in January and they made their first red-carpet appearance together in April for the premiere of “Avengers: Endgame.”

OFF-BEAT: ‘Harry Potter’ Fans Joke That ‘Dobby’ Was the Creature Spotted on a Home Surveillance Camera

“Harry Potter” fans were in for a thrill when this video began to circulate on social media. A woman named Vivian Gomez posted the above video to Facebook on June 6, and it has racked up more than 5 million views in the days since. She wrote, “So I woke up Sunday morning and saw this on my camera and am trying to figure out…what the heck?? First I saw the shadow walking from my front door then I saw this thing….has anyone else seen this on their cameras?? The other two cameras didn’t pick it up for some reason.”

Many fans thought the shadowy creature looked like Dobby, the popular house elf created by author J.K. Rowling. The skinny legs and floppy ears resembled the character brought to life in the Harry Potter movies.

The term “Dobby” was trending on Twitter as commenters debated what was really happening in the video. Some jeered at the clip as a photoshopped prank while others joked about how the video was evidence that Dobby “is a free elf” and living in the Muggle world.

Dobby or an alien? Viewers were left perplexed, scared and intimidated after what they saw in this video footage shared. It shows a creature with what appears to be thin legs and elf ears dangling down a driveway caught on a home camera. pic.twitter.com/or4n8tT3c6 — Ken Rutkowski (@kenradio) June 9, 2019

Dobby is freeeee! Dobby can now help harry potter https://t.co/ljyhuOXmhS — Aiman Afiff (@AimanAfiff) June 8, 2019

DAILY NEWS ROUNDUP

FOUND ALIVE: FOUND ALIVE: 37-year-old hiker Joshua McClatchy was found alive a week after he went missing in the rural woods of Polk County, Arkansas; authorities narrowing the search by using his cell phone signal. @ztkiesch reports. https://t.co/V8d2m86ENN pic.twitter.com/rMZrwIkU23 — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) June 8, 2019

Hiker Joshua McClatchy has been found alive after he went missing in the Arkansas wilderness for six days.

American cruise lines are modifying reservations after new travel restrictions to Cuba took effect.

Would you use a Facebook coin? The social network is expected to debut a cryptocurrency later this month.

A Spirit Airlines passenger was banned for life after he was caught vaping on the plane.

The winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket was sold at a San Diego liquor store.

WHAT’S HAPPENING IN THE DAYS AHEAD

I can’t take this is in to be honest. If I could tell my 12 year old self that this would happen, his head would explode. x pic.twitter.com/8a1rbSUtpH — James Corden (@JKCorden) June 8, 2019

James Corden hosts the Tony Awards tonight, which begins at 8 p.m. on CBS.

The puck drops in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup finals tonight at 8 p.m. on NBC.

Game 5 of the NBA Finals is Monday with tipoff at 9 p.m. on ABC.

Look to the skies tomorrow night- Jupiter will be visible to the naked eye and its moons can be seen with binoculars.

