Memphis Shooting Protest & Riot: Photos, Videos

A Memphis shooting protest and riot in Frayser has left officers and reporters on the scene with minor injuries, according to local reports.

The shooting occurred in the 2000 block of Durham in Memphis and involved the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, a U.S. Marshal Service, at about 7 p.m. local time, officials said. Officials have not released any details on the shooting.

Several officers and at least two reporters suffered minor injuries on the scene.

Several officers have received minor injuries due to individuals throwing bricks/rocks at the officers. Officers are being check by paramedics. This is still an active scene. MPD officers are securing the area so that TBI can make the scene. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 13, 2019

“Several officers have received minor injuries due to individuals throwing bricks/rocks at the officers. Officers are being check by paramedics. This is still an active scene. MPD officers are securing the area so that TBI can make the scene,” Memphis police wrote on Twitter.

TBI confirmed: “MEDIA: TBI Agents are responding to scene of an officer-involved shooting in the 2000 block of Durham in Memphis involving members of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, US Marshal Service. PIO @TBIKeli is headed to the scene & will provide additional info when possible”

A local reporter, Luke Jones with WREG-TV, said he was hit in the head and knocked to the ground, forcing him to move to a new location.

Had to change locations. Guy just ran up, hit me on the side of my head and knocked me to the ground. @3onyourside — Luke Jones (@LukeJonesTV) June 13, 2019

Rebecca Butcher with Local News 24 said her photographer was injured.

The crowd at Overton Crossing was too volatile. My photographer sadly was hit by someone in the crowd. Thankfully he is okay! We have now moved to Durham Street—where tonight’s officer-involved shooting took place. We’re live at 10. @LocalMemphis — Rebecca Butcher (@Local24Rebecca) June 13, 2019

See more photos and videos from the Memphis shooting protest and riot:

In Memphis, my former colleague @yojonesreporter reporting from the aftermath of yet another police shooting: https://t.co/vwAoYDZYc9 pic.twitter.com/BUWBtswe3y — Nina Goldman (@goldmannk) June 13, 2019

The Daily Memphian reported “chaos erupts” in Frayser.

Just saw 2 guys smash a police car with a chair. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/Am5dcL2V5i — Luke Jones (@LukeJonesTV) June 13, 2019

We have heard about 6 gunshots in the area. Waiting for more information from police. @LocalMemphis https://t.co/W129KGAP5T — Rebecca Butcher (@Local24Rebecca) June 13, 2019

Tensions rise after officer-involved shooting in Memphis, TN. SE-043WE & SE-044WE pic.twitter.com/ic7wJJgyyZ — CNN Newsource (@CNNNewsource) June 13, 2019

Katina Rankin with Local 24 News shared a video of a man confronting a line of police officers with riot shields raised.