Memphis Shooting Protest & Riot: Photos, Videos

A Memphis shooting protest and riot in Frayser has left officers and reporters on the scene with minor injuries, according to local reports.
The shooting occurred in the 2000 block of Durham in Memphis and involved the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, a U.S. Marshal Service, at about 7 p.m. local time, officials said. Officials have not released any details on the shooting.
Several officers and at least two reporters suffered minor injuries on the scene.
“Several officers have received minor injuries due to individuals throwing bricks/rocks at the officers. Officers are being check by paramedics. This is still an active scene. MPD officers are securing the area so that TBI can make the scene,” Memphis police wrote on Twitter.
TBI confirmed: “MEDIA: TBI Agents are responding to scene of an officer-involved shooting in the 2000 block of Durham in Memphis involving members of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, US Marshal Service. PIO @TBIKeli is headed to the scene & will provide additional info when possible”
A local reporter, Luke Jones with WREG-TV, said he was hit in the head and knocked to the ground, forcing him to move to a new location.
Rebecca Butcher with Local News 24 said her photographer was injured.
See more photos and videos from the Memphis shooting protest and riot:
The Daily Memphian reported “chaos erupts” in Frayser.
Katina Rankin with Local 24 News shared a video of a man confronting a line of police officers with riot shields raised.