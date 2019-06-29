Must-See Celebrity News Before Starting Your Day, June 29

Hey! I’m Emily, and this is your roundup of must-see entertainment and celebrity news headlines. Today, we have Eva Mendes’ first social media post featuring husband Ryan Gosling, Shay Mitchell‘s surprising pregnancy announcement, Katharine McPhee and David Foster officially say, “I do,” and more…

TOP STORY: Inside Katharine McPhee and David Foster’s London Wedding

Singer Katharine McPhee, 35, and music producer David Foster, 69, officially tied the knot at the Church of Saint Yeghichi in South Kensington, London. McPhee wore a Zac Posen gown while Foster wore a Stefano Ricci tuxedo, and said “I do,” in front of their 150 guests, which included Posen, all of Foster’s kids from his previous four marriages.

Before the ceremony, McPhee posted on her Instagram a story a video of her getting ready for the big day. While getting a facial she playfully joked, “The secret to a calm and collected bride, and maybe a little Xanax.” The American Idol alum was previously married to Nick Cokas from 2008 to 2016. Foster was previously married to Yolanda Hadid, B.J. Cook, Rebecca Dyer, and Linda Thompson.

Afterward, MchPee posted a tribute video to her now husband on Instagram, a video of her singing “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” with the caption, “Exactly 13 years ago today my very first single, Somewhere Over The Rainbow, was released right after Idol. Today… I’m marrying the man who produced it. Life is full of beautiful coincidences, isn’t it? Thank you for taking me over the rainbow, David. ”

CELEBS on SOCIAL MEDIA: Shay Mitchell Surprises Everyone With Pregnancy Announcement Photo

Shay Mitchell, 32, revealed on Instagram that she’s six months pregnant by posting a topless, belly baring photo on Friday. This is the first child for the former Pretty Little Liars star and boyfriend, Matte Babel. She captioned the gorgeous photo, “Does this mean I’m allowed to drive in the car pool lane at all times now?”

Just six days prior, Mitchell posted a vacation photo in which she’s seen wearing a crop-top and shorts, and not looking an ounce pregnant, so this news came as a complete surprise to many. In addition to the Instagram photo reveal, she posted on her You Tube channel entitled “Guess Who’s Preggers,” and said of her impending motherhood, “It’s exciting, nerve-racking, difficult and emotional all at the same time. Everyone waits for the right time to make the announcement and for me it wasn’t until I couldn’t hide it anymore and was tired of wearing over sized sweatshirts”



In the two-minute clip Mitchell added, “We’re beyond excited and looking forward to starting a family. I’ve learned so much about myself and parenthood over the past 6 months, and feel like I haven’t even scratched the surface! It’s going to be a wild ride!!”

The actress has been trying to get pregnant for quite some time. In 2018, she shared with her 24.4 million Instagram followers news of her miscarriage. On New Year’s Eve that year she said, “The support and affection that so many of you show me lifts me up during even my darkest days, one of which happened last year after I miscarried and lost the child of my hopes and dreams. In the spirit of the new year, I think that we need to remember that we are all on this journey together — in good times and bad — and to remind ourselves that we seldom really know or understand the struggles and hardships that other people are going through.”

VIRAL MOMENT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT: Eva Mendes Posts a Rare Video with Husband Ryan Gosling

Actor Ryan Gosling and wife Eva Mendes are one of the most private celebrity couples in Hollywood, and they rarely ever share photos of them together on social media. But on Friday, Mendes shared a throwback video of when they first met with the caption, “Flashing back to one of my favorite scenes from A Place Beyond the Pines ❤️#fbf #DerekCianfrance #Shannonplumb”

Mendes and Gosling secretly got married in 2016. The couple has two children together, Esmerelda, 4, and Amanda, 3.

… AND IN OTHER NEWS

1. Zoe Kravitz Invites All Her Big Little Lies Co-Star To Her Second Wedding Ceremony in France

2. Kylie Jenner Confirms She’s Not Pregnant After Misleading Video Goes Viral at Khloe Kardashian’s Birthday Bash

3. Spiderman: Far From Home Spoilers: Plot Leaked on Wikipedia

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Ja Rule, 44. Tony Robbins, 60. Antonio Sabato Jr., 48.

Missed Yesterday’s Roundup? Click here