Nearly 20,000 People Attend Trump’s Orlando Rally [Crowd Size Photos]

Thousands packed the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida tonight as President Donald Trump held a rally officially launching his 2020 campaign. Just how many people were there? The venue with a capacity of 20,000 was packed. Current numbers estimate at least 18,000 were at the rally tonight, but possibly as many as 20,000. Read on to see crowd photos and learn more about the rally tonight.

The Amway Center’s capacity is nearly 20,000 depending on the setup. According to AmwayCenter.com, the seating capacity for a center stage concert is 19,700. For an end stage concert it’s 16,000. For an NBA event it’s 18,500. For NCAA basketball the capacity is 20,000. And for hockey/arena football, the capacity is 17,200. Considering how the venue was set up today, it was a capacity near 20,000.

Monica Alba of NBC News said venue staff said the capacity can even be 22,000 at times. The venue was packed, she shared in the photos below, and the campaign estimated the final crowd was somewhere between 18,500 and 22,000.

Amway Center nearly full for Trump rally tonight in Orlando. Normal capacity for a basketball game here = 18,500 and for a concert = 22,000, per venue staff. Campaign estimates final crowd size will be somewhere in between. pic.twitter.com/gMdYZSRa3y — Monica Alba (@albamonica) June 18, 2019

A later video showing the crowd when Trump took the stage shows a packed venue with almost no seats empty. This makes it appear that the crowd numbers are close to 20,000 tonight at the Orlando rally. Crowther from AP said the Amway Center in Orland was “now packed” after saying earlier that it wasn’t full yet.

Melania and Donald Trump arrive on stage in the now packed Amway Center in Orlando. pic.twitter.com/lOn6ULTkHW — Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) June 19, 2019

Here’s a look at the crowd doing the wave before the rally.

Now, as we wait for Trump to speak, the crowd is doing the wave and the speakers are blaring “Memories” from the musical Cats. pic.twitter.com/xW7CTN7w8z — Anthony Zurcher (@awzurcher) June 18, 2019

Eight people were so excited about the rally that they showed up nearly 40 hours before it started, Florida Today shared. The first one showed up around 2:30 a.m. on Monday for a rally beginning at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Orlando Sentinel noted that by a little later on Monday morning, 24 people were already in line, and the line had grown to 50 by 3 p.m. Then by Monday night, there were 250 people in line a full 24 hours ahead of the rally. Some people even waited in shifts or set up tents so they wouldn’t lose their spots.

40 HOUR WAIT FOR TRUMP | President Trump supporters began lining up outside the Amway Center more than 40 hours ahead of his 2020 re-election rally. A man from Panama City was the first in line at 2:30 a.m. https://t.co/p2Nti6iVIo pic.twitter.com/RACWAVhnhb — News 6 WKMG (@news6wkmg) June 17, 2019

This was the view outside noon, eight hours before the rally was starting.

Current size of the crowd gathered as of noon for the Trump rally this evening. #Orlando #OrlandoRally #OrlandoTrumpRally pic.twitter.com/d6RnR6TZ1L — Buccaneer Cat (@TheBuccaneerCat) June 18, 2019

At 8 p.m., the gates were still open and allowing people inside. Michael Williams of the Orlando Sentinel said this indicated that the rally didn’t quite reach capacity.

It’s 8:00 and the gates are still open, which indicates the Amway Center did NOT reach capacity at the scheduled time of Trump’s rally. #TrumpInOrlando #TrumpOrlandoRally pic.twitter.com/G5P6Pd54Ku — Michael Williams (@michaeldamianw) June 19, 2019

Here’s a look at the crowd entering the arena.

Line to get into the Amway Center is moving quickly. #TrumpRallyOrlando #TrumpInOrlando pic.twitter.com/gujX6sTKfX — Michael Williams (@michaeldamianw) June 18, 2019

It appears that Trump’s new slogan might be “Keep America Great!”

A new campaign slogan? pic.twitter.com/i6uD34XyrI — Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) June 18, 2019

First Lady Melania Trump introduced her husband. She doesn’t often speak at his rallies, so this was a rare moment for the crowd.

Here are some more crowd photos from the rally. This first photo shows hundreds waiting in the rain several hours before the rally.

Here is the crowd before Trump began speaking.

During his speech, Trump told the crowd that the future has never looked brighter or sharper, and promised more to come. And of course, Trump took a jab at the media at one point. “That is a lot of fake news back there,” he said, pointing to the media who were at the rally.

Here’s another look at the packed venue as the crowd shouts “Locker her up!” about Hillary Clinton.

“LOCK HER UP! LOCK HER UP!” is alive and well in June of 2019 pic.twitter.com/lCymNVjPs0 — Monica Alba (@albamonica) June 19, 2019

Trump said they broke down special interests during his presidency so far and took on a political machine “that tried to take away your voice and your vote…your dignity and your destiny.”