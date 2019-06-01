Virginia Beach Shooter DeWayne Craddock’s Guns Were Legally Obtained

Virginia Beach shooter DeWayne Craddock recently obtained firearms legally, according to a report by Associated Press.

Law enforcement officials have confirmed that the firearms recovered from the scene were obtained legally, according to the AP. They report that the guns are not linked to any other crimes in a federal database and were purchased recently. As the investigation is still ongoing, the officials commented anonymously and could not reveal more about what guns were recovered at this time.

On May 31, Craddock opened fire on coworkers in a Virginia Beach municipal building. Armed with a .45-caliber handgun with a suppressor and extended magazines, the gunman fatally shot 12 people before he was shot by police. Four people were wounded in what Police Chief James Cervera called a “long gun battle.” One police officer was hit, but thanks to his bulletproof vest the shot did not prove to be fatal.

The shooting began around 4 p.m. Using his security pass, Craddock moved through the building, opening fire on every floor but the basement. All but one of the victims of the shooting were city employees in the public works department. The other victim was a contractor who was there to get a permit.

Craddock was a public utilities engineer who was frequently listed on city notices before he became the shooter in the deadliest mass shooting in the U.S. of the year so far. He has no criminal history, and AP reports that his coworkers described him as a quiet, polite, “nice guy.”

Politicians React to the Tragic Shooting

Politicians on both sides of the aisle were quick to react to Friday’s tragic shooting. President Donald Trump tweeted, “Spoke to Virginia Governor @RalphNortham last night, and the Mayor and Vice Mayor of Virginia Beach this morning, to offer condolences to that great community. The Federal Government is there, and will be, for whatever they may need. God bless the families and all!”

Vice President Mike Pence added his thoughts on the tragedy, tweeting, “Karen & I offer our deepest sympathies and prayers to the families of the victims of the Virginia Beach shooting. Thank you today — and always — to the great first responders & law enforcement for their swift response.”

Democratic presidential hopefuls have also shared their reactions to the terrible news out of Virginia Beach. Former Vice President Joe Biden tweeted early, before the death count rose from 11 to 12. “11 innocent lives cut down. 11 more futures denied. When will we finally say enough is enough? It’s long past time to hold our leaders accountable. Jill and I are heartbroken that more American families are suffering tonight in Virginia Beach.”

U.S. Senator and Democratic hopeful Elizabeth Warren used her voice to call for change in gun laws. “I’m heartsick and praying for the victims and their loved ones. Eleven people should not have been murdered today. How many lives will it take before Congress acts to end this crisis?” She tweeted.

Senator Bernie Sanders also shared a call for changing gun laws on Twitter. “Jane and I are grieving for the victims in Virginia Beach and their families. The days of the NRA controlling Congress and writing our gun laws must end. Congress must listen to the American people and pass gun safety legislation. This sickening gun violence must stop.” He wrote.