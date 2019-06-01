Virginia Beach Victims: Names, Photos & Tributes

They were city workers, all but one. They’d worked in public utilities for the City of Virginia Beach from a few months to 41 years. They were of multiple ethnicities, genders, and ages. One of them was a contractor who was at municipal building 2 to get a permit.

These are the victims of the Virginia Beach mass shooting. They were shot by a disgruntled co-worker who won’t be named in this article; altogether, 12 people lost their lives. A city police officer was also wounded, saved by his vest as the killer fired and fired with a .45 caliber weapon equipped with a silencer. Another four people were undergoing surgery.

This article will be updated until it contains bios of each of the deceased victims. The horrific tragedy broke out on the last day of May, 2019, a Friday, when the gunman strode into the building and indiscriminately opened fire, in the words of police, who eventually shot him to death; he left behind a trail of victims over three floors, and one in a car, said the chief.

“It’s a horrific day for Virginia,” said Gov. Ralph Northam at one of the press conferences authorities held in the wake of the mass shooting. “It’s just a horrific day. Our thoughts are with these victims and their families.”

In a press conference, the governor stressed that more might have lost their lives without the quick response of law enforcement officers and medics. “Their actions likely saved lives,” he said. They have seen injuries and scenes “no one should have to face,” he said. The mayor called it Virginia Beach’s “darkest hour.”

On the morning of June 1, police released the victims’ names with photos and biographies. (you can read our previous article rounding up the heroism of victims and survivors in past mass shootings here.)

Officials identify 12 victims of Virginia Beach shooting, who were killed after a gunman opened fire at a municipal building. All but one of the victims were employees of the city, according to city manager Dave Hansen. https://t.co/2vBhHOL0zC pic.twitter.com/gXvvbPhuhX — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) June 1, 2019

“I have worked with most of them for many years,” said Dave Hansen, Virginia Beach City Manager. “We want you to know who they were so in the weeks to come you will learn what they meant to all of us, to their friends, to their families, and to their co-workers. They leave a void that we will never be able to fill.”

The photos are from the police presentation. Heavy will add clearer photos of each victim as they are received.

They are:

Laquita C. Brown

Laquita C. Brown worked in public works for 4.5 years, as a right of way agent. She was from Chesapeake.

Tara Welch Gallagher

Tara Welch Gallagher worked in public works for 6 years, and was an engineer from Virginia Beach.

Mary Louise Gayle

Mary Louise Gayle had 24 years in public works as a right-of-way agent and was from Virginia Beach.

Alexander Mikhail Gusev

Alexander Mikhail Gusev spent 9 years in public works as a right of way agent and was from Virginia Beach.

Katherine A. Nixon

Katherine A. Nixon, spent 10 years in public utilities as an engineer and was from Virginia Beach.

Richard H. Nettleton

Richard H. Nettleton spent 28 years in public utilities as an engineer and was from Norfolk. He also served in an engineer brigade in Germany.

Christopher Kelly Rapp

Christopher Kelly Rapp had 11 months in the job as an engineer in public works and was from Powhatan.

Ryan Keith Cox

Ryan Keith Cox spent 12.5 years in public utilities as an account clerk and was from Virginia Beach.

Joshua A. Hardy

Joshua A. Hardy worked in public utilities for 4.5 years as an engineering technician and was from Virginia Beach.

Michelle “Missy” Langer

Michelle Missy Langer worked in public utilities for 12 years as an administrative assistant and was from Virginia Beach.

Robert Bobby Williams

Robert Bobby Williams worked in public utilities for 41 years as a special projects coordinator and was from Chesapeake.

Herbert Bert Snelling

Herbert Bert Snelling was a contractor from Virginia Beach. He was there to try to fill a permit.

“This is the most devastating day in the history of Virginia Beach,” said Mayor Bobby Dyer. “The people involved are our friends, co-workers, neighbors, colleagues.”

In addition to the 12 people who died, four other people are in surgery for their wounds. The wounded police officer is expected to survive and was saved by his vest, said Police Chief James A. Cervera, calling the mass tragedy a “devastating incident…that is going to change the lives of a number of families from our city.”