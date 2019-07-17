Alex Bonilla: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Alex Bonilla is a Florida man who is accused of breaking into the home of his wife’s lover and cutting off his penis with scissors during a gruesome assault, police say. The victim is Bonilla’s neighbor in Bell, Florida, according to police.

The 49-year-old Bonilla, who works at a dairy farm, was arrested by the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, July 14, after they received a call for armed burglary, according to a statement released by the office.

The incident took place about 11:00 a.m. on Sunday. Bonilla fled the scene of the crime but was tracked down shortly after, according to police. He was arrested about 3:00 p.m. that afternoon. Bonilla remains in jail and could not be reached for comment by Heavy. It is not known if he has hired an attorney.

Here’s what you need to know about Alex Bonilla and the grisly crime he is accused of committing:

1. Bonilla Held the Victim at Gunpoint So He Could Tie Him Up, Police Say

The victim, who is not named, is Bonilla’s neighbor on Ridgeview Lane in Bell, Florida. He told police that Bonilla came over to his house, broke in and proceeded to hold him at gunpoint.

“It was determined that the suspect had broken into the residence and the victim had been held at gunpoint, tied up, taken to a different room and mutilated by the intruder. The suspect was identified by witnesses on scene as Alex Bonilla, a 49 year old,” the police report said.

The incident took place at a mobile home in Gilchrist County, Florida, according to WFTS. Bell is just outside of Gainseville, Florida.

2. Bonilla Fled the Scene with the Victim’s Severed Penis, According to Police

After Bonilla held his neighbor at gunpoint and tied him up, he proceeded to cut the victim’s penis off, police said.

According to WCJB-TV, Bonilla cut the man’s penis off with a pair of scissors and then fled the scene back to his house, across the street with the penis in his possession.

Gilchrist County Sheriff’s deputies then surrounded Bonilla’s home while other officials transported the victim to the hospital.

3. The Victim’s Children Were in the House When Bonilla Broke In, Police Say

When Bonilla broke into his neighbor’s house, the victim’s two children were also there, WCJB reports.

Bonilla forced the victim into his bedroom where he threatened to kill him, police said. He started tying his neighbor up and then threatened to murder him if he resisted or caused a scene, according to police.

Bonilla proceeded to cut the man’s penis off, police said. Although the statement from the Gilchrist Sheriff’s Office says the motive is unclear, WFTS reported that Bonilla learned the victim was sleeping with his wife back in May. Police said Bonilla caught the victim having sex with his wife in his home.

4. Bonilla Has Been Charged with Aggravated Battery With a Deadly Weapon, Burglary, Cruelty to a Child & Aggravated Assault & Is Being Held on $1.25 Million Bail

According to WCJB, Alex Cesar Bonilla was charged with a litany of crimes even though a county-wide investigation for more evidence fell flat.

Bonilla was charged with burglary, two counts of cruelty toward a child, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, kidnapping/false imprisonment, aggravated assault and unlawfully using a weapon during a felony. The charges are all felonies that could land Bonilla behind bars for several years.

His bond was set by Judge Sheree H. Lancaster at $1.25 million per the statement made by police.

5. The Victim Remains in the Hospital & It Is Still Unknown What Happened to His Penis

The victim of Bonilla remains in the hospital after surviving the attack, but one mystery is still trying to be unearthed – the whereabouts of the man’s penis.

According to the statement released by the Gilchrist County Sherrif’s Office, Bonilla’s neighbor was transported to the hospital and remains in stable condition, but they did not release details surrounding the details of the victim’s severed penis.

