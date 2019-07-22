Alexandria ‘Ally’ Kostial: Ole Miss Student Found Dead in Apparent Homicide

Ole Miss student Alexandria Kostial was found dead near Sardis Lake in Lafayette County, Mississippi, in an apparent homicide, authorities say. No suspects have been arrested in her death. The cause of the 21-year-old’s death has not been made public. Kostial was originally from St. Louis, Missouri.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department said, “apparent that foul play was involved” in her death. The sheriff’s department said they are not releasing additional details about the case at this time because the investigation is still ongoing. Kostial, who went by Ally Kostial, was going to be entering her senior year at the University of Mississippi in the fall and was set to graduate in 2020.

Here’s what you need to know about Ally Kostial and the investigation into her death:

Ally Kostial Was Found Dead by Deputies Who Were Patroling in Harmontown, Mississippi, About 20 Miles From the University of Mississippi Campus

Ally Kostial was found by Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department deputies Saturday morning, July 20, while they were on patrol in Harmontown, Mississippi, the sheriff’s department said on July 21 in a press release. Her body was found near Sardis Lake.

The area where she was found dead is about 20 miles away from the University of Mississippi campus in Oxford. She was found by deputies on routine patrol at 10:23 a.m., authorities said.

Neighbors told WMCA-TV that they were surprised to see emergency responders in their small and remote neighborhood. “I was sitting on the couch and saw the ambulance go by and was curious and went outside and then the next thing I know the coroner came by and two unmarked vehicles,” Michelle Bramlett, a neighbor, told the news station. She added, “I just can’t imagine what the parents are going through right now and their family. It’s just very devastating.”

Another neighbor, Jim Bob Bromley, told WMCA, “You shouldn’t have to bury your kids. Nobody can describe that kind of pain and it’s forever. It doesn’t go away. It gets better but it doesn’t go away.”

She Was a Graduate of Lindbergh High School in St. Louis

Kostial graduated from Lindbergh High School in St. Louis in 2016. She was an honor roll student and National Honor Society. She was also on the Flyers track and field team.

She is survived by her parents, Keith Kostial and Cindy Kostial, and her brother, Andrew Kostial.

Her father, Keith, wrote on Facebook, “Yesterday, Saturday afternoon, we were visited by the Sunset Hills Police who communicated to us that our beautiful dear Alexandria (Ally) Kostial was the victim of a homicide. As of now, it is believed the crime happened in Lafayette County, MS. She had been attending summer school and teaching fitness classes at University of Mississippi, (Ole Miss) In Oxford, Mississippi. She was a 2016 Lindbergh High School graduate. She was only 21. Investigations are ongoing.”

Kostial Was Studying Marketing at the University of Mississippi & Was the President of the School’s Golf Club

Ally Kostial was studying marketing in the School of Business Administration, according to her Facebook and Linkedin profiles. She was minoring in management information systems. Kostial was set to graduate in the spring of 2020.

She was one of the founding members of the University of Mississippi Golf Club and was the club’s president, according to her Linkedin profile. Kostial was also a member of the Alpha Kappa Psi business fraternity.

Along with her studies at Ole Miss, Kostial was a seasonal lifeguard at a country club in Sunset Hills, near her hometown, and was a group fitness instructor at the University of Mississippi. She also volunteered as a childcare worker in Cape Town, South Africa, for a month in June 2017 and volunteered in a preschool classroom in Peru in June 2018.

University of Mississippi’s Chancellor Says the School Is ‘Truly Saddened’ by Kostial’s Death

University of Mississippi Interim Chancellor Larry Sparks issued a statement on Sunday about Kostial’s death.

“We are truly saddened by the death of Alexandria Kostial. Ally was a valued member of our campus community. We extend our deepest sympathy to her family, friends, and classmates and stand ready to support them during this time,” Sparks said in the statement. “We appreciate the work of the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department and Coroner as they conduct their investigation.”

The Case Remains Under Investigation by State & Local Police

The case remains under investigation by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department with assistance from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations and the Mississippi Crime Lab Crime Scene Unit. Authorities said they are actively working on the case. The University of Mississippi Police Department and the Oxford Poice Department are also investigating.

“The Sheriff’s Department and Mississippi Bureau of Investigations are following several leads at this time,” Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department Major Alan Wilburn said. “We will release more information at the appropriate time.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department at 662-234-6421 or Crime Stoppers at 662-234-8477.

