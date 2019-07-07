Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, July 7

Disney actor Cameron Boyce is being remembered as a “remarkably caring and thoughtful person” who was committed to being a good role model for the kids who watched him on television. The actor passed away at the age of 20 after dealing with an “ongoing medical condition.” More details below.

Starbucks is apologizing to a police department in Arizona after a group of officers was asked to leave a store. See what prompted the request in the first place.

And a Texas Walmart is poking fun at the recent “ice cream licker” video that went viral.

TOP STORY: Fans Are Mourning the Loss of Disney Actor Cameron Boyce

Disney Channel fans woke up to the startling news that popular actor Cameron Boyce, just 20 years old, had died late Saturday night. A spokesperson for the family confirmed that Boyce “passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated.”

Boyce began acting as a child, appearing alongside Adam Sandler in Grown Ups and in the 2008 horror film Mirrors. Boyce was best known for his role as Luke Ross on the Disney series Jessie. Boyce also starred in the 2015 Disney Channel film Descendants and its two sequels.

Boyce was born and raised in Los Angeles. In a statement, his family asked for privacy and said that they are “utterly heartbroken” by Boyce’s death.

Fans left tributes to Boyce on his final Instagram photo, which he posted hours before his death. His Jessie co-star Skai Jackson wrote, “I love you. Forever in my heart.” See more tributes here.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: Starbucks Apologizes to Police Officers Who Were Asked to Leave an Arizona Store

“On behalf of Starbucks, I want to sincerely apologize to you all for the experience that six of your officers had in our store on July 4.” Read more: https://t.co/BC5dEon56E – Rossann Williams, executive vice president, president U.S. Retail — Starbucks Stories (@Starbucksnews) July 7, 2019

Starbucks has issued an official apology to six police officers who were asked to leave a store in Tempe, Arizona, describing the incident as “completely unacceptable.”

A Starbucks employee urged the officers to leave after another customer said she didn’t feel safe with the cops there. The incident prompted the term #DumpStarbucks to trend on Twitter. The Tempe Officers Association called the situation “disheartening.”

Rossann Williams, the executive vice president of Starbucks, penned a letter to the Tempe Police department. The letter, dated July 7, was also published to the Starbucks website.

She wrote in part, “When those officers entered the store and a customer raised a concern over their presence, they should have been welcomed and treated with dignity and the utmost respect by our partners (employees). Instead, they were made to feel unwelcome and disrespected, which is completely unacceptable… What occurred in our store on July 4 is never the experience your officers or any customer should have, and at Starbucks, we are already taking the necessary steps to ensure this doesn’t happen again in the future.” You can read the full letter here.

OFF-BEAT: Texas Walmart Posts a ‘Guard’ Armed With a Water Gun Near the Blue Bell Ice Cream Containers

After licking video goes viral, Texas Walmart stations "armed" guard outside its ice cream casehttps://t.co/urvteFhwPZ — Newsweek (@Newsweek) July 7, 2019

Millions of people saw the short video of a girl licking a carton of Blue Bell ice cream before putting it back on a store shelf. The incident happened at a Walmart in Lufkin, Texas. Police have identified the girl but did not release her name because she is under 18. The case was turned over to the Texas Juvenile Justice Department.

The clip prompted outrage online, especially since the girl had shared on Instagram that she had recently been sick. Tampering with a consumer product is a felony.

But another Walmart, this one in Corpus Christi, decided to poke some fun at the situation. According to Newsweek, the store posted a picture of an employee standing guard by the ice cream display with a water pistol. The caption read, “We’re guarding our Blue Bell Ice cream for your Weekend party, what a great way to cool down in the Hot Texas heat!” The post has since been deleted.

CHECK THIS OUT: A Wooden Statue of Melania Trump Debuts in Her Hometown

A monument to First Lady Melania Trump has been erected in her hometown of Sevnica, a small industrial town in Slovenia in central Europe. But the reviews of the final product have been mixed.

Local Slovenian artist Ales “Maxi” Zupevc carved the wooden statue using a chainsaw. Trump is depicted wearing the blue Ralph Lauren coat that she wore during President Trump’s inauguration in January of 2017. Her left hand is raised in a wave.

The statue has received some praise on social media. But critics argue that the wooden statue looks nothing like the First Lady. For example, Sevnica resident Blaž Berginc told ABC News that the artist’s work was a disgrace. “Why did he have to make her look like an evil stepmother of Pinocchio?”

