Skai Jackson Pays Tribute to Co-Star Cameron Boyce on IG

Skai Jackson, who starred on the Disney Channel series Jessie, paid tribute to her former co-star Cameron Boyce on Instagram. The actress left a comment on Boyce’s final post before his death, and it read, “I love you. Forever in my heart.” She included the broken heart emoji and the angel emojis.

Jackson also made a lengthy post on her own Instagram profile. In addition to a gallery of photos that show her and Boyce hugging, the actress wrote, “I don’t even know where to start… I am at a loss for words. I never thought in a million years I would be writing this. Cam, you were one of a kind.” She went on to praise Boyce for his enthusiasm and for looking out for her on the set of Jessie.

Skai Jackson Posted an Emotional Tribute to Boyce on her IG

“My heart will be forever broken. I am so happy that I got to spend almost everyday with you on set, you gave the best hugs,” she added. “I wish I would have hugged you tighter when I saw you a couple of months ago. Thank you so much for being the big brother I never had… I am so distraught and I cannot stop crying! I love you so much… fly high. Gods best Angel.”

In a 2018 interview with Cool America Magazine, Boyce talked about his time on Jessie, and he joked that some fans still see him and the rest of the cast as little kids despite their . “People do still see me as a kid whether it be Luke on Jessie or whatever. They still do see me like that sometimes,” he explained. “My favorite thing is when they comment on my pictures saying: ‘Dude Shave.” I’m like: ‘I grow facial hair now. Sorry I’m 18. Puberty happened. I’m a legal adult. I apologize that I’ve grown up.'”

Jackson & Boyce Grew Close During the Filming of the Disney Channel Series ‘Jessie’

Boyce said that he was thankful for his stint on Jessie, and was thankful for the friends that he made along the way. “For me it’s like, I’m so glad I can be my 13 year-old self and entertain you, but this is my thing and it’s my life,” he added.

“People see one little change and they go: ‘What happened to them?’ You know what I mean? Especially with any artist who started at a young age. It’s interesting how, people see two or three years of somebody’s life when they are sort of in the public at the most and they associate that with their entire life. And that’s just not the case. People change.”