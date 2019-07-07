Cameron Boyce Cause of Death: How Did the Disney Actor Die?

Cameron Boyce, best known for his roles in the Disney Channel franchise Descendants and the TV series Jessie, has died. He was 20. Boyce’s family issued a statement confirming his death on Saturday night. “It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” their statement read. “The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights.”

According to ABC, Boyce’s death was caused by a seizure he suffered during his sleep. The seizure was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. Boyce’s family asked for privacy at this time, but that his memory will live on through his career. “[Cameron’s] spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him,” they wrote. “We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother.”

Boyce’s Cause of Death Was a Seizure He Suffered In His Sleep

A Disney Channel spokesperson issued a statement following Boyce’s death. “From a young age, Cameron Boyce dreamed of sharing his extraordinary artistic talents with the world. As a young man, he was fueled by a strong desire to make a difference in peoples’ lives through his humanitarian work,” they stated. “He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend.”

Boyce made his screen debut in the 2008 horror film Mirrors. He played one of Adam Sandler’s children in the comedy hit Grown Ups and its sequel, Grown Ups 2. Boyce’s greatest success, however, was on television. He achieved fame as one of the leads on the Disney channel series Jessie. He starred as Luke Ross throughout the show’s four season run. Boyce also starred in the 2015 Disney Channel film Descendants and its two sequels.

Boyce Was Best Known for His Role In the Disney Channel Series ‘Jessie’

In a recent interview with Dazed, Boyce talked about his career and how he felt a responsibility to be a good role model for kids. “Being on the Disney Channel, I understood that I was going to affect a lot of young people,” he explained. “I’m gonna be 20 in five months, I’m an adult, but I understand that there are nine year olds watching my every move, so I try, at least in a public, to be as good of a role model as I can.”

Boyce also talked about his spirituality, and how it changed over the years. “Recently I’ve gotten way more spiritual than I ever have been. I’ve never been particularly religious but I have recently acknowledged the universe and it’s crazy powers, and that will probably fluctuate for the rest of my life,” he said. “But I believe in a lot of things that you hear, I believe in karma, I believe that things happen for a reason. I believe that if you put an energy out into the universe, you’ll receive it back.”

Boyce was set to appear as a series regular in the upcoming HBO series Mrs. Fletcher, starring Kathryn Hahn. It’s unclear whether he shot any scenes prior to his death.