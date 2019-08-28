Braxton Ryback & Johnny Young: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Two self-described white supremacists who threatened to shoot up a Las Vegas nightclub earlier this month were charged by police with making terroristic threats.

Braxton Ryback, 25, and Johnny Young, 22, both of Las Vegas, are each being held in lieu of a high bond. Ryback’s bail is $100,000 and Young’s bond is $250,000, according to jail records. Each is due in court Thursday.

According to cited arrest reports from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Young Ryback were thrown out of XS nightclub on Aug. 10 after allegedly threatening club patrons while yelling with their first raised, “White privilege, white power, we are white supremacists.”

According to reports, police were called after Young and Ryback allegedly threatened to shoot up the nightclub and “take out anyone who stands in their way.”

According to the report, officers “trespassed Ryback;” the term, an obscure reference, means to evicted from a place, or, held and then released. A report said that Young took off but came back around 30 minutes later was temporarily taken into custody but then released. Police said that Young again came back to he club just before 7 a.m. armed with pepper spray. Police said he threatened to shoot a security guard.

On Aug. 27, more than two weeks after the incident, police charged the men, both of whom have posted their interest in starring in pornography on social media as well as references to white supremacy and Nazism, the latter seen on Ryback’s Instagram in particular.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Young Told Cops They ‘Shared Ideas’ in a White Supremacist Online Forum on Daily Stormer

Although its reported Young told police he had “no intention of hurting anyone,” using drunken anger as his defense, he told cops Ryback is more prone to violence charging, it was reported, “he is into that.”

Young told police that he and Ryback are both “members of a Neo-Nazi online message board, where they ‘shared ideas.’”

Apparently Ryback declined to provide statements to police.

Does anyone even remember #DailyStormer, the now-dead white supremacist publication, #fakenews, Nazi rag? GOOD RIDDANCE ANDREW ANGLIN. pic.twitter.com/zQlz6JNq6O — Lacy MacAuley (@lacymacauley) October 4, 2017

White power nationalist and neo-Nazi Andrew Anglin’s Daily Stormer was forced to set up shop online in the so-called dark web.

2. A Search Warrant of Ryback’s Apartment, an ‘Illegal’ AirBnB, & Car Found Guns & Ammunition. Ryback Posted Photos of the Pair With Guns & 1 With Bullets With a Warning

According to a LVMPD report, a search by investigators turned up a loaded Cobra handgun, ammunition, a global entry ID and Belgium ID, and a Nevada driver license. Police also said that an airsoft-style BB gun and a computer hard drive were found in Young’s car. The significance of the discovery of a hard drive was not clear.

Recently Ryback posted a photograph on Instagram with the caption: “Both make you not hear, but only 2 are purple 🕵️‍♂️”

It’s alleged that Ryback has an “illegal” AirBnB and that Young has been staying there.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/1471345076519337/permalink/2342073942779775/

In a Facebook post, he’s looking for a live-in cleaning person, “preferably female.”

3. Ryback, Who Goes By ‘Braxryback’ on Instagram, Has MAGA & ‘Sieg Heil’ Posts on Social Media

4. It Appears Both Men Have an Interest in Appearing in Porn Movies Based on Social Media Posts

In a March 2019 post on IG, Ryback wrote in a caption, while wearing a PornHub hat, “Wanna make a movie?”

Young too appears to be interested in porn films.

“This is not porn, it’s art,” Young wrote on Facebook after he said he stumbled onto a porn shoot and joined in.

5. Young Was Also Charged With Burglary. Both Men Face More Than a Decade in Prison

According to jail records, Young was also charged with first-degree burglary. On that charge there was no bail set. It’s not clear if that charge is connected in any way to the Aug. 10 terror threat incident.

Under Nevada state law, making threats or conveying false information concerning an act of terrorism or the presence with the intent to injure, intimidate or alarm any person is B felony. Upon conviction, the charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.