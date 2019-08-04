Megan Betts, Connor Betts’ Sister, Found Dead With Boyfriend

Megan Betts, the sister of Connor Betts, the man who killed nine people at Ned Peppers bar in Dayton, Ohio on August 3, was found dead alongside her boyfriend. She was 22 years old.

NBC News’ Pete Williams reported, via, Andrew Blankstein, that Megan and her boyfriend had been found fatally shot in a car. Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl has said that Megan and her boyfriend were not in a car when they were found dead. At the time of writing, Megan’s boyfriend has not been identified.

Authorities believe that Conor Betts opened fire on a crowd at a bar in Dayton’s Oregon District, killing nine people and wounding dozens more. Megan Betts was one of those who was shot dead. Betts was then shot dead by responding officers, officials said. In a press conference, authorities said that the suspect was wearing body armor and extra ammunition on him at the time he was shot.

Megan & Conor Betts Are the Only 2 Children of Stephen & Moira Betts

Connor and Megan are the only two children of Stephen and Moira Betts of Bellbrook, Ohio, around 15 miles from downtown Dayton. Stephen and Moira Betts were married in December 1988, according to Stephen Betts’ Facebook page.

Stephen Betts works as a the technical lead for a technologies company.

Megan Was About to Enter Her Senior Year at Wright State University’s Department of Biological Sciences

According to Megan’s Facebook page, she works as a tour guide at the Missoula Smokejumper Visitor Center in Montana. On that page, Megan says that she was due to begin her senior year at Wright State University’s Department of Biological Sciences. A co-worker of Megan’s told Heavy.com that she had worked at the smokejumper visitor center from May until June 30 of this year.

On her LinkedIn page, Megan said of herself, “I’m a hardworking employee who understands company loyalty and the need to do the best for our customers. Always tries to find a way to make sure everyone’s happy. An expert with time management and very organized.” Megan graduated from Bellbrook High School in 2015. Online voting records show that Megan was registered with the Democratic Party in Greene County, Ohio.

