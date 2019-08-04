These Are the Victims of the Dayton Mass Shooting

The nine victims killed in a mass shooting near a bar in Dayton, Ohio, have been identified by police. The victims range in age from 22 to 57 and include the suspected gunman’s younger sister and her boyfriend.

The shooting occurred early Sunday morning, August 4, in the popular Oregon District of Dayton, where several bars and restaurants are located, near Ned Peppers Bar. The gunman, using a rifle, killed nine people and wounded at least 26 in less than a minute before he was shot and killed by police, authorities said.

The shooting was the second mass shooting in the United States in less than 12 hours. A gunman killed 20 people and wounded several others in what is being called a domestic terror attack and a hate crime at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, Saturday morning, August 3. The suspected shooter in that incident was taken into custody and is facing capital murder charges. He appears to have posted a manifesto online before the shooting saying he was attacking El Paso because of his belief of a “Hispanic invasion” of Texas.

The motive in the Dayton shooting has not been revealed. Investigators were still at the scene and questioning witnesses and those who knew the shooter on Sunday. Police said there was a “very short timeline of violence” before the gunman was killed by responding officers, who were in the area already when the shooting began.

“It is a terrible day for Dayton, but I am so grateful for Dayton Police’s fast action,” Mayor Nan Whaley said at a press conference, adding that several others could have been killed or wounded if not for the fast actions of the police.

“We join those across Ohio and this country in offering our prayers to victims and their families,” Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said. “I commend Dayton Police and other first responders for their bravery and quick response to save lives and bring an end to this tragedy.”

Senator Sherrod Brown said in a statement, “We are still learning about the attack in Dayton and we don’t know exactly what, if anything, could have prevented this specific tragedy. But we know thoughts and prayers are not enough, we have a responsibility to act.”

The victims were identified Sunday afternoon at a press conference:

JUST IN: Dayton police deputy chief reads the names of the 9 victims killed in the deadly Dayton, Ohio mass shooting overnight. https://t.co/UvcL0fFsPb pic.twitter.com/kDAoi1f4sN — ABC News (@ABC) August 4, 2019

These are the victims of the shooting:

Megan Betts, 22

Megan Betts was the sister of the gunman who killed nine people in the Dayton shooting. According to NBC News, her boyfriend was also killed in the shooting. It is not yet known which of the other victims was her boyfriend. Dayton Police corrected erroneous media reports that Megan Betts and her boyfriend were found dead in a car.

Megan Betts was one of two children of Stephen Betts and Moira Cofer Betts, according to Facebook. She and her family are from Bellbrook, Ohio, about 15 miles outside of Dayton.

According to her Facebook page, Megan Betts was a student at Wright State University, where she was studying in the biological sciences department. Betts was set to graduate in 2020. She had also worked at the Missoula Smokejumper Visitor Center in Missoula, Montana, according to her Facebook page.

Lois Oglesby, 27

Lois Oglesby was a Dayton resident.

Saeed Saleh, 38

Derrick Fudge, 57

Derrick Fudge was a resident of Springfield, Ohio, according to his Facebook page. He graduated from South High School in Springfield.

Logan Turner, 30

Logan Turner was a CNC machinist from Springboro, Ohio, who worked at Thaler Machine Company, according to his Linkedin profile. He graduated from Sinclair Community College in 2013.

Nicholas Cumer, 25

Thomas McNichols, 25

Beatrice Warren-Curtis, 36

Monica Brickhouse, 39

This post will be updated with photos and more details of the victims as they are made available.

