Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, August 12

Look up at the night sky this evening! The Perseid Meteor Shower will be at its peak. Read on to see what time NASA astronomers recommend for the best light show.

A Maryland family was asked to leave an Outback Steakhouse after someone felt their special-needs son was too noisy. See how the company is responding.

Hungry for a quick snack? New menu items debut today at three popular fast-food chains.

TOP STORY: See the Perseid Meteor Shower Tonight

Get outside tonight and catch the annual Perseid Meteor Shower 💫 They're best seen between 2am local time and dawn. If it’s cloudy in your area, tune in to the live broadcast from @NASA_Marshall: https://t.co/YQMpJObzJR Learn more about the Perseids: https://t.co/plu73zZzzX pic.twitter.com/6V5rMklwHE — Thomas Zurbuchen (@Dr_ThomasZ) August 11, 2019

Tonight is the peak of the Perseid Meteor Shower! As explained by NASA, the annual light show features debris that was left behind by a comet called Swift-Tuttle. Earth moves through this space debris around the same time each year.

Astronomers say the ideal time to see the “shooting stars” is between 2 a.m. and dawn. But for those who aren’t planning on staying up that late, you can still view the Perseids anytime after 9 p.m. You just won’t see as many meteors.

No telescope required either! The meteor shower can be seen with the naked eye. NASA recommends moving away from bright city lights if possible to get a better view. Astronomers also recommend putting your smartphone away. The brights light from the device will make it more difficult for your eyes to adjust to the dark. Happy viewing!

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: Fast Food Chains Debut Multiple New Items Today

Ok! Spicy Chicken Nuggets will now be back in all restaurants THIS MONDAY! Get ready. — Wendy's (@Wendys) August 8, 2019

If you’re in the mood for a quick snack today, you’ll have a few new items to choose from on the fast-food market. Wendy’s is bringing back its Spicy Chicken Nuggets. The campaign to put the nuggets back on the menu began with a Twitter request from Chance the Rapper back in May. Wendy’s says the Spicy Nuggets will also be an option as part of its 4 for $4 menu.

Meanwhile, Chick-fil-A is adding Mac & Cheese to all menus nationwide starting today. It’s the first permanent side-dish addition to the restaurant’s menu since 2016, according to an announcement shared on the company’s website. The Mac & Cheese is baked daily with cheddar, parmesan and Romano cheeses. Chick-Fil-A also rolled out a Frosted Caramel Coffee today.

Not to be undone, Popeye’s Chicken is debuting a New Orleans-style fried chicken sandwich today. It is available at all of the restaurant’s locations nationwide and will be a permanent fixture. The chicken will be buttermilk-battered and include a spicy Cajun spread on top.

OFF-BEAT: Restauarant Management Asks a Family to Leave Due to Their Special-Needs Son

A family is speaking out after they were asked to leave an Outback Steakhouse restaurant in Glen Burnie, Maryland. A mother, Amanda Braun, explained in a Facebook post that her 4-year-old son has a neurological disorder called Childhood Apraxia of Speech. Braun described her son as “a very energetic kid with much to say, however when he speaks his words are unclear.” She told WJLA-TV that her son was acting as he normally does that evening.

Braun said that about five minutes after their food was brought out, the manager approached their table. He asked the family to finish their meals and leave, because the staff had received a “noise complaint” from another diner about the little boy. Braun said the manager expressed feeling “uncomfortable” with having to make the request and offered a $20 credit to use at the restaurant another time.

Braun said she won’t be using the credit. She wrote, “Why would I subject my son and the rest of my family to that type of discrimination? What would ever make me want to return? Would we be asked to leave again if my son were to be loud? This is not ok and I’m not stopping here.”

A spokeswoman for Outback Steakhouse, Elizabeth Watts, told the Washington Post that the company has apologized to the family. The statement read, “We strive to make sure all guests feel comfortable and welcomed in our restaurants and we fell short. We’re learning from what happened and training our team so we can better serve our diverse guest population.”

You already know we had to get the slo-mo for y'all… Look at the HEIGHT on @Simone_Biles' historic pass 🤯 pic.twitter.com/cDS8pyir7S — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 12, 2019

Gymnast Simone Biles makes history for the second day in a row by landing a triple double during her floor routine at the 2019 U.S. Gymnastics Championships. Watch the full routine here.

Don’t be fooled: A photo of a naked man that looks like former President Bill Clinton, which has been circulating on social media following the death of Jeffrey Epstein, is a fake.

Hundreds of people may have been exposed to Legionnaires’ disease at the Sheraton Atlanta Hotel. The bacteria can cause a severe form of pneumonia.

College quarterback Shai Werts was arrested after police thought they found cocaine on the hood of the car. The substance turned out to be bird poop.

Bachelor in Paradise alums Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon got married in Rhode Island yesterday.

Oh my, I'M DEAD! Japanese user of Microsoft Excel asks "Why is the SAVE ICON a 'Vending Machine w/ a Beverage dispensed?' " (Would a 10 y/o in 2019 even know what a VHS tape is at this point, much less a Floppy Disc?😭) https://t.co/25FuQuv184 — NEW EMOTES @ twitch.tv/trihex (@trihex) August 11, 2019

There’s a Twitter thread beginning to pick up steam that is making anyone born in the 20th century feel old (myself included). Someone in Japan shared a picture of the “Save” icon from Microsoft Excel, and asked why it was an image of a vending machine.

Of course, it is not a vending machine. The “save” icon is a floppy disk. Even though computers have evolved and most of us no longer use floppy disks, the image has remained as the universal symbol for “save.” (In case you’re curious, you can still buy Floppy Disks and portable drives on Amazon and eBay).

Twitter user @trihex, who shared the initial tweet and translated it, posed a follow-up question: “Would a 10 y/o in 2019 even know what a VHS tape is at this point, much less a Floppy Disc?😭”

