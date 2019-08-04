Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, August 4

Amazon, Google, and Apple have all been listening via our devices. But there are new steps you can take to guard your private conversations. Read on for more details.

Bring your own refillable water bottle. See which international airport is banning plastic single-use bottles.

And a hiker says she has Metallica to thank for saving her from harm after encountering a curious carnivore along the trail.

Here’s what you need to know in the daily roundup.

TOP STORY: New Features Added to Prevent Amazon & Google From Eavesdropping On Your Conversations

Big tech companies such as Amazon, Apple, and Google have allowed third-party contractors to listen to parts of our private conversations recorded on phones and smart home devices. They say it’s necessary to improve the accuracy of the devices.

But many people aren’t comfortable knowing that a stranger could be eavesdropping. Amazon and Google now allow those with Alexa and Google Assistant devices to “opt-out” from having third-party contractors listen to their recordings. If you have an Amazon Alexa device, go into Settings and click on “Alexa Privacy.” Next, click on “Manage How Your Data Improves Alexa” and disengage the setting that says “Help Improve Amazon Services and Develop New Features.”

The instructions are similar for a Google Assistant. Use the Google Home app and enter the Settings tab. Click on “Your data in the Assistant” and turn off the setting that’s labeled “Voice & Audio Activity.”

Meanwhile, Apple has stopped its program that allowed techies to listen to Siri recordings that were picked up by phones, smartwatches and home speakers.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: California Airport Bans the Sale of Plastic Water Bottles

The next time you fly, consider bringing your own refillable water bottle. The San Francisco International Airport is getting rid of plastic water bottles. Stores and restaurants inside the airport will be banned from selling them as of August 20, and plastic water bottles won’t be in the vending machines either.

Instead, according to ABC, water will be sold in “recyclable aluminum, glass or compostable packaging.” An airport spokesperson says the goal is to cut down on landfill waste and carbon emissions.

It remains to be seen whether other airports will follow San Francisco’s lead. But officials say they have fielded questions from other airports about the new policy. Stay tuned.

OFF-BEAT: Hiker Says a Metallica Song Scared Away a Cougar

Canadian woman Dee Gallant says she was hiking with her dog when they came across a cougar on the trail. She took out her phone and recorded the animal, which was standing out in the open staring at her and the dog. Gallant can be heard telling the cougar to go away, and saying things like “I see you, kitty cat” and “I will fight you.”

When that didn’t work, Gallant stopped recording and instead pulled up iTunes. She began playing the song “Don’t Tread On Me” by Metallica. The music finally scared the cougar and it took off running. Gallant played the song on repeat for the rest of the hike.

Gallant told a local news outlet that she wished she could contact the Metallica band members to thank them. And her wish came true! Lead singer James Hetfield called Gallant on August 2. She told Kelowna Now, “I couldn’t even believe he was calling me. I had hoped I would hear from them but when I first put it out there I didn’t expect it to go this far.”

At least 9 people were killed when a gunman opened fire at a bar in Dayton, Ohio.

The FBI is investigating a manifesto possibly written by the accused El Paso, Texas mass shooter. 20 people died in the Walmart attack yesterday.

Are the chemicals in e-cigarettes actually safe? Federal regulators are concerned the devices could cause lung irritation.

Maitland Ward, an actress best known for her role as Rachel McGuire on the hit series “Boy Meets World,” is now starring in adult films.

The Duchess of Sussex, aka Meghan Markle, is celebrating her 38th birthday today and the plans have been kept under wraps.

CHECK THIS OUT: How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days Will Become a TV Series

It’s been more than a decade since the romantic comedy How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days hit theaters. Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey starred in the 2003 movie. Her character, Andie Anderson, is a magazine columnist who employs hilarious antics to try to make McConaughey’s character leave her so she can write about it for an article.

The popular rom-com is getting a remake, but for TV rather than the movies. Not much has been shared yet about the series, other than that it will be streamed on an upcoming platform called Quibi.

Writer Guy Branum, whose credits include the “Mindy Project,” is writing the script. He joked on Twitter, ” will be observing and consulting numerous photos of shirtless Matthew McConaughey to properly research this task.”

