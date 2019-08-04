Dayton, Ohio Active Shooter Reports in Oregon District

There are reports of an active shooter and mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio just hours after a gunman in El Paso, Texas shot and killed 20 people at a Walmart.

According to WHIO-TV, police “are responding to a report of an active shooter in the area of East 5th Street in the Oregon District.” The television station reported that multiple people were shot, the shooter may be down, and “medics are responding to the area.” The Dayton Daily News had a similar account.

However, this information was preliminary and had not yet been confirmed by authorities. “It’s not confirmed, but there might be other shooters…” police said on the scanner, saying that they were putting out the unconfirmed information for officer safety. They were also setting up a command post. Scanner reports indicated there were multiple victims.

Daniel Williams wrote on Twitter: “There was an active shooter in the bar i was in tonight. I am told that he had an AR15. (A friend) and I are ok. I am so incredibly heartbroken for those affected by this. I have never been so scared in my life.”

There was an active shooter in the bar i was in tonight. I am told that he had an AR15. @HannahRayNinja and I are ok. I am so incredibly heartbroken for those affected by this. I have never been so scared in my life. — Daniel Williams (@xcadaverx) August 4, 2019

Williams then responded to another person and wrote, “…I’m still not sure exactly what happened. People were piling on top of each other to get out. It’s all a blur. F-cking awful.” The bar has not been confirmed by authorities.

Williams’ friend then tweeted, “We heard gunshots while on the patio.. ran indoors only to be shoved back out because the shots were coming from inside the bar. We ran for our lives and hopped a fence trampling multiple people in the process/hid anywhere we could.”

The Dayton shooting reports, which are preliminary, broke around 2 a.m. on the east coast. “Reports of an active shooter with multiple victims in Dayton so I’m laying in bed listening to scanners and hearing them call for homicide detectives. Is not even been 24 hours… This country has gone mad,” wrote one woman on Twitter.

“If you got fam at Oregon district.. check on them 🙏🏽,” wrote one man on Twitter. “I was on the phone w my boy & gun shots start going off right next to him.. hella rounds smh Dayton is cursed.”

A woman wrote: “It’s so sad you can’t go out anymore and feel at peace, I’m so thankful all of my friends were safe during the shooting that just happened in the Oregon district in Dayton. A place we all felt safe in for the most part ! Check in on your dayton friends !”

You can listen to live scanner traffic here.

On Facebook, the Oregon District bills itself as “Dayton’s favorite dining, shopping, and entertainment destination,” and adds, “Come explore the galleries, shops, restaurants, bars, and businesses that call the Oregon District home. Oregon is Dayton’s oldest neighborhood, dating back to the 19th century, and its creative inhabitants are passionate about preserving the entrepreneurial spirit of their district. Nearly all of the businesses are locally owned and operated.”

This post will be updated as more information is known about the Dayton shooting.